World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia pulls incredible upset in 2-1 win over Argentina

Argentina’s 36-match unbeaten streak ended in absolutely stunning fashion on Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis scored twice in a six-minute span to start the second half and take the lead after a first-half goal by Lionel Messi. Argentina poured on the pressure in the second half but couldn’t get a game-tying goal.

Saudi Arabia was +1800 to win straight up ahead of the match at BetMGM, meaning a $10 bet was worth $180. A $10 bet on Argentina to win, meanwhile, would have netted you $1.54. Simply put, the game is one of the biggest upsets in recent World Cup history.

Saleh Al-Shehri scored the first goal for Saudi Arabia in the 48th minute. It felt after his goal that Argentina would simply respond with another and all would be back to normal.

On the biggest stage, Saleh Alshehri did not miss 💪🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/OWF9RxSftD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022

Instead, Salem Al-Dawsari knocked in a fantastic goal to give Saudi Arabia the lead.

SAUDI ARABIA TAKES THE LEAD 😱 pic.twitter.com/e9nZLj8g5b — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022

Argentina's best chance to tie the game might have come in the 101st minute but Julian Alvarez's header was saved by Mohammed Al-Owais.