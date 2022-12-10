World Cup 2022: Portugal manager says he has ‘no regrets’ about benching Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal was eliminated from the World Cup by Morocco on Saturday in a 1-0 loss to kick off quarterfinals.

Notably absent from the start of that match, was veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

After the defeat, Portugal coach Fernando Santos stood by the decision not to start him, according to ESPN’s Rob Dawson.

"I don't think so, no regrets," Santos said. "I think this was a team which played very well against Switzerland. Cristiano Ronaldo is a great player, he came in when we thought it was necessary, so no regrets.

Ronaldo was subbed into the match in the 51st minute and took just one shot in 11 touches during the 39 minutes he played.

He was seen in tears exiting Portugal’s loss Wednesday. "If we take two persons that were the most upset it is Cristiano Ronaldo and myself,” Fernando said Friday. “Of course we are upset, but that is part of the job of the coach and the player."

Ronaldo started in each of Portugal’s three group-stage matches until he was relegated to the bench in the round-of-16 clash with Switzerland.

Gonçalo Ramos took Ronaldo's place and scored three goals in that 6-1 win.

"They are different players," the coach said after the victory. "It was game strategy."

Following Ronaldo looking very angry as he was substituted in the 65th minute of Portugal’s loss to South Korea, there were ensuing reports that he planned to leave the team.

At a news conference on the eve of Portugal’s Round of 16 matchup with Switzerland, Fernando acknowledged that while "really didn't like" Ronaldo’s reaction to the roster move on Friday, the rumors were false.

With it widely understood that this is likely the last World Cup match for 37-year-old Ronaldo, Fernando shut down the speculation with a reminder of Ronaldo's contributions to Portuguese soccer.

“It is time we stopped with this conversation and the controversies. He celebrated all the goals that we scored," Fernando said. “It is time for you to leave Ronaldo alone in acknowledgement of what he did for Portuguese football.”