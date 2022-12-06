World Cup 2022: Samuel Eto'o appears to lash out at man in Qatar after game

·2 min read
Samuel Eto'o (left) and Gianni Infantino (right) attend a Cameroon match at the World Cup
Samuel Eto'o (left) has attended World Cup matches alongside Fifa president Gianni Infantino (right)

Fifa World Cup

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

A video posted online appears to show former Barcelona and Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o lashing out at a man following a match at the World Cup in Qatar.

The incident occurred outside Stadium 974 in Doha after Monday's last-16 match between Brazil and South Korea, which the South Americans won 4-1.

Eto'o, who is now president of his country's football federation (Fecafoot), posed for several pictures with supporters before getting into an angry altercation with another man with a video camera.

Footage showed Eto'o advancing towards the man before he was restrained by bystanders, but the 41-year-old then broke free and appeared to lash out towards the victim with his knee.

The four-time African Footballer of the Year is also an ambassador for Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, which is overseeing the organisation of the World Cup alongside world governing body Fifa.

Fecafoot and the Supreme Committee have been contacted for comment.

Eto'o, who scored 56 goals in 118 games for Cameroon, was elected Fecafoot president in December last year.

He also had playing spells at Real Madrid, Mallorca, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Everton.

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Latest Stories

  • Lionel Messi’s World Cup jersey from 1000th match snared by unused Australia sub

    The No10 scored Argentina’s first goal in the round of 16 clash to set up a last-eight meeting with Netherlands

  • What is offside in soccer? Explaining the rule so you're prepared to watch the 2022 World Cup.

    Touching the ball with your hand is a self-explanatory violation in a sport called "football" around the world, but the offside rule isn't so obvious.

  • World Cup today: Spain aim to reach last eight and Fernando Santos unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo

    Brazil powered into the last eight with a 4-1 thumping of South Korea, setting up a clash with Croatia, who defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties.

  • This C7 Corvette Ejected Its Whole Engine in a Highway Crash

    Witnesses say the Corvette was possibly racing on the freeway when the crash occurred.

  • How Richarlison started and finished the most aesthetically pleasing goal of Qatar 2022

    <strong>Brazil 4-1 South Korea:</strong> Richarlison’s beautifully crafted goal at Stadium 974 encompassed anything - and everything - this Brazil side has to offer in Qatar

  • December strikes: Who is striking and what are their pay claims?

    Hundreds of thousands of workers have walked out, or threatened to, causing widespread disruption.

  • Paulo Dybala, the Serie A standout not needed by Argentina

    Argentina might be getting ever closer to a place in the World Cup final but, on a purely personal level, the tournament has been nothing much to laugh about for Dybala. The Roma playmaker hasn’t played a minute in Qatar, despite the injuries afflicting Argentina on its turbulent run to the quarterfinals and the declining form of forward Lautaro Martinez. Dybala’s preferred position is in the No. 10 position or the roving role off the striker -- which happens to be where Argentina's superstar is best deployed.

  • North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

    North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from...

  • Police release footage of man wanted over 'sustained' dog attack that left 11-year-old girl with broken bones

    Police have released footage of a man wanted in connection with a "shocking and sustained" dog attack that left an 11-year-old girl with broken bones. The girl, who was hospitalised and left traumatised by the attack, was walking through Tower Hamlets in east London when she passed a man with two dogs.

  • GOP Election Losers Are Getting Even Weirder on Twitter

    Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesA month after losing his gubernatorial election, Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano was tweeting pictures of what he implied were suspicious clouds.“Over Franklin County today,” Mastriano tweeted on Sunday, above four pictures of airplane trails across the Pennsylvania sky. He followed up with a link to an article about proposed future plans to study the effect of artificial clouds on climate change. The tweet appeared to be a nod to the “chemtrails” consp

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Canadian defender Alistair Johnston moves to Celtic after standout World Cup

    Defender Alistair Johnston, one of Canada's standout players at the 2022 World Cup, is headed to Scotland's Glasgow Celtic. CF Montreal confirmed the transfer Saturday, saying it will take effect Jan. 1 — the start of the January transfer window. Celtic said Johnston has signed a five-year contract and will meet up with the team next weekend when it returns from training camp in Portugal. While Celtic and Montreal did not detail the transfer price, Glasgow's Daily Record reported the deal is wor

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Flames' Markstrom offers blunt assessment of his play: 'I suck at hockey right now'

    The Flames goalie hit another low in Thursday's loss to the Canadiens.

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.