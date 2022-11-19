When is the World Cup 2022 opening ceremony, who is performing and how to watch

Al Bayt Stadium - World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: When is it, who is performing and how to watch - AFP/AFP

When is the World Cup opening ceremony?

The Qatar 2022 World Cup opening ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 20.

The ceremony is expected to start at 2pm GMT (5pm local time), ahead of the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, which kicks off at 4pm GMT.

The ceremony had originally been scheduled to take place the next day, but was brought forward along with the opening match.

The change means that the tradition of the first game featuring either the hosts or the defending champions continues.

Where is the opening ceremony taking place?

The ceremony will be held at the 60,000-seater Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, which is 35km north of Doha.

The stadium was one of seven stadiums built for the tournament and opened in November 2021. It hosted the opening match of the 2021 Arab Cup between Qatar and Bahrain.

The Al Bayt Stadium will host six group games, a Round of 16 clash and a semi-final at the 2022 World Cup.

What will the opening ceremony involve?

The tournament's official anthem and soundtrack will be played and La'eeb, the tournament's mascot, will make an appearance.

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the opening ceremony featured former Brazilian striker Ronaldo, the tournament's official mascot Zabikava and a child mascot, who carried out the ceremonial first kick of the competition.

This was followed by speeches from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Fifa President Gianni Infantino.

English singer Robbie Williams then took centre stage with renditions of Let Me Entertain You, Feel, Angels and Rock DJ alongside Russian Soprano Aida Garifullina. Williams sparked controversy by giving the middle finger towards the end of the performance.

Robbie Williams at the 2018 World Cup opening ceremony - World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: When is it, who is performing and how to watch - Reuters/Carl Recine

Do we know who will be performing?

Fifa is yet to announce a full lineup, but there have been rumours about which artists will be involved.

BTS singer and K-Pop star Jung Kook announced he will be performing on the group's official Twitter account, while American rapper Lil Baby – who has released World Cup anthem 'The World is Yours to Take' – has also said he will also be part of the opening ceremony.

Nora Fatehi, a Canadian actress who is best known for her work in the Indian film industry, is expected to sing the official song of the tournament, Light The Sky.

Reports had suggested that English pop star Dua Lipa could perform, but she denied this on a post on Instagram. She said: "There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar.

"I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform. I will be cheering England on from afar... One love, Dua."

British singer-songwriter Rod Stewart told the Times that he had turned down an offer of "over $1 million" to perform in Qatar.

Colombian singer Shakira was also due to perform at the opening ceremony but has withdrawn due to personal reasons, according to reports in Spain.

How can I watch it?

The opening match will be broadcast live on BBC. The opening ceremony is expected to be shown before it.

All of the tournament's fixtures will be shown live on BBC or ITV.

What other events are happening?

A 'Qatar Live' series of concerts will run in the country during the World Cup, with former Take That singer Robbie Williams among the artists due to perform.

Williams appeared in the last World Cup opening ceremony but has come under criticism as he is seen as a huge supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

According to the Qatar Live website, Williams will perform at Doha Golf Club on December 8.

Hip-hop artists Black Eyed Peas are also part of the lineup of events and will play the same venue on November 20, with Colombian singer J Balvin booked for November 24.