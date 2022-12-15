World Cup 2022 referees: Who will take charge of the final?

Szymon Marciniak is one of the favourites to take charge of next Sunday's World Cup final - Juan Mabromata/AFP

The Polish referee Syzmon Marciniak is among the favourites to take charge of the World Cup final on Sunday.

Marciniak, as well as the Mexican referee Cesar Ramos and the American Ismael Elfath, are the key contenders for the final – the pinnacle of a referee’s career. Ramos was selected for the second semi-final between Morocco and France which could perhaps mean that he won't referee the final.

Elfath, a Major League Soccer referee who was born in Morocco and moved to the US as an 18-year-old, could not take charge of Wednesday’s semi-final involving the country of his birth. But he is able to referee the final, as Morocco were knocked out by France.

The English referee Michael Oliver is among those who has been sent home. He was given the big quarter-final between Brazil and Croatia. The Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio, who was heavily criticised by England players for his role in their quarter-final defeat to France is still at the tournament.

Collina gave the first semi-final, between Argentina and Croatia, to the Italian Daniele Orsato, who also took charge of the tournament’s opening game between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. Orsato was another potential final referee but he will have to be satisfied with a semi-final.

Marciniak has taken charge of France against Denmark and Argentina’s second round tie with Australia thus far. He missed Euro 2020 after doctors diagnosed him with tachycardia, a condition where the heart beats abnormally fast. He is a regular Champions and Europa League referee and was also one of the officials in the Fifa Arab Cup test event in Qatar one year earlier.

Referees’ appointments are recommended by Collina and his team, who then have to seek committee approval. The selection process has come under scrutiny in recent days with Portugal players and staff unhappy that they were assigned an Argentine referee Facundo Tello for their quarter-final with Morocco.

The defender Pepe said on Saturday it was “unacceptable” for Fifa to have assigned an Argentine to referee his team’s game in light of the complaints from Argentina players over referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz’s performance in their quarter-final tie with Holland. Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez described the Spanish referee as “useless”.

The pressure on Collina and Fifa to deliver a smooth end to the tournament was increased by the performance of referee Sampaio. England players and pundits were critical of referee Sampaio's performance as England crashed out of the World Cup.

The Brazilian referee awarded England two penalties in their 2-1 defeat to France – the second of which was missed by captain Harry Kane late on – but he was still heavily criticised.

England's first issue with the officiating was in the build-up to the first goal, where Bukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano's challenge.

Kane also felt that he was tripped by Upamecano inside the box in the first half. Centre-back Harry Maguire said that the referee's performance was "really poor... from minute one. [There were] five or six fouls in the first 15 minutes, not one yellow card.

"For me it's a foul for the first goal in the lead up [to it on] Bukayo [Saka].

"I don't want to go into it too much because I'll end up getting fined but it was really, really poor. His decisions throughout the game, not just the big decisions, even though the big decisions were wrong, he never gave us anything."

How many referees have been working at Qatar 2002?

Referees come from 29 different countries – 36 in total – have taken charge at the World Cup.

Which country has had the most referees at the World Cup?

Of the different nations represented; four countries have had two: France, Brazil, Argentina and England.

So how many English referees have been at the World Cup?

Two Englishmen – Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor – have been working in Qatar.

Michael Oliver - World Cup 2022 referees: Who will officiate the matches in Qatar? - Getty Images/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Did Wales have a referee at the World Cup?

No.

Who is the most famous referee at the World Cup?

The most familiar names to England eyes might be the Premier League pair of Oliver and Taylor, but Champions League viewers will recognise Slavko Vincic of Slovenia, Antonio Mateu of Spain and Clément Turpin of France.

Any local men in black (or other Fifa-mandated shirt colour?)

All hail Abdulrahman Al-Jassim, who became the first Qatari referee in World Cup history when the 35-year-old officiated the USA vs Wales group game.

Who have refereed at the Qatar World Cup 2022?

Abdulrahman Al-Jassim (Qatar)

Iván Barton (El Salvador)

Chris Beath (Australia)

Raphael Claus (Brazil)

Matthew Conger (New Zealand)

Ismail Elfath (United States)

Mario Escobar (Guatemala)

Alireza Faghani (Iran)

Stéphanie Frappart (France)

Bakary Gassama (Gambia)

Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria)

Victor Gomes (South Africa)

Istvan Kovacs (Romania)

Ning Ma (China)

Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

Antonio Mateu (Spain)

Andrés Matonte (Uruguay)

Mohammed Abdulla Hassan Mohamed (UAE)

Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda)

Maguette Ndiaye (Senegal)

Michael Oliver (England)

Daniele Orsato (Italy)

Kevin Ortega (Peru)

César Ramos (Mexico)

Fernando Rapallini (Argentina)

Wilton Sampaio (Brazil)

Daniel Siebert (Germany)

Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)

Anthony Taylor (England)

Facundo Tello (Argentina)

Clément Turpin (France)

Jesús Valenzuela (Venezuela)