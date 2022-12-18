Szymon Marciniak - World Cup 2022 referees: Who will take charge of the final? - Juan Mabromata/Getty Images

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak has been selected by Fifa referees’ chief Pierluigi Collina as the World Cup final referee for France against Argentina in Doha today.

Telegraph Sport reported earlier this month that the 41-year-old was the favourite and has been selected ahead of Mexican César Ramos who took charge of the semi-final between Morocco and France. Another contender, American Ismael Elfath, was ineligible for that game because of his Moroccan heritage – the Major League Soccer referee moved from Morocco to the US at 18.

Marciniak has taken charge of France against Denmark and Argentina’s Round of 16 tie with Australia thus far. He missed Euro 2020 after doctors diagnosed him with tachycardia, a condition where the heart beats abnormally fast. He is a regular Champions and Europa League referee and was also one of the officials in the Fifa Arab Cup test event in Qatar one year earlier.

Speaking to Fifa in-house media, Marciniak said: “I had a difficult time one and half year ago with tachycardia. In the beginning it was very difficult for me. I had to stop. I missed the European championships which for a referee at their peak age was a terrible feeling.

“Sometimes I think life takes something from us to give you back double happiness and I can say I’m a great example of this. Only me and my team know how difficult this was. [As for the game] there are so many big stars, anything can happen so concentration, concentration and more concentration. There can be no relaxing for one second.”

Marciniak’s two assistants are Pawel Sokolnick and Tomasz Listkiewicz and for the latter it is the continuation of a family tradition. Listkiewicz’s father Michael was the linesman for the 1990 World Cup final between Argentina and West Germany in Rome in the days of mixed nationality teams of officials. He has since served as president of the Polish football association.

How many referees have been working at Qatar 2002?

Referees come from 29 different countries – 36 in total – have taken charge at the World Cup.

Which country has had the most referees at the World Cup?

Of the different nations represented; four countries have had two: France, Brazil, Argentina and England.

So how many English referees have been at the World Cup?

Two Englishmen – Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor – have been working in Qatar.

Michael Oliver - World Cup 2022 referees: Who will officiate the matches in Qatar? - Getty Images/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Did Wales have a referee at the World Cup?

No.

Who is the most famous referee at the World Cup?

The most familiar names to England eyes might be the Premier League pair of Oliver and Taylor, but Champions League viewers will recognise Slavko Vincic of Slovenia, Antonio Mateu of Spain and Clément Turpin of France.

Any local men in black (or other Fifa-mandated shirt colour?)

All hail Abdulrahman Al-Jassim, who became the first Qatari referee in World Cup history when the 35-year-old officiated the USA vs Wales group game. He also took charge of the third-place play-off between Croatia and Morocco.

Who have refereed at the Qatar World Cup 2022?

Abdulrahman Al-Jassim (Qatar)

Iván Barton (El Salvador)

Chris Beath (Australia)

Raphael Claus (Brazil)

Matthew Conger (New Zealand)

Ismail Elfath (United States)

Mario Escobar (Guatemala)

Alireza Faghani (Iran)

Stéphanie Frappart (France)

Bakary Gassama (Gambia)

Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria)

Victor Gomes (South Africa)

Istvan Kovacs (Romania)

Ning Ma (China)

Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

Antonio Mateu (Spain)

Andrés Matonte (Uruguay)

Mohammed Abdulla Hassan Mohamed (UAE)

Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda)

Maguette Ndiaye (Senegal)

Michael Oliver (England)

Daniele Orsato (Italy)

Kevin Ortega (Peru)

César Ramos (Mexico)

Fernando Rapallini (Argentina)

Wilton Sampaio (Brazil)

Daniel Siebert (Germany)

Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)

Anthony Taylor (England)

Facundo Tello (Argentina)

Clément Turpin (France)

Jesús Valenzuela (Venezuela)