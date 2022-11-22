France vs Australia, World Cup 2022 live: Score and latest updates - AFP

45 min: FRA 2 AUS 1

Mbappe misses a sitter and bursts out laughing. Upamecano started the move with a long crossfield diag from left to right. Griezmann hared on to it and put it on a plate for Mbappe with an exquisite chip, isolating Ryan at the nera post. Mbappe acrobatically met it but bludgeoned it over.

42 min: FRA 2 AUS 1

Griezmann flashes a shot from 20 yards wide of the right post.

39 min: FRA 2 AUS 1

Australia get bogged down on an attacking thrust down the inside-left and when Tchouameni wins the ball back, France tear forward on a blitzkrieg counter. Griezmann sprays a left-footed pass from the right of the centre-circle to Theo Hernandez bombing down the left. He takes it on a couple of strides and then rolls Mbappe in behind Atkinson. He takes the ball into the area and measures out a perfect pass for Pavard to shoot from 15 yards ... except Dembele didn't realise the right-back was behind him so slides in and steers a shot wide.

36 min: FRA 2 AUS 1

Dembele isolates Behich and has a run at him, a Ferrari against a Linwood Hillman Imp. He storms past and squares a pass to Giroud who lashes his right foot at it, a bit of a swinger really, backing his form and luck, and blazes over.

GOOOOAL!!!

France 2 Australia 1 (Giroud) A 50th France goal for the World Cup-winner. Ryan decides to go short from a goal-kick and knocks it 20 yards to Mooy who lays it off to the right. Leckie doesn't want it and it's not hit quickly enough, allowing Rabiot to smother him, nip the ball away, saunter into the box and drae the keeper before rolling it across to Giroud for an eight-yard tap-in with his right.

29 min: FRA 1 AUS 1

Griezmann arcs over a cross from the left with his right. Giroud nips between Souttar and Rowles but has to crane his neck back to meet it and that movement means he steers it over. He was offside anyway. But Australia's forte is defending crosses and attacking the ball with the head. Not working now.

GOOOOAL!

France 1 Australia 1 (Rabiot) Australia win the first defensive header from the corner but Theo Hernandez latches on to the clearance and whips over a superb, diagonal dipper of a cross with his left. Rabiot, to the right of the spot, meets it perfectly and buries it with the full meat of his brow.

26 min: FRA 0 AUS 1

Both Goodwin and Leckie are putting in big defensive shifts against Dembele and Mbappe. But they can't prevent every cross coming in. But when this one does from Pavard, Rowles heads it behind for a corner.

24 min: FRA 0 AUS 1

22 min: FRA 0 AUS 1

Griezmann drops deep into the right-half position and tries to thread a pass up to Giroud that Rowles picks off, sparks a counter-attack which fizzles out but then McGree pounces on a sloppy Theo Hernandez casual inside pass and feeds Duke who puts his laces through a shot from 25 yards that whistles over the bar. He larruped that one.

20 min: FRA 0 AUS 1

Dembele comes inside and almost pulls off a one-two with Mbappe but a last ditch tackle scuppers that. Australia are all hands to the pump in defence already but France can't pick the lock ... not yet.

17 min: FRA 0 AUS 1

Sloppy error from Rabiot almost lets Mooy pick a pass. The France fans bellow a defiant 'Allez les Bleus' to try to rally their stunned troops. The response, inevitably, is 'Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, oi, oi, oi.

14min: FRA 0 AUS 1

The Socceroos are going to use the low block and long ball judiciously tonight but even so France's pace down the flanks can carve anyone apart and they keep getting in. Lucas Hernandez wasn't challenged when he went down, it happened when his foot planted in the surface and it gave way under him.

11 min: FRA 0 AUS 1

Lucas Hernandez seems to have suffered a bad injury. He is escorted off with medical staff under either shoulder. On comes his brother Theo to replace him.

GOOOAL!!!

France 0 Australia 1 (Goodwin) Souttar goes the other way with his diagonal, this one left to right out to Leckie. He beats Lucas Hernandez whose knee buckles underneath him and drills a cross through the six-yard box. Goodwin steals in off the other wing to sidefoot a calm finish into the roof of the net.

9 min: FRA 0 AUS 0

The surface seems very slippery. Quite a few players have lost their footing so far.

Souttar looks for the long diagonal to Duke. We'll see a lot of that.

7 min: FRA 0 AUS 0

Blimey! Mbappe stretches his legs and accelerates past Arkinson and into the box. But when he gets to the byline Atkinson, not discouraged by the pace discrepancy, manages to get back to spoil his cross/shot.

5 min: FRA 0 AUS 0

Better from McGree, more patient to take the ball in front of Tchouameni, shield it and spin to try to roll Goodwin in behind Pavard but he puts too much on it and pushes it out for a goakick.

3 min: FRA 0 AUS 0

France corner on the left after Mbappe and Griezmann combine to world some space. Well defended by Australia who counter with a dragged pass that perhaps inadvertently finds McGree and he gets a bit too excited, pulling the trigger far too early, and pops off a shot that he screws miles wide from 30 yards,

1 min: FRA 0 AUS 0

Olivier Goioud kicks off for France. Plenty of empty seats as France switch the ball to the left and back across to the right. Dembele steps on the gas, burns off Atkinson and sends over a deep cross. Mbappe brings it down and thumps a shot that Souttar blocks.

Time for the national anthems

La Marseillaise still in gold medal position in the league table of anthems. And then Advance Australia Fair.

A blast of the flamethrowers greet the players

As they emerge from the tunnel. Australia, who have been something of a bogey team for France, in gold and green, France in tricolor blue, white and red.

There's an Mbappe interview on the BBC now

He is asked what the difference is between his status now and in 2018. 'Now I am a superstar,' he says.

06:37 PM

06:35 PM

Pictures: Players warming up

If you were wondering about France's formation

06:24 PM

Can Giroud break record?

Despite starting all of France's matches in 2018 and not having a shot on target, Olivier Giroud could become France's all-time top scorer tonight.

The ex-Arsenal and Chelsea man has 49 goals for his country, two less than Thierry Henry.

It may be a tough ask for him to score a hat-trick tonight, but with Karim Benzema ruled out of the tournament, he could break the record over the next few weeks.

British-based players dominate Australia line-up

Six British-based players start for Australia. Hearts duo Nathaniel Atkinson and Kye Rowles and Dundee United's Aziz Behich are in defence alongside Scottish born Stoke centre-half Harry Souttar.

Celtic's Aaron Mooy and Middlesbrough's Riley McGree are in midfield.

With ex-Brighton goalie Mat Ryan and former Kilmarnock and Ross County midfielder Jackson Irvine also starting, only three of the XI haven't played in the UK.

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright, Hearts' Cameron Devlin and St Mirren's Keanu Baccus are all on the bench.

Varane on bench, Giroud starts

Manchester United centre-back Rafael Varane is on the bench for France, despite being expected to start alongside Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate. Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano takes his place.

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud starts up front, after Real Madrid's Karim Benzema was ruled out of the tournament through injury.

The France XI includes six players who played in the 2018 final win, including goalscorers Antoine Greizmann and Kylian Mbappe.

The teams are out

France: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

Australia: Mat Ryan, Nathaniel Atkinson, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke

France begin World Cup defense

It took about four questions to arrive but Didier Deschamps, manager of the World Cup holders France, had evidently seen it coming. “So what about the curse of the champions Didier… can France break it?”

The fact that no team have retained the title since Pele’s Brazil in 1962 tells you everything about the difficulty of winning even one World Cup, but the most striking statistic is even more recent.

Four of the past five champions – footballing nations of the stature of France, Italy, Spain and Germany – have all crashed out at the group phase of their subsequent defence and even the biggest optimist could hardly miss the glaring warning signs for France.

Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante did not even make it to Qatar following injuries. Christopher Nkunku, the Bundesliga’s top scorer, was ruled out during pre-tournament training after a tackle with team-mate Eduardo Camavinga. And then, in the biggest blow of all, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, Karim Benzema, followed on Saturday night before a ball had even been kicked after tearing a quadriceps muscle during training.

The sight of Deschamps, though, is perhaps the best counter to those expecting the French to unravel. One of only three men in history to win the World Cup as player and manager, Deschamps said that these “statistics… probability” were not grounded in future reality and told journalists to “do with them what you what” but that his team “will be ready” for the first game. “Everything that has come before is on the sideline – each team undergoes their own journey,” he said.

That journey begins on Tuesday night in Al-Wakrah against Australia when Deschamps is expected to unleash four of his strikers – Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann – in the same starting team. This will mean asking Griezmann to drop into a three-man midfield alongside seasoned Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and the raw but precociously talented Real Madrid starlet Aurelien Tchouameni.

Sixteen of the 25-man France squad are under the age of 27, but there are still 10 survivors from the squad who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Giroud is within two goals of Thierry Henry’s all-time goalscoring record and, albeit with a big smile, Deschamps said that this most Marmite of players was now “loved” by the French public.

“There were a lot of people who liked to criticise Olivier – that is no longer the case,” Deschamps said. “His selection was non-negotiable. He is a veteran of our squad, the skills that he has makes him important even when he is not scoring goals.”

One major boost has been the availability of Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, who is on the bench against Australia, with Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate and Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano starting in central defence.