Alan Tyers
USA vs Wales live: Gareth Bale leads 'historic' 2022 World Cup opener in Qatar - AP Photo/Ashley Landis
07:27 PM

24 mins: USA 0 Wales 0

Pulisic dictating terms now. Robinson, out on the left, is delivering some useful crosses and the Welsh centre halves are getting plenty of heading practice.

07:25 PM

22 mins: USA 0 Wales 0

Pulisic given far too much time here in between the lines. Looks up, drives forward, good quick feet and he slips it through. That could so easily have been curtains but Wales had just enough bodies back. The Welsh full backs are well pinned back. Rasmey coming deep to help.

Bale could so far have stayed on the golf course.

07:23 PM

19 mins: USA 0 Wales 0

That's over 70 per cent of the ball now for the Americans. They are playing it around. John Hartson on the TV notes with trepidation that Wales are "pressing in ones and twos" when they need to be going four at a time.

07:21 PM

19 mins: USA 0 Wales 0

Wales still ceding a lot of the ball but no alarms in the last few minutes.

07:20 PM

Gary Neviile's ITV comments earlier

This match also on ITV. Nice to hear Clive Tyldesley.

07:18 PM

Fouls

That is McKennie there with the red white and blue hair - Reuters
That is McKennie there with the red white and blue hair - Reuters

07:16 PM

14 mins: USA 0 Wales 0

Maybe Wales can stretch the play and see if they can convert one of those two yellow cards.

Or, Ampadu can try a shot from 40 yards. Well wide.

07:14 PM

12 mins: USA 0 Wales 0

Wales are under the pump. But a couple of cards for the USA. Dest chops down N Williams. Now McKennie has fouled an opponent as well.

07:14 PM

07:12 PM

9 mins: USA 0 Wales 0

Mepham with a well timed tackle. But it's the US who are having almost all the ball.

Two near shaves in a few seconds. Weah does superbly to get down the right, lashes a cross and Rodon meets it, unintentionally, with a bullet header. Hennessey produces a seriously good save to deny the own goal and, I am sure, earn the eternal gratitude of Joe Rodon.

The ball stayed alive, it's played back in and Sargent! Ooh he should have scored with a near post header.

07:09 PM

8 mins: USA 0 Wales 0

Since qualifying, Wales's form has tanked lost their last five). To be fair they have played like Belgium, Netherlands...

Jeremy Wilson writes: "Looks like considerable more than the expected 3,000 Wales fans but plenty of empty seats also .... they're in good voice - "don't take me home" was their soundtrack around France in 2016 and they did hang around for a good month. It's ringing out again in Doha now."

07:07 PM

5 mins: USA 0 Wales 0

USA have made a hot start and Wales are getting themselves well acquainted with their own third of the field.

07:04 PM

3 mins: USA 0 Wales 0

Freekick is not much to write home about. Neko Williams clears.

07:03 PM

2 mins: USA 0 Wales 0

Rodon with an early foul on Pulisic, a body check, and the USA have a freekick in a decent spot.

07:02 PM

1 mins: USA 0 Wales 0

Here we go then. Mericky in all white. Welsh in all red.

Sam Dean: "The last person to score in a World Cup game featuring Wales was Pele. You might know the name. Brazilian chap, could play a bit. That was all the way back in 1958, and the subsequent 64-year wait for Wales has been long and painful (no country, ever, has waited as long between a first and second World Cup appearance).  All those decades of frustration have led this country to this point, though, and their absence from the World Cup stage has only strengthened the sense of pride and destiny that courses through the class of 2022. Wales play with emotion, and sometimes they play on emotion. That is why they are so much greater than the sum of their parts, and that is why they are here now. As long as they can control those feelings, and keep their cool, they will be an extremely tough opponent to beat."

07:02 PM

The teams

USA: Turner, Dest, Ream, Zimmerman, Robinson, McKennie, Adams, Musah, Pulisic, Weah, Sargent. Subs: Reyna, Ferreira, Aaronson, Horvath, de la Torre, Long, Morris, Roldan, Moore, Wright, Carter-Vickers, Yedlin, Acosta, Johnson, Scally.

Wales: Hennessey, Mepham, Rodon, Ben Davies, Roberts, Ampadu, Ramsey, Neco Williams, Wilson, Bale, James. Subs: Gunter, Allen, Johnson, Ward, Moore, Morrell, Lockyer, Jonathan Williams, Harris, Adam Davies, Thomas, Levitt, Cabango, Colwill, Smith.

07:00 PM

Heroes and villains: you tell us

06:59 PM

Who is going to win?

Mark our card with this match predictor.

06:56 PM

Land of My Fathers

coming up. Stirring stuff. Magnificent from the Wales fans. God a good turnout from them. Good luck.

Wales huddle - Reuters
06:55 PM

Anthem time

USA first. A top tier one, for me. Played at quite a brisk tempo.

06:55 PM

Tribute flag

Gary Speed - Getty Images Europe
06:53 PM

Players are in the tunnel

The Welsh guys carry the dreams not just of their fans but all those wonderful Welsh players who never got their chance to play at one of these.

06:39 PM

USA's training tops are very Jackson Pollock

United States players walk out for the warm up prior - GETTY IMAGES/Maja Hitij
06:34 PM

Sam Dean on a historic night for Wales:

The last person to score in a World Cup game featuring Wales was Pele. You might know the name. Brazilian chap, could play a bit. That was all the way back in 1958, and the subsequent 64-year wait for Wales has been long and painful (no country, ever, has waited as long between a first and second World Cup appearance).

All those decades of frustration have led this country to this point, though, and their absence from the World Cup stage has only strengthened the sense of pride and destiny that courses through the class of 2022. Wales play with emotion, and sometimes they play on emotion. That is why they are so much greater than the sum of their parts, and that is why they are here now. As long as they can control those feelings, and keep their cool, they will be an extremely tough opponent to beat.

17-year-old Brazilian forward Pele (L) kicks the ball past two Welsh defenders during the World Cup quarterfinal - AFP
17-year-old Brazilian forward Pele (L) kicks the ball past two Welsh defenders during the World Cup quarterfinal - AFP

06:30 PM

Slightly surprised that Brenden Aaronson starts on the bench

He has been one of Leeds' best players this season, with his pressing catching the eye. It is a young USA XI full of energy. They are one of the international sides capable of playing at Premier League intensity.

06:27 PM

Our man in position at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

06:22 PM

Rob Page on going with Hennessey rather than Ward in goal

Really, really hard decision for me. Had a few sleepless nights about that one. Wayne produced probably the finest goalkeeping performance I've ever seen for Wales in the game that got us here (against Ukraine).

Says he has gone for pace through the middle with Dan James, thinking that will be important against USA. Tim Ream is not the quickest centre-back.

06:19 PM

The nerves kicking in for Wales fans now

Wales fans inside the stadium before the match - REUTERS
06:14 PM

Roy Keane feels Kane and Bale should have worn the OneLove armband

I think the players could have done it for the first game and take the punishment. Make a statement. What a statement that would have been to see Kane get a yellow card.

06:11 PM

Hal Robson-Kanu on Wales qualifying for three tournaments out of four

The sense of novelty of qualifying for major tournaments is starting to wear off a bit for Wales, and expectations are higher.

06:06 PM

Now you know the teams...what is your prediction?

06:03 PM

The all important team news

USA: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent

Wales: Wayne Hennessey, Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Dan James

Joe Allen's hamstring injury means Ethan Ampadu moves into midfield, with Wilson preferred to Moore in attack.

05:54 PM

No question who USA's main threat is

Christian Pulisic is the team's superstar, but has he been the same player since a spate of hamstring problems? His first season at Chelsea was incredibly promising but he has struggled to hit the heights since. USA have some exciting young talent, but they might be more likely to peak on home soil in four years time.

05:53 PM

In case you missed it...

Group B has started with a bang after England defeated Iran 6-2 in their opening fixture.

Jude Bellingham got England off the mark at this year's World Cup ten minute sbefore the break, with the game wrapped up before-half time thanks to Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling.

Saka got his second after half-time before England substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish both netted fine finishes.

Recap on England's win right here.

02:57 PM

USA vs Wales

Good evening!  Noswaith dda! Welcome to our live blog of USA vs Wales, which kicks off at 7pm. It is the first time Wales have been at the World Cup since 1958, and what an occasion it is for them. But one Welsh fan of this parish is not so sure: I urge you to read this fine piece by James Corrigan without delay.

I’ve waited my entire life to see Wales at the World Cup – but now I’m flying home

James might not be there, but some Welsh fans will be and they go into a tricky but winnable match in decent heart. This is the third time these nations have met, but they have never played in the WC before. They last played in 202i in Swansea, that finished 0-0. Yunus Musah and Gio Reyna made their USMNT debuts that day, both were under 18. There will be some familiarity between the sides: Kellyn Acosta won the MLS CUp recently at LAFC with Gareth Bale. There is a strong Fulham flavour to the match: US defenders Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson both play for the Cottagers and will team up with club colleagues Harry Wilson and Daniel James.

The Welsh team, like the English, have climbed down from their armband stance.

Sam Dean, who is covering the World Cup for us with the Wales brief, writes that it is now or never for Gareth Bale and Wales.

“When you get older, things change in your body,” Bale said. “I have had to change my game quite a bit. I can still do what I did when I was younger, but maybe just not as often. I have learnt new things and had to improve in different areas. I guess that is why I am still here.”

Now or never for Gareth Bale as he bids to inspire Wales

We will see how he and the guys get on with kick off at 7pm on ITV. ITV is also showing the Senegal vs Netherlands game ahead of that. The teams will be named one hour before and we will find out which 11 Welshmen have a chance to make themselves heroes.

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the