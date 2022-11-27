Spain vs Germany, World Cup 2022 live: score and latest updates

Alan Tyers
06:52 PM

Germany team analysis

Germany changes: Thilo Kehrer in the place of Nico Schlotterbeck at full-back.

Hansi Flick has also dropped forward Kai Havertz, boosting his midfield with Leon Goretzka.

06:51 PM

Spain team analysis

Dan Carvajal is replacing Cesar Azpilicueta in defence.

That's the only change that Spain are making. Dani Olmo, Feran Torres and Marco Asensio will play up front.

06:49 PM

Exciting match ahead

we hope. Spain likely to play a 4-3-3 we assume, but what sort of role will they get from their central forward, Asensio?

06:40 PM

Jürgen Klinsmann

is asked if he'd like to clarify his remarks about Iranian culture.

"Quieroz took what I said the wrong way. Maybe the Iranians took it wrong because they see me as the former US coach."

06:36 PM

Pochettino

"The experience at the World Cup has been fantastic. Everything is very well organised."

06:36 PM

Group E

position finds Germany on zero points, and then the other three teams on three points. Spain obviously have by far and away the best goal difference of the contenders, having panelled poor old Costa Rica 7-0 the other day.

06:33 PM

Warm ups

06:26 PM

06:15 PM

06:13 PM

The Teams

Spain: Simon, Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Gavi, Busquets, Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Asensio, Olmo. Subs: Sanchez, Azpilicueta, Garcia, Pau Torres, Llorente, Morata, Koke, Williams, Raya, Balde, Guillamon, Pino, Carlos Soler, Sarabia, Fati.

Germany: Neuer, Sule, Kehrer, Rudiger, Raum, Gundogan, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Muller, Musiala. Subs: Ginter, Havertz, Fullkrug, Gotze, Trapp, Klostermann, Brandt, Hofmann, Sane, Gunter, ter Stegen, Schlotterbeck, Adeyemi, Kotchap, Moukoko.

05:56 PM

Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique warned overconfidence could cause Spain's downfall when they face Germany in their second Group E clash on Sunday.

Spain dominated their opening contest, trouncing Costa Rica 7-0 with the highest margin of any win in Qatar so far and netting the most goals the country have ever scored in a World Cup match.

It was a performance that surprised even their manager, who urged his players to remain measured in their response to the decisive victory.

Luis Enrique said: "We tried to manage that victory with all normality. We got the three points, that's it.

"It was a resounding victory that fills us with confidence, but we shouldn't have too much confidence. We are facing an opponent, Germany, against which we cannot be overconfident otherwise they will hammer us.

"We have a very smart squad, smart enough to know that we have to respect our opponent, and we will have to give it our all. It's a great challenge."

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder originally took over his national team in 2018, then stepped down for personal reasons while his young daughter underwent cancer treatment.

He was reappointed in 2019, following her death at the age of nine, and made his World Cup managerial debut in the Costa Rica clash on Wednesday, one he admitted went beyond his wildest expectations.

Luis Enrique said: "Well, in your debut you expect to go as far as possible. I did not expect to see such a good version of my team playing so well, it was such a pleasure to see my team performing the way they did."

Germany, who surprisingly lost their opening match against Japan, will be tougher opposition for Spain but Luis Enrique is looking forward to the test.

He said: "You might find it interesting, but I do so much better when I'm managing problems, and that's stupid. Don't laugh.

"I feel more at ease when I'm in the face of adversity, when I have to lift the mood of my players, to bring everything you've got inside, to make the most of my roots, my origins.

"As a coach I have very successful moments, but when I perform at my best is when I'm in the face of adversity and hardship."

05:54 PM

Live player ratings

Who's the star and who's having a stinker?

05:52 PM

A difficult match to call

where is your money?

05:51 PM

Kick off is

at 7pm UK.

05:42 PM

Two major nations...

come together for the first time in this World Cup, two sides who were among the handful of possible winners in most people's books. Germany, four-time winners, take on Spain, winners in 2010, in this group E fixture. And it is the Germany side who are really in need of a result. Defeat in their opening game at the hands of Japan has left them sweating on qualification.

More so than even England, they have had a build-up where a lot of the focus has been on the context of the tournament rather than the actual football.

Germany boss Hansi Flick has been sanguine about how much has been going on around the side.

He said: "It's just the way it is. We need to accept a lot of other things about all this noise in the background of what happened before the tournament, and the story with the armband. The main focus for me has been the football."

Germany made headlines when they covered their mouths for a team photo.

As to the performance re Japan, Flick said: "I think there were some situations where we made a lot of mistakes, where we got [things] wrong. Clearly, I tried to articulate it, and tried to explain that to the team, because it's important for them to understand and then to implement, and to make them sure that they can do what they've been told.

"We talked about the match. We're really convinced about our philosophy, how we want to play football. And, of course, we're going to try to do better tomorrow."

These sides are certainly closely match. Germany have won 9, Spain 8, 8 draws. But Spain knocked the Germans out of the 2010 Cup, and beat them in the final of the previous Euros to boot.

This match kicks of at 7pm in the UK and I will have the teams for you shortly before.

