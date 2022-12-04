England vs Senegal World Cup 2022 live: latest team news as Saka starts with Rashford dropped - AFP

Is 'dropping' appropriate any more

In an absurdly inflated 16-a-side game, is being 'dropped' still a thing?

Southgate speaks

Raheem is going to deal with that matter and we will have to see [if he can come back]. We've liked Bukayo's performances and we think him and Phil deserve their opportunities. We've got to play our way, play to our strengths. We need resilience, experience. We have to adapt and adjust.

Luke Edwards is in the house

Actually in his house. But our Northern Football Writer will be joining commenters below the line for debate during the match. You can join him below.

Matt Law says the England players are looking incredibly focused – no laughing or joking in the tunnel

We've just watched pictures of the England players in the tunnel before they went out onto the pitch to start their warm-up. They looked incredibly focussed, no laughing or joking - not even much chatting.

Game faces.

England warm-up - Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Scenes from the Boxpark in Croydon

Boxpark Croydon - Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Matt Law's not happy about the PA system: "idiotic shouting and rubbish Euro-pop"

More terrible pre-match entertainment with the PA system drowning out the Senegal band. The Senegal fans are carrying on regardless, but it's virtually impossible to hear them over the idiotic shouting and rubbish Euro-pop.

Pre-match thoughts from Matt Law and Mike McGrath

'It's a big call leaving out Marcus Rashford... but, it's horses for courses'



Senegal legend El Hadji Diouf is hoping for penalties

El Hadji Diouf played against England’s “Golden Generation” and believes a lack of team spirit held them back, claiming Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard did not get on as friends.

Senegal’s World Cup hero from 2002 is back at the tournament two decades later. As advisor to his country’s football federation, he is on the pitches at Al-Duhail SC’s training facilities, helping with sessions as his country prepares to face Southgate’s team on Sunday.

He hopes it goes to penalties, as they qualified for Qatar and also became African Cup of Nations champions after shootouts.

He said:

If we get to penalties, we’re going to win it. Easy. This time of English football is different because they all copy Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, they play the same way and want to have the ball and score a lot of goals and play tiki-taka football. Players can do it as well, they have a good team and a very good team spirit as well, not like Steven Gerrard and Lampard’s time – the two of them, they don’t like each other, it’s now about team spirit and Gareth Southgate did a great job.

El-Hadji Diouf - Issouf Sanogo/AFP

Slowly filling up at Al Bayt Stadium

Senegal fans - Adam Davy/PA

England fans - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Matt Law on Southgate's selection

Complete guess but I wonder if Sterling absence impacted Southgate's selection. Rashford starting would have meant no pace on the bench with Sterling unavailable. Rashford from the bench gives him pace for later in game.

Tonight's referee is a professor of organic chemistry

Ivan Barton teaches at the University of El Salvador.

Jamie Carragher on Southgate's selection

Before the tournament, my favoured front three for England was Kane, Foden and Saka. Having said that, it is a big call from Gareth Southgate to leave out Rashford as he will have been feeling so confident going into this match. But I can also understand the thinking behind it. Rashford is at his most effective on the left. So is Foden. Saka is the better of the trio on the right. So, for me, the decision will have come down to Foden or Rashford. Either way, there is plenty of ammunition from the bench as and when needed.

The benches

England subs Pope, Ramsdale, Trippier, Alexander-Arnold, Dier, Coady, Mount, Grealish, Phillips, Gallagher, Maddison, Wilson, Rashford. (Sterling and White unavailable).

Senegal subs Gomis, Seny Dieng, Pape Cisse, M Ndiaye, Pape Gueye, Ballo, Toure, Jackson, Bamab Dienf, L Ndiaye, Formose, M Sarr, Diedhious, Name.

And one last dance

Your teams in full:

England Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Phil Foden.

Senegal Edouard Mendy; Yousoouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koilibaly, Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs; Pathe Ciss, Nampalys Mendy; Krepin Diatta, Ismaila Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye; Boulaye Dia.

Two changes for Senegal

Nampalys Mendy returns for Pape Gueye:

Edouard Mendy; Yousoouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koilibaly, Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs; Pathe Ciss, Nampalys Mendy; Krepin Diatta, Ismaila Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye; Boulaye Dia.

Some bullish thoughts from Al Khor

Just waiting on Senegal now

One change for England

Saka for Rashford is the only change.

Raheem Sterling unavailable for selection

By Mike McGrath at Al Bayt Stadium

Raheem Sterling was not on the bench against Senegal due to personal reasons. Sterling had been preparing as usual for the World Cup last-16 clash at Al-Bayt Stadium but was granted permission to not be part of the squad. It is understood he is expected to return for selection if Gareth Soutghate's team progress to the quarter-final at the weekend. The Chelsea winger started in England's opening Group B matches, against Iran and USA, and was on the bench for the victory over Wales ahead of the knockout stages.

Last 16 records

Senegal have been at this stage, once before, in 2002 when their manager Aliou Cissé was captain. They beat Sweden 2-1 in extra-time by virtue of Henri Camara's second goal. Camara, who played in Britain for Wolves, Celtic, Southampton, Wigan, West Ham, Stoke and Sheff Utd, only retired in 2018 at the age of 42.

England have been in the Round of 16 seven times, beating Paraguay 3-0 in 1986 when Gary Lineker, who scored twice, had his adam's apple crumbled by a vicious elbow, going through thanks to David Platt, see below, four years later, but went out on penalties against Argentina in 1998.

2002 was the only real cakewalk, England going 3-0 up by half-time thanks to goals from Rio Ferdinand, Michael Owen and Emile Heskey, which allowed Sven-Goran Eriksson to rest his strikers for the second half. In 2006 they ground their way past Ecuador. David Beckham scoring the only goal with a 28-yard free-kick.

In South Africa, England's old men were embarrassed by a vibrant Germany side, many of whom would go on to win it in 2014 but allowed themselves the excuse of having a goal ridiculously not given. No need for excuses in Russia in 2018. England got off the floor after Yerry Mina's late,, late equaliser to win on penalties.

It's enough to turn you to drink ... if only.

England fans - Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

White v green

England dressing room - Michael Regan/FIFA via Getty Images

Shirts worn by Senegal players are displayed in the dressing room prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 - Shaun Botterill/FIFA via Getty Images

England in the last 16, a golden memory

Paul Gascoigne, less than a minute from the end of extra-time in England’s second-round match against Belgium, wins a free-kick 35 yards out and shape to shoot.

We did not know it then but Bobby Robson and his assistant, Don Howe, yelled: “Stop!” Instead, they instructed him to “get it in the box” and he floated a chip diagonally towards the right of the penalty area. The flight flummoxed the Belgian defence like the best spinners use to toy with tailenders. But the substitute David Platt read it fluently and had the skill to pirouette 180 degrees as it dipped to hook the sweetest of volleys past Michel Preud’homme. Cue pandemonium.

05:08 PM

Steve Bruce cannot feel more affection for Senegal boss Aliou Cisse

“I wanted a team that could get after the ball, be happy to defend and be ugly and horrible to play against,” says Steve Bruce of his time as Birmingham City manager. “I’d seen him play in the World Cup for Senegal, when they beat France.

"He was captain and I was always interested in signing captains because they get the armband for a reason. He would never give up, or take a backward step.

“He was as tough as I’ve had as a manager. Hard as nails. Aggressive. You just wouldn’t mess with him. He made himself a big fan favourite with his attitude as much as anything. I loved him as a lad… I loved him to bits.”

You can read the full fascinating profile of the Africa Cup of Nations-winning manager here.

If Saka does start ...

There's a whiff of Euro 2020 when he played against Germany in the Round of 16, was replaced by Jadon Sancho for the 4-0 victory over Ukraine in the quarters when the Dortmund winger played a blinder, but was brought back for the semi-final against Denmark. Gareth Southgate has long had form for a horses for courses approach with his wide attackers and full-backs.

And if he does play, he is likely to be up against Monaco's Ismail Jakobs, ostensibly a winger.

04:49 PM

Early team news: Saka returns at Rashford's expense

By Mike McGrath at Al-Bayt Stadium

Marcus Rashford has been dropped and Buyako Saka is in line to start in England’s last-16 clash against Senegal tonight. Gareth Southgate has been deciding on his forward line to face the African Cup of Nations champions and Saka is poised to earn a recall despite Rashford scoring three goals in Group B and putting himself in contention for the Golden Boot. Saka scored twice against Iran in England’s opener of the tournament and also started against USA before he was on the bench against Wales as Southgate’s team finished top of their group.

Gareth Southgate will call on Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford for penalty duty

By Sam Wallace in Doha

Gareth Southgate says he would not hesitate to bring on Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford to take penalties again, if England's World Cup round of 16 game against Senegal on Sunday goes to spot-kicks and the pair are not on the pitch.

The two players were among the three Englishmen who missed from the spot against Italy in the Euro 2020 final last summer - Rashford hitting the post and Saka’s shot stopped by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Since that evening in July last year, Saka has scored three penalties this year for Arsenal, against Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

As for Rashford, who came on as a penalty specialist for shootouts in Russia 2018 and Euro 2020, Southgate said that his penalty taking “stats would be among the best in the world”. “Bukayo is now taking them more regularly with his club,” he said. “They’re both in a good space with that.”

Southgate brought on Rashford against Colombia at the same stage of the 2018 World Cup and he was successful from the spot in that shoot-out win. “He came on in Moscow and took a penalty four or five minutes earlier than we put him on at Wembley [three years later],” Southgate said. “I’ve seen lots of teams do that and score, and then it’s the right thing. If you don’t [score] then it’s the wrong thing.

Marcus Rashford of England celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. - Francois Nel/Getty Images

“We’ve got to stick with our processes, give ourselves the best percentages of winning. We feel we are very well prepared. We’ve won two [shoot-outs], we’ve lost the last one. We’ve refined some of those things we didn’t think were quite right. We feel that the process is good.”

The other specialist penalty-taker brought on to do the job who failed to score against Italy was Jadon Sancho, who is not in the squad. Southgate said that he and his coaches had a list of penalty takers but that would be dictated by the ebb and flow of the game and how many substitutions were available at the end of the game. “It depends on who is on the pitch. In the Italy game, we had already had a couple have to come off. In terms of your best, they might not be on the pitch. You want as many of your high rankers, that’s for sure.”

Southgate also emphasised his faith in the penalty-saving ability of Jordan Pickford. He joked that he and other coaches had been watching the goalkeeping styles of some of the great penalty savers, including Paul Cooper. Now 68, Cooper, who played the majority of his career at Ipswich Town, saved eight out of 10 penalties he faced in the 1979-1980 season.

Pickford saved Carlos Bacca’s penalty in 2018 to win the Colombia shootout. He saved from Jorginho when England lost to Italy last year. In the Nations League in 2019, Pickford saved from Josip Drmic and also scored himself in the third place play-off shootout.

“Jordan has been exceptional in the shootouts we've had and that also gives you confidence,” Southgate said. “You know that he’s highly likely to save at least one, if not more. When your goalkeeper can do that, it’s a huge boost to the rest of the team. I don’t know if he is statistically better or worse than others, but he definitely has been excellent in the shootouts that we’ve had.”