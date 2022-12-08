World Cup 2022 quarter-finals: When are they, which teams are left and knockout fixtures

Telegraph Sport
·4 min read
Achraf Hakimi (C) celebrates with teammates after converting the last penalty during the penalty shoot-out to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium - World Cup 2022 quarter-finals: When are they, which teams are left and knockout fixtures - Javier Soriano/Getty Images
Achraf Hakimi (C) celebrates with teammates after converting the last penalty during the penalty shoot-out to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium - World Cup 2022 quarter-finals: When are they, which teams are left and knockout fixtures - Javier Soriano/Getty Images

With the round of 16 done and dusted, the World Cup has been whittled down to eight teams.

The Netherlands cruised past the USA to become the first side to confirm their place in the quarter-finals, before Argentina – inspired by Lionel Messi – narrowly overcame Australia. France joined them with a 3-1 win against Poland on Sunday, before England followed up with a 3-0 demolition of Senegal.

Japan, perhaps the tournament's biggest overachievers with victories against Germany and Spain at the group stage, went out in agonising fashion on Monday, losing to Croatia on penalties having led in normal time only to be pegged back by Ivan Perisic. Brazil, meanwhile, cemented their status as favourites with a stylish 4-1 win against South Korea.

Morocco and Portugal became the final sides to book their places in the quarters, the former besting Spain via a penalty shoot-out and the latter waltzing past Switzerland. They will now face off for a place in the final four.

England take on France in the pick of the quarter-final ties, though the Netherlands' clash with Argentina could also become, as they say, football heritage.

Croatia will be hard pressed to beat Brazil but, with Luka Modric still imperious at the age of 37, never say never. Here's everything you need to know before the quarter-finals get underway.

What is the remaining World Cup schedule for the knockout stage?

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9

QF1 - Croatia vs Brazil, 3pm
QF2 - Netherlands vs Argentina, 7pm

Saturday, December 10

QF3 - Morocco vs Portugal, 3pm
QF4 - England vs France, 7pm

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 13

SF1 - Winner of Netherlands/Argentina vs Winner Croatia/Brazil, 7pm

Wednesday, December 14

SF2 - Winner England/France vs Winner Morocco/Portugal, 7pm

Third-place play-off

Saturday, December 17

Loser of SF1 vs Loser of SF2, 3pm

World Cup final 

Sunday, December 18

Lusail Stadium, 3pm

Who's leading the race for the Golden Boot?

At the end of the group stages, Marcus Rashford was among the front-runners. Now, Kylian Mbappe has a clear lead. For all the latest stats from the World Cup, see our at-a-glance guide.

What were the group standings?

How did each team progress to the last 16?

In Group A

Final standings

Netherlands topped the group after beating Qatar in their final match. Senegal edged out Ecuador 2-1 to progress as runners-up. Qatar were the first team knocked out of the World Cup and lost all three of their matches, scoring only one goal.

In Group B

Final standings

England progressed as group winners after cruising past Wales in their final game. Their 3-0 win means Wales finished bottom, while the USA made it through as runners-up after squeezing past Iran in their decider.

In Group C

Final standings

After losing their opening game to Saudi Arabia, Argentina completed their turnaround in fortunes by beating Poland to top the group. Poland, despite losing to the South Americans, sneaked through to the knockouts in second place on goal difference. That came after Mexico could only beat Saudi Arabia 2-1, therefore having to settle for third place, with Saudi Arabia finishing bottom.

In Group D

Final standings

France are through, and still topped the group despite their surprise defeat to Tunisia in their final group game. Australia stunned Denmark 1-0 in their own final group game to qualify as runners-up, level on points with France but second on goal difference. Tunisia finished third on four points while Denmark, many people's dark horses pre-tournament, picked up a single point in fourth.

In Group E

Final standings

Japan won the group after their shock victory over Spain in the final round, which came as a result of a goal that caused a huge controversy because the ball appeared to be out of play in the build-up. Spain took second place despite their defeat. Germany are out of the World Cup despite beating Costa Rica in their final match. Costa Rica finished bottom.

In Group F

Final standings

Morocco went through as surprise group winners on seven points after their 2-1 win over Canada. Croatia managed to hold on to second place after a 0-0 draw with Belgium in a match that will be remembered for the hat-trick of golden opportunities missed late on by Romelu Lukaku.

In Group G

Final standings

Brazil topped the group despite losing to Cameroon on the final evening of group-stage action. Switzerland finished second thanks to their ill-tempered victory over Serbia. Cameroon and Serbia both went out.

In Group H

Final standings

After a dramatic final two games Portugal qualified as group winners despite losing 2-1 to South Korea. The late winner for the Koreans carried them through as runners-up on goals scored over Uruguay, whose 2-0 win over Ghana was not enough to carry them through.

Latest Stories

  • World Cup 2022: Argentina and Brazil are each a win away from an epic semifinal

    Argentina and Brazil will guarantee one South American team in the final if they both win on Friday.

  • World Cup 2022: BBC to broadcast Friday's quarter-finals - all you need to know

    Croatia take on Brazil, the Netherlands face Argentina, Morocco meet Portugal and England are up against France in the World Cup quarter-finals - here's all the key details.

  • Portugal vs Morocco, World Cup 2022 quarter-final: Team news, kick-off time and TV channel

    Morocco will face Portugal in the World Cup quarter finals for the first time in their history after an eventual ending to the round of 16.

  • Kyle Walker warned there is no proven formula to stop France’s Kylian Mbappé

    ‘If he can stop Kylian then good for him … there are 19 other teams in Ligue 1 that are waiting for the answer,’ said Youssouf Fofana before the World Cup quarter-final against England

  • World Cup Viewer's Guide: Quarterfinalists bid for title

    After non-stop soccer for the past two weeks, the World Cup is taking a small break. There will be two days of rest before the quarterfinals start in Qatar with at least one surprising team still in contention to win soccer's biggest prize. Morocco produced the latest upset in a tournament that has had its share of them, beating Spain in the round of 16 on Tuesday to become the first Arab nation to reach the World Cup quarterfinals.

  • British Airways plane makes U-turn four hours into journey to Egypt

    British Airways plane made a U-turn four hours into journey to Egypt. Source: FlightRadar

  • Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarter-final: Date, kick-off time and latest odds

    Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has responded to criticism from Angel Di Maria by pointing to his extremely friendly relationship with Memphis Depay. “Memphis Depay also played for Manchester United, and now we kiss each other mouth to mouth,” said van Gaal, in an unusual attempt to prove that time heals all wounds.

  • World Cup matches today: When the next Qatar 2022 games are taking place

    The last-16 stage of the Qatar World Cup is over, with England among the teams into the quarter-finals.

  • Meyers Says Herschel Walker Was Always Unqualified – That’s Why Republicans ‘Rarely Let Him Go on Fox News By Himself’ (Video)

    "He was almost always accompanied by a chaperone: South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham, who seemed to do most of the talking," Meyers said

  • Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site

    Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker who reportedly was killed while doing repairs at a resort that had served as the Saudi team's training base during the World Cup. Nasser Al Khater, the head of Qatar’s organizing committee for the World Cup, expressed his condolences to the family of the worker. The worker was a Filipino man who was fixing lights at Sealine Beach resort, a compound of villas, U.S.-based sports website The Athletic reported.

  • Denver Police Sued After SWAT Team Searches 77-Year-Old Grandma's House

    A Denver SWAT team, wearing body armor and wielding automatic weapons, carried out a “terrifying hours-long search” at an elderly woman’s home on January 4, bodycam footage released by the ACLU of Colorado shows.The footage shows officers arriving in an armored vehicle and ordering 77-year-old Ruby Johnson, a retired postal worker and grandmother, out of her home. Chuckles are heard in the video as Johnson – who was wearing a bathrobe and bonnet, according to court documents – comes out and tells officers she is home alone.The footage then shows police searching Johnson’s house.The ACLU said that police “found nothing to connect Ms Johnson or her home to any criminal activity whatsoever, but they left her home damaged, in disarray and caused Ms Johnson physical and emotional harm that persists to this day” and that Johnson “no longer feels safe in her own home."Local news outlets reported that Denver Police were searching for a stolen truck that they were told had “two drones, six firearms, $4,000 cash, and an old iPhone 11 inside.” A detective submitted a search warrant “relying on the ‘Find My’ app” that suggested the phone may have been in Johnson’s home, according to reports.The ACLU said in a press release on Wednesday, November 30, that they filed a lawsuit against Denver Police Detective Gary Staab, accusing him of “unjustifiably violating the privacy and security of Ms Johnson’s home by hastily seeking, obtaining, and executing a search warrant without proper investigation, adequate facts, and legal justification, in violation of the Colorado Constitution.”Local TV station KDVR published a statement from Denver police spokesman Jay Casillas that said: “The Department of Public Safety and Denver Police Department (DPD) sincerely apologize to Ms Johnson for any negative impacts this situation may have had on her. SWAT was involved in the execution of the warrant due to allegations that six guns had been stolen and may have been located in Ms Johnson’s home.”Chief Ron Thomas ordered an internal investigation and DPD said they hoped to resolve the matter “without further litigation,” KDVR reported. Credit: ACLU of Colorado via Storyful

  • Tyler Huntley is no Lamar Jackson. But Baltimore Ravens trust in backup QB all the same.

    The Baltimore Ravens believe in backup quarterback Tyler Huntley during a pivotal December stretch run as they sit atop the AFC North.

  • House Jan. 6 Committee to issue its final report on Dec. 21, with 'some form of public presentation'

    House Jan. 6 Committee to issue its final report on Dec. 21, with 'some form of public presentation'

  • Wear Your Apple Watch in Style With One of the Best Apple Watch Bands You Can Buy Today

    These are the best Apple Watch bands to express your personal style. Options have come a long way since Apple launched its first-gen model back in 2015, now with everything from sporty nylon straps to extravagant leather ones from luxury brands like Hermès on offer. No doubt you’re already clued into the fact that the watch band you’re buying needs to fit the Apple Watch you have.

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Former Edmonton Oilers scout Barry Fraser dead at 82

    EDMONTON — Former Oilers head scout Barry Fraser, whose shrewd draft picks helped build a hockey dynasty in Edmonton, has died at 82, the team announced Sunday. The Oilers revealed in a Twitter post that Fraser died Sunday in Edmonton. The cause of death was not released. "He was a fun guy to be around, everybody (that had got to know him) loved the guy, even the opposing scouts around the league — he got along with people very well," said former Oilers coach and general manager Glen Sather. "He

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space