World Cup 2022 live: Opening ceremony build-up, Qatar vs Ecuador news and latest from the England camp

World Cup 2022 Qatar opening ceremony Al Bayt Stadium Ecuador Robbie Williams time when what where BBC One TV channel

11:18 AM

Ronaldo 'in spectacular shape' despite lack of game time

By Jeremy Wilson in Al-Shahaniya

For all the debate about Cristiano Ronaldo’s mental state following his explosive interview about Manchester United last week, it is his physical condition that will most concern Portugal manager Fernando Santos.

His record-breaking captain arrives at what is likely to be his fifth and final World Cup in the unusual position of having been a peripheral club figure, playing only 10 league games and scoring just one goal. That compares to season-ending tallies before major international tournaments since 2006 of nine, 31, 26, 46, 31, 35 and 26 league goals, respectively.

Ronaldo might look perfectly conditioned but there is an added edge that only match fitness can bring and so, among a Portugal squad with considerable depth to their attacking options, this is the first time for almost two decades that his starting place has attracted at least moderate scrutiny.

Few players can give a better insight into Ronaldo’s immediate form than Ruben Neves, the Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portugal midfielder, and his response ahead of training on Sunday was emphatic.

“He's in spectacular shape,” said Neves. “It [Ronaldo’s lack of games and goals] doesn't worry us at all, we know perfectly well that we can work very well so that the individualities stand out. If we're good, Cristiano will be phenomenal."

Cristiano Ronaldo again looking sprightly this morning while warming up for Portugal's second training session since their arrival in Qatar. Ruben Neves said that their captain was in "specacular shape" despite the unusually low number of recent games and goals.

That assessment was backed up by the sight of Ronaldo’s sprightly warm up on Sunday morning for his team’s second training session since arriving in Qatar. They begin their World Cup on Thursday against Ghana.

Of the impact of the intense spotlight on Ronaldo as Manchester United seek a quick and clean severance, Neves said: "I don't think there's any controversy in the locker room. It's impossible for us to go around it without controversy. There's more controversy outside and in the media than in the locker room. It's been talked about, everything has been said, and we have a spectacular atmosphere."

Neves has himself been in the Portugal squad for the past six years but, perhaps mindful of the questions over whether Ronaldo could be superseded as the main star of the team, said that the overall quality had not increased over recent years.

“We have a vast array of great players around the world - the quality and spirit is the same,” he said.

11:04 AM

Scottish-born Martin Boyle ruled out for Australia

Australia winger Martin Boyle was ruled out of the World Cup by a knee injury on Sunday, two days before the Socceroos open their campaign against world champions France.

The Scottish-born forward, who had been an injury doubt since the squad arrived in Qatar after suffering the injury playing for his club Hibernian, will be replaced by Marco Tilio.

"We all feel for Martin and it is a cruel blow for him on the eve of the World Cup," coach Graham Arnold said in a statement.

"He has been an integral part of our journey to get to Qatar and we thank him for everything he has given the Socceroos during this campaign.

"He will be back and we can't wait to see him in the green and gold again next year."

Australia's Martin Boyle and Milos Degenek before posing for a team photo - Reuters/John Sibley

Tilio, a 21-year-old winger, is in Qatar having arrived on Tuesday as precautionary cover for Boyle.

"Marco has done everything that has been asked of him to be ready for this tournament," Arnold said. "He was an important member of our Tokyo 2020 Olympic team... and he is familiar with the national team set up and we are looking forward to what he can bring to our squad for the tournament."

Australia also play Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

10:44 AM

Could Qatar be a surprise package?

The central hub of Qatari football, and the base of the country’s national team, is as immaculate as you would expect. This is not an understated part of the world and no expense has been spared at the Aspire Academy, which cost a reported £1bn to build and, as an institution, seems to luxuriate in its own lavishness. The squeakiest floors, the plushiest carpets, the smoothest pitches: this is elite-level football, Qatar style, and this is the place from which the host country’s footballing teams and dreams have emerged. Every inch of the facility is geared towards creating the best performances possible, from the quality of the playing surfaces to the slogans on the walls: “Honour. Loyalty. Respect. Victory.” Victory? Well, we will have to see about that. For not even the most optimistic Qatari citizen can be expecting overall victory at this World Cup. Home advantage can only take you so far and, based on their pedigree, this tiny country will do exceptionally well to even reach the knockout stages.

You can read Sam Dean's piece on the hosts here.

10:30 AM

Kehrer: West Ham move has paid off

Germany defender Thilo Kehrer's move to West Ham United has paid off with the player having featured in every league match since joining the Premier League club in an effort to nail down his World Cup spot.

Kehrer joined West Ham in August from Paris St Germain where he made 34 appearances in all competitions last season.

"I wanted to have the best rhythm and be fully fit and competitive for the World Cup. That was a major reason for me," Kehrer told a news conference from Germany's Al Shamal training base in northern Qatar on Sunday.

"It has paid off so far. I have played all the matches in the Premier League for West Ham. It was a big challenge and that's what I was looking for and it is a very good preparation for the World Cup."

Germanys defender Thilo Kehrer attends a press conference at Al Shamal Stadium in Al Shamal, north of Doha - Getty Images/Ina Fassbender

A fit Kehrer is key for the German defence and the versatile full back has played more than any other international team mate since coach Hansi Flick took over from Joachim Loew last year.

"I feel the confidence of Hansi and you can see that in those facts [playing time]. I give it all to pay back this trust," he said.

It is still not clear, though, where Kehrer be deployed with Germany preparing for their first World Cup Group E match against Japan on Wednesday. He has also featured as a defensive midfielder.

"I have played central defender but also as full back on both sides and I feel well in any of the positions. I have no problem to change."

10:13 AM

Jung Kook meets South Korea players ahead of opening ceremony performance

South Korean K-pop group BTS member Jung Kook posing for a photo with the South Korean team uniform as he visits South Korean team at Al Egla Training Site 5 in Doha ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament - Getty Images

South Korean K-pop group BTS member Jung Kook (C bottom) posing for a photo with South Korea's players as he visits South Korean team at Al Egla Training Site 5 in Doha ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. - Getty Images

10:00 AM

The England player who wasn't a huge football fan

While other children dreamed of becoming Ronaldo or Zinedine Zidane, the most vivid World Cup memories for Ben White is the bicycle ride to Bournemouth beach where a game might be on the big screen, rather than one of the iconic moments of the tournament.

Football was not a huge part of White’s childhood but he feels his detachment has helped his career, which has seen him go to Qatar on the top of the Premier League with Arsenal.

To call him laid back is an understatement. He is not carried away with his start to the season, nor was he concerned with criticism when he started at Arsenal and was part of their opening-day defeat at Brentford last season. His statistics suggested it was not as bad as pundits were saying.

“That is one of the big reasons why I am where I am,” he said. “Not having too lower lows or higher highs, staying level. Everything can change so quickly. I learnt from getting released. I remember it was obviously a rubbish day but I didn’t cry about it, it was just onto the next thing. It is like that after a game, if you didn’t play so well. It is all swings and roundabouts. After my first game against Brentford I was hammered and now a year later they are all praising me.”

At England’s base in Al Wakrah, he has been sunbathing by the pool at the team hotel. While the stakes cannot get higher at the World Cup, White is the one player who is relaxed about the tournament.

Ben White - Reuters/Hannah Mckay

“I feel like I'm a day-to day-person. I wake up in the morning, look after that day and try to have the best ever and don't think too far ahead. I'm not someone that has anything planned for in normal life, if I want to go somewhere for dinner on that day, I'll be going,” he said.

“I didn't think about the World Cup at all until it was close – it is always something that is spoken about. I think if you're so concerned on something it normally doesn't happen if you're too worried, things will be what they will be and you deal with it when it comes.”

White, 25, puts his form this season down to being settled at Arsenal. He has played for five teams in as many campaigns after loans at Newport, Peterborough and Leeds while at Brighton, earning him his £50million move to Arsenal.

“It is a bit of everything because I am so happy in my life, that helps massively. I’m very content with what I’m doing and my everyday life. I’ve moved around for four or five seasons, every year I’ve moved, and this is the first time I’ve been back-to-back at a club and it is nice going back for pre-season knowing that you’re not going to go somewhere else. It’s been a really good season so far and we are only halfway through.

“Coming from League Two, you go to a club and they are like ‘who is this guy?’” he said. “Then I go and smash the season and get player of the season and then go to a League One club and the same happens. Then I go to a club like Leeds, no-one has a clue who I am, and play every single minute. I think it is something which has continued in my career. I believe in myself. I have worked hard to get here. I don’t think I have done it an easy way. I think it is just being consistent, believing in what I do.”

09:43 AM

Welsh First Minister tells Infantino to stop digging

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said that Fifa President Gianni Infantino was in a hole and should stop digging after he accused critics of World Cup host Qatar of hypocrisy.

Infantino rounded on European critics of the host nation over the issues of migrant workers and LGBT rights on Saturday, adding that engagement was the only way to improve human rights.

Drakeford, who is in Qatar to mark Wales's first World Cup appearance since 1958, told Reuters on Sunday that Western countries should be prepared to review their own history but people's rights "really matter".

"I had two thoughts when I heard those comments. First of all, I think there is a serious point about being prepared to review our own history," he said at an event in Doha.

"Wales is an outward looking inclusive nation where people's rights really matter to us. But it wasn't always like that. In our own history, we have had times when things that we have done, including things that we have done in other parts of the world, wouldn't measure up to the sorts of beliefs and standards that we hold ourselves to today. So to take a moment to reflect on our own histories, it's not a moment wasted.

"The second thought I had listening to what was said was to remind me of (former British finance minister Denis) Healy's first law of holes, some people will remember Denis Healey, the great Labour politician. And his first law of holes was when you're in one, stop digging."

Drakeford said he did have reservations about visiting Qatar.

"The debate about whether or not to come to Qatar was a finely balanced one," he added. "There are many individuals who have chosen not to be here feeling that that is the best way to make a statement about the things that they think are important...

"On the other side of the equation are the arguments that say that when a small nation manages to be on the world stage, that there are extra obligations on some of us to be here to represent Wales to help to explain to the rest of the world what Wales has to offer, but also to explain about the things that are important to us as a contemporary nation."

09:31 AM

Gianni Infantino goes full Trump – and destroys both his and Fifa's credibility

On the eve of a World Cup built both literally and metaphorically on sand, Gianni Infantino had his Trumpian moment. Given the Fifa president spoke for 56 minutes before chiding his inquisitors it was more than a moment but it was the day he went full Donald Trump, never mind Sepp Blatter. He has been here before. Of course he has. While Infantino was trying to credit Fifa and the World Cup for driving change in Qatar it should be remembered that he said the tournament had transformed “the perception that the world has about Russia” as he goofily accepted the Order of Fellowship medal from Vladimir Putin in 2018. Earlier this year he dodged a question about whether he still has it. If that did not leave his and Fifa’s credibility shot for anyone with a conscience, then Infantino made sure it was with a speech that sounded like it was scripted by the Qatari authorities. If that wasn’t enough, it was delivered with a level of staggering delusion and also an irritation that betrayed his inflated arrogance.

You can read Jason Burt's piece here.

09:17 AM

An expensive ceremony

Emir of Qatar has paid close attention to making sure country goes big at opening ceremony later. Am told they've spent more on it than Super Bowl halftime show. Well over £10m.

09:06 AM

Phillips almost missed tournament after dropping weight in gym

By Mike McGrath in Doha

After putting in the hard yards to defy medical experts and return from shoulder surgery and get picked for the World Cup, Kalvin Phillips feared his dream was over when he dropped one of the weights from the Etihad Campus gym on his foot.

Gareth Southgate had picked Phillips for Qatar on the strength of 40 minutes of football, such is his importance to England’s midfield. The player of the year when they reached the final of the European Championships was told he had a chance for selection if fit but the normal recovery time for his operation would see him return in December.

Phillips worked in a heat chamber, underwent double training sessions and worked on a bike to be ready, only for the work to almost be undone by a slip in the gym. On his foot there are two marks where the weight landed.

“It's quite a good story to be honest,” Phillips said from England’s training base in Al Wakrah. “So before the game against Brentford, being a professional that I am, I went to the gym before the match and was just doing loads of Achilles work on the leg press.

“I'd gone to pull a weight off the rack and there must have been one stuck behind it and I pulled it off and it has landed straight on my foot and cut it all. I stood for about 10 seconds and thought 'oh my god, what was that?' If it wasn't a 5kg plate, if it had been heavier, I think it would have been a lot worse. Imagine that? That is what you get for being professional.”

Kalvin Phillips, England Training - Al Wakrah SC stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 16, 2022 England's Kalvin Phillips during training - Reuters/Carl Recine

There is a broad smile on the 26-year-old’s face when he is reminded of his performance against Croatia at the Euros when he moved play up the pitch, using his energy and the man-v-man tactic he was taught under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United.

Since his breakthrough tournament there has been a hamstring operation and a shoulder problem that has hampered his progress since his summer move to Manchester City. The mid-season friendly against Barcelona raised almost £3.5million for charity but the match saw Phillips dislocate his shoulder again.

He could have gone under the knife then, but chose to recover without surgery only for the problem to flare up in September on the day after playing against Borussia Dortmund and Pep Guardiola said he should have the operation under renowned surgeon Lennard Funk.

“In training the next day, I went to hold somebody off and it just popped out,” he said. “I spoke to Pep. He didn’t exactly force me to get the operation but said he felt it was the best thing to do to have the best chance to be involved in the World Cup. When Pep tells you something like that then you’re not going to ignore it.

“Gareth basically told me that whatever decision I took, I needed to be 100 percent about it and that if I recovered well there was always a chance I would be involved. So there was a little bit of reassurance – but I was thinking that if I’m not playing games and other players in my position are competing and doing really well then it would be tough.”

With an Amazon documentary crew following him this season, they captured his speedy recovery and his dramatic inclusion in Southgate’s squad. When team-mate Kyle Walker got the phone call from Southgate the day before the squad announcement, he thought it would be bad news for himself. “I’d made my peace anyway, that if I didn’t get in the squad I’d done everything and had no regrets,” he said.

When he got the call-up, teachers and ex-coaches were in touch to congratulate him. Phillips says his father, an inmate at HM Prison Wealstun, will be watching him after making the squad.

“With regards to my dad, I believe they will try and watch as much games as possible and I know they will be very happy I’ve been included in the world’s best tournament and the biggest stage in football. He will be a little bit nervous but he will be very proud of me and I am very happy about that,” said Phillips.

08:51 AM

Benzema out of World Cup

France’s defence of the World Cup has been dealt a massive blow after Karim Benzema, the recently crowned Ballon d’Or winner, was ruled out of the entire tournament with a thigh injury.

The Real Madrid legend had attempted to return to full group training on Saturday evening after playing less than 30 minutes during the last month due to a separate muscular injury but broke down while running.

Scans later revealed damage to the left quadricep and, after also missing out when France won the World Cup in 2018, he will play no part in Qatar.

You can read more here.

France's Karim Benzema runs during a training session at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium in Doha

08:29 AM

This is the day

After nearly 12 years of waiting, the Qatar 2022 World Cup is nearly upon us.

The first match will be between the hosts and Ecuador, but this will be preceded by the opening ceremony.

The ceremony is expected to start at 2pm GMT, ahead of the opening match, which kicks off at 4pm GMT.

Taking place at the 60,000-seater Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, 35km north of Doha, some big stars will be performing.

BTS singer and K-Pop star Jung Kook announced he will be performing on the group's official Twitter account, while American rapper Lil Baby – who has released World Cup anthem 'The World is Yours to Take' – has also said he will also be part of the opening ceremony.

Qatari singers Fahad Al-Kubaisi and Dana will also perform.

Nora Fatehi, a Canadian actress who is best known for her work in the Indian film industry, is expected to sing the official song of the tournament, Light The Sky.

Fifa said the ceremony "will include tributes to the 32 competing teams, previous Fifa World Cup hosts and event volunteers."

Reports had suggested that English pop star Dua Lipa could perform, but she denied this on a post on Instagram. She said:

"There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar.

"I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform. I will be cheering England on from afar... One love, Dua."

British singer-songwriter Rod Stewart told the Times that he had turned down an offer of "over $1 million" to perform in Qatar.

Colombian singer Shakira was also due to perform at the opening ceremony but has withdrawn due to personal reasons, according to reports in Spain.

Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso said he would not attend his country's high-profile opening match, citing domestic unrest.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Doha late on Saturday to attend the Sunday's opening ceremony.

Egypt's president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will head to Qatar to attend the opening ceremony, the state TV quoted the presidency as saying on Sunday.