World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Al-Shahrani has surgery after horror collision in Argentina upset

Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Al-Shahrani has undergone successful surgery, following his horror collision during Tuesday’s historic victory over Argentina.

Al-Shahrani was left unconscious after being clattered by goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in stoppage time, as the Saudis clung onto their 2-1 lead, and eventually left the pitch on a stretcher.

The 30-year-old was flown home to a hospital in Riyadh yesterday morning, having reportedly suffered a fractured jaw, broken facial bones and internal bleeding.

“Yasser underwent a successful surgery in the pancreatic gland at the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh,” the Saudi Federation said on social media.

Sickening collision: Yasser Al-Shahrani was clattered by goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina (Getty Images)

The defender later posted a message to fans, saying: “I wanted to assure you that my health is good, your prayers are for me, and the fans of the Saudi national team deserve to win.”

Al-Shahrani has not yet been formally ruled out of the World Cup, but it would seem inevitable his tournament is over.

The Saudis return to Group C action against Poland on Saturday, where another victory would see them qualify for the knockout stages with a game to spare.