When is the World Cup 2022 opening ceremony, who is performing and how to watch

Andrew Quinn
·4 min read
Al Bayt Stadium - World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: When is it, who is performing and how to watch - AFP/AFP
Al Bayt Stadium - World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: When is it, who is performing and how to watch - AFP/AFP

When is the World Cup opening ceremony?

The Qatar 2022 World Cup opening ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 20.

The ceremony is expected to start at 2pm GMT (5pm local time),  ahead of the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, which kicks off at 4pm GMT.

The ceremony had originally been scheduled to take place the next day, but was brought forward along with the opening match.

The change means that the tradition of the first game featuring either the hosts or the defending champions continues.

Where is the opening ceremony taking place?

The ceremony will be held at the 60,000-seater Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, which is 35km north of Doha.

The stadium was one of seven stadiums built for the tournament and opened in November 2021. It hosted the opening match of the 2021 Arab Cup between Qatar and Bahrain.

The Al Bayt Stadium will host six group games, a Round of 16 clash and a semi-final at the 2022 World Cup.

What will the opening ceremony involve?

The tournament's official anthem and soundtrack will be played and La'eeb, the tournament's mascot, will make an appearance.

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the opening ceremony featured former Brazilian striker Ronaldo, the tournament's official mascot Zabikava and a child mascot, who carried out the ceremonial first kick of the competition.

This was followed by speeches from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Fifa President Gianni Infantino.

English singer Robbie Williams then took centre stage with renditions of Let Me Entertain You, Feel, Angels and Rock DJ alongside Russian Soprano Aida Garifullina. Williams sparked controversy by giving the middle finger towards the end of the performance.

Robbie Williams at the 2018 World Cup opening ceremony - World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: When is it, who is performing and how to watch - Reuters/Carl Recine
Robbie Williams at the 2018 World Cup opening ceremony - World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: When is it, who is performing and how to watch - Reuters/Carl Recine

Do we know who will be performing?

Fifa is yet to announce a full lineup, but there have been rumours about which artists will be involved.

BTS singer and K-Pop star Jung Kook announced he will be performing on the group's official Twitter account, while American rapper Lil Baby – who has released World Cup anthem 'The World is Yours to Take' – has also said he will also be part of the opening ceremony.

Nora Fatehi, a Canadian actress who is best known for her work in the Indian film industry, is expected to sing the official song of the tournament, Light The Sky.

Reports had suggested that English pop star Dua Lipa could perform, but she denied this on a post on Instagram. She said: "There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar.

"I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform. I will be cheering England on from afar... One love, Dua."

British singer-songwriter Rod Stewart told the Times that he had turned down an offer of "over $1 million" to perform in Qatar.

Colombian singer Shakira was also due to perform at the opening ceremony but has withdrawn due to personal reasons, according to reports in Spain.

How can I watch it?

The opening match will be broadcast live on BBC. The opening ceremony is expected to be shown before it.

All of the tournament's fixtures will be shown live on BBC or ITV.

What other events are happening?

A 'Qatar Live' series of concerts will run in the country during the World Cup, with former Take That singer Robbie Williams among the artists due to perform.

Williams appeared in the last World Cup opening ceremony but has come under criticism as he is seen as a huge supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

According to the Qatar Live website, Williams will perform at Doha Golf Club on December 8.

Hip-hop artists Black Eyed Peas are also part of the lineup of events and will play the same venue on November 20, with Colombian singer J Balvin booked for November 24.

Latest Stories

  • News bulletin 2022/11/19 11:37

    News bulletin 2022/11/19 11:37View on euronews

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • VanVleet, Siakam texted Scottie Barnes words of encouragement

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his performance against the Miami Heat and what Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet texted him during the most recent road trip.

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Herdman always believed Canada belonged at World Cup. Now an entire country does too

    John Herdman believed when virtually no one else did. Canada was going to the World Cup in 2022. That was the message at his first camp in charge, in March 2018 in Murcia, Spain. "He told us the goal in that very first meeting — which was to qualify for the World Cup. He said it then and there," said Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio. "He had the vision long before anybody else did. Nobody there was thinking about 2026. We were all focused on the next thing right in front of us — which was t

  • Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners

    The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder was dealt to the Seattle Mariners for a pair of arms on Wednesday.

  • Anunoby "wrung out" after games due to his high energy on both ends of the floor

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby admits he's "wrung out" after Toronto Raptors games this season. It's easy to see why. The 25-year-old has developed into one of the Raptors' most consistent two-way players, and one of the league's finest defenders. He scored 32 points and hauled down 10 rebounds in Toronto's 112-104 win over Miami on Wednesday, and was doling out brilliant passes as naturally as he was throwing down dunks or scoring three-pointers. "I've never just thought of myself as a defensive-only p

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Seattle's Rodríguez, Atlanta's Harris voted top rookies

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle's Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta''s Michael Harris II, a pair of 21-year-old center fielders, were voted Rookies of the Year on Monday. Rodriguez hit .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. He won the American League honor by receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Harris batted .297 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs and

  • Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101

    ATLANTA (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced Boston attack and the East-leading Celtics stretched their winning streak to eight with a 126-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The Celtics were missing injured guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. It hardly mattered. There were plenty of players to fill the void against the Hawks, who were coming off a big win at Milwaukee and eager to show they could challenge the best in the conference. Not on this night.

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Juancho Hernangomez on role with Raptors, FIFA World Cup

    Raptors forward Juancho Hernangomez discusses his role on offence, comfort within Toronto's defence and ranks the teams he's rooting for in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • CBC Sports' Andi Petrillo to become first woman to win Canada's 'Outstanding Broadcaster'

    Andi Petrillo went from volunteering at her local television station at 19-years old to being honoured as Canada's best broadcaster 23 years later. At the 25th Sports Media Canada awards ceremony, a familiar face will be gracing the stage. CBC's Andi Petrillo is being presented with the award given to the most 'outstanding broadcaster' in the country. The accolade recognizes Petrillo for her work on CBC Sports and OneSoccer in 2022. With this victory Petrillo became the first woman to win the "O

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz