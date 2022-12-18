World Cup 2022 live: Argentina vs France team news and build-up as Messi faces Mbappe

Andrew Quinn
·10 min read
World Cup 2022 live: Final build-up for Argentina vs France and latest team news - Reuters
World Cup 2022 live: Final build-up for Argentina vs France and latest team news - Reuters

10:59 AM

A good omen for Argentina?

10:55 AM

FA confirm Southgate will remain as England manager

The FA has confirmed that Gareth Southgate will stay on as England manager until Euro 2024, as revealed exclusively by Jason Burt last night.

The coach had been considering his future after England's defeat to France in the World Cup quarter-finals.

10:30 AM

Third-place play-off

Croatia clinched the bronze medal yesterday with a 2-1 victory over Morocco.

That's their third top three finish since their debut in 1998.

Gvardiol opened the scoring with a wonderful diving header early on, before Dari equalised for Morocco. Orsic then scored what would be the winner with a sumptuous curling effort.

10:13 AM

The last time Argentina won the tournament

10:08 AM

This World Cup final could be momentous for so many reasons

Never before has the build-up to a World Cup final been so dominated by two players – one from each side – with the added dimension that they are not only club team-mates but are also the prize assets of the nation state that is hosting the tournament.

Given the final is being contested by two grand footballing countries, who have both won the greatest prize twice before, in Argentina and France, then that would appear too simplistic a statement. And yet when it comes to Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, it simply isn't.

Even Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud, even Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez – arguably their country’s best performers outside of the golden duo at this World Cup – would agree.

You can read Jason Burt's piece here.

09:59 AM

More Messi and Mbappe stats for you

09:47 AM

A cracker in 2018

The last time these sides met was in the quarter-final four years ago. France ran out 4-3 winners in a fantastic match.

Griezmann opened the scoring with a penalty, before Angel Di Maria equalised before half time. Argentina then took the lead through Gabriel Mercado, but France replied soon after with the goal of the tournament from right-back benjamin Pavard.

Mbappe was in fantastic form, scoring two goals in quick succession, before Sergio Aguero bagged a late consolation.

If today's match is half the game, we will be in for a treat.

09:42 AM

As I was saying about Griezmann...

09:36 AM

The World Cup final is a match that changes lives

It is hard to think of words to describe the emotion of winning a World Cup, as I did with France in 1998. For us, it was the perfect story. When you're a footballer you always dream of winning a World Cup. To do it at home, in Paris, was special. It's an indescribable feeling.

It was a special afternoon. Brazil were the favourites, with Ronaldo in that team. However, Zinedine Zidane's magic won the day and helped us fulfil one of our greatest dreams. The fans have not forgotten it. The pressure was enormous to play at home, with our people. We were lucky to have them close to us but we had the feeling that we couldn't fail.

My life changed completely in that moment, and a new life began. People in the street looked at you differently. It was different. I remember that the season after winning the World Cup I signed for Olympique Marseille, and every time I went to eat in a restaurant I didn't pay. Everything was free.

You can read Robert Pires' piece here.

09:32 AM

Unsung heroes

While much has been made of today being Mbappe vs Messi, other players have been key to France and Argentina's World Cup runs.

For France, Antoine Griezmann has arguably been their best player. Playing in a deeper role than usual, Griezmann has showed off his defensive capabilities.

Against Morocco, he was always in front of the back four at the right time, making several key interceptions and winning tackles. If he hadn't had such an accomplished display, the North Africans would probably have got some more clear-cut chances.

Julian Alvarez has been strong throughout Argentina's run. He scored two in the semi-final, although the third will be remembered for Messi giving Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol the runaround.

Alvarez has scored four this tournament, which is a goal every 91 minutes that he's played. He's also scored with half of his shots.

If France focus too much on Messi, Alvarez could punish them.

09:25 AM

Kylian Mbappe does not track back – it could win or lose France the World Cup final

France are preparing for another World Cup final but their victories over England and Morocco in Qatar were far from convincing.

Didier Deschamps' team triumphed in Russia four years ago with a functional approach which relied on their attacking talent producing in moments. France were dull but stable, whereas at this tournament they are hanging on by their fingertips.

This is especially true on their troublesome left flank, which is a defensive Bermuda Triangle. Kylian Mbappe is allowed to 'cheat' and not track back, the back-up left-back Theo Hernandez plays like he is on an ice rink and their team-mates are scrambling to plug the gaps.

England's Bukayo Saka tormented Hernandez before he was replaced by Raheem Sterling, while Morocco's dynamic right flank of Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech cut through France repeatedly without landing a knockout punch.

France survived on both occasions, but Argentina and Lionel Messi will target this vulnerability in Sunday's final.

You can read Daniel Zeqiri's piece here.

09:22 AM

Argentina fans gather on eve of final

Last night, thousands of Argentina fans gathered ahead of today's big match.

They're hoping that their talisman, Lionel Messi, can win his first World Cup at the ripe age of 35.

A man wearing a Messi mask in Buenos Aires - Raul Martinez/Shutterstock
A man wearing a Messi mask in Buenos Aires - Raul Martinez/Shutterstock
Argentina fans gather in Buenos Aires - Raul Martinez/Shutterstock
Argentina fans gather in Buenos Aires - Raul Martinez/Shutterstock
Fans put up a giant Messi jersey in his hometown of Rosario - Marcelo Manera/Getty Images
Fans put up a giant Messi jersey in his hometown of Rosario - Marcelo Manera/Getty Images

09:17 AM

The best place to watch the World Cup final? Diego Maradona's house

It’s common for crowds to gather outside the old house of the late football star Diego Maradona when Argentina wins at the World Cup. What’s less common is for people to be invited inside – though now a select few are getting to experience exactly that.

The house, a large two-story wood and brick building at 4575 Jose Luis Cantilo Street in Buenos Aires’ Villa Devoto neighbourhood, held the first World Cup viewing party on November 30 for Argentina’s 2-0 victory against Australia, nearly two years to the day since Maradona, a national icon and the scorer of the Fifa Goal of the Century, died at age 60.

Most recently, friends and acquaintances of the house’s current owners, Ariel Fernando Garcia, a local businessman, and his wife, Marcela Vozza, gathered together at the home to watch the semi-final victory over Croatia on Tuesday, where a large screen and tents were set up by pool in the backyard. The couple, originally from the neighbourhood, bought the house last month, not to live in it, but to preserve Maradona’s legacy.

You can read Christine Gilbert's piece here.

09:15 AM

Macron arrives in Qatar

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Qatar ahead of the World Cup final.

Macron is a big football fan and attended the 2018 final, where he enthusiastically celebrated France's victory.

He also attended France's victory over Morocco in the semi-final.

He would become the only French President to see two World Cup wins in his tenure if France win today.

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte - Reuters
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte - Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive to attend the FIFA World Cup final match France vs Argentina - Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive to attend the FIFA World Cup final match France vs Argentina - Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup - Alexei Nikolsky/AP
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup - Alexei Nikolsky/AP
French President Emmanuel Macron poses with Antoine Griezmann during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium - Michael Regan/Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron poses with Antoine Griezmann during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium - Michael Regan/Getty Images

09:00 AM

Our experts' predictions

Our football writers have predicted today's result. Understandably, roughly half of them have predicted France to win and the other half have said that Argentina will triumph.

All I hope is that we have a good match, and not another final where there are no goals in 90 minutes like 1994, 2010 and 2014.

You can read our experts' predictions here.

08:43 AM

Predict the score

Will Messi finally get his hands on the World Cup? Or will France become back-to-back winners?

08:37 AM

This is the day

The day is finally upon us. After 63 matches and 166 goals, the World Cup final is here. And what a blockbuster clash we have in store.

We have Lionel Messi, one of football's best ever players who will be playing his last World Cup match, going up against Kylian Mbappe, the next generation's global superstar who has already won the tournament.

To make things even spicier, the two players are the leading goalscorers in the tournament, with five goals each. Three of Messi's have been penalties, but much of his great work has been creating opportunities for others, as he did in the semi-final. Mbappe dazzled in the first four games, particularly with a double against Poland, but hasn't been firing on all cylinders in the last couple of matches. Will he turn it on for the big occasion.

Argentina started off their World Cup poorly, with a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. They upped their game for the remaining two group matches, beating Mexico and Poland 2-0.

In the last 16, they managed to survive a bit of a scare against Australia to win 2-1. They scraped past the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, having squandered a 2-0 lead. Argentina struggled when the Netherlands started hitting the ball long, but managed to hold their nerve in the penalty shoot-out, with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez the hero.

In the semi-final, they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over Croatia, with Messi and Julian Alvarez leading them to victory.

France have been strong throughout the tournament. They beat Australia and Denmark to reach the last 16, before a much-changed side succumbed to a 1-0 loss against Tunisia in their final group match.

They coasted past Poland in the semi-finals, before battling through a difficult encounter with England in the quarters. France did well to beat Morocco in the semi-finals, despite the North Africans dominating much of the play.

Latest Stories

  • Bills Fans Threatened With Arrest For Throwing Snowballs During Dolphins Game

    Buffalo Bills fans were warned they faced arrest or a 15-yard penalty against their team for throwing snowballs during the game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, December 17.According to the weather service, “extremely heavy snow” was falling at a rate of two inches per hour as a lake-effect snow warning was in place on Saturday.Highmark Stadium was covered in snow ahead of the game, which saw the Bills defeat the Dolphins by 32-29.Footage by Christian Isch shows fans celebrating and throwing snow after the game-winning kick. Credit: Christian Isch via Storyful

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Samuel Charron, Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer's top Para, futsal players

    TORONTO — Samuel Charron has been named Canada Soccer’s Para Soccer Player of the Year for a third time with Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year. Charron, who has been part of the Canadian program since 2010, also won the award in 2016 and '19. He has represented Canada at five International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cups and was named player of the tournament award in 2019 and 2022. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has 48 career goals in 56 internatio

  • Catcher Christian Vázquez, Twins finalize 3-year, $30M deal

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Having won a pair of World Series titles, Christian Vázquez hopes to win another with the Minnesota Twins. “A great opportunity,” he said Friday on the MLB Network after finalizing a $30 million, three-year contract. “They have a great team. Let's see where we go. I'm looking for another ring.” The 32-year-old Vázquez, who gets annual salaries of $10 million, played for Boston from 2014 until Aug. 1, when he was traded to Houston. He won titles with the Red Sox in 2018 and wit

  • B.C. soccer fans excited for World Cup clash between Croatia and Argentina

    The Croatian Cultural Centre is preparing to welcome hundreds of people on Tuesday for the World Cup semi-final match between Croatia and Argentina. The community hall on Commercial Drive has been hosting World Cup viewing parties since the tournament began. With Croatia in the semi-finals, organizers are expecting attendance to swell on Tuesday as people come to cheer on their team. "It's like the Stanley Cup if it was played between nations. It's that kind of feeling for Croatians," said Micha

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Mikaël Kingsbury takes moguls silver in France

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won a silver medal at a World Cup moguls event in Alpe d'Huez, France, on Friday. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 80.85 in the final, behind winner Ikuma Horishima of Japan (82.66). American Cole McDonald (75.17) rounded out the podium in bronze-medal position. WATCH | Kingsbury lands on moguls podium in France: In the women's event, Australia's Jakara Anthony took gold, with Perrine Lafont of France and Elizabeth Lemley of the U.S. taking silver and b

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Thompson scores 2, Anderson stops 40; Sabres beat Kings 6-0

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Craig Anderson stopped 40 shots for his first shutout in nearly four years in the Buffalo Sabres' 6-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. The Sabres offense went from managing just three shots in the first period to a six-goal third period, with Tage Thompson scoring a pair on the power play. Victor Olofsson and JJ Peterka scored goals 13 seconds apart, and Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs also scored. Dylan Cozens had three assists and the Sabres improved to 6-3-2 in their

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Canadian women capture team sprint silver at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary's Brooklyn McDougall were second in the women's team sprint behind the United States and ahead of the Netherlands in third at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadians finished in one minute 25.73 seconds to pick up their second silver medal in as many races this season. Three skaters from each country start the three-lap team sprint and go head to head against three skaters from another country

  • Browns QB Watson on his comeback: 'I have a long way to go'

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Feeling far less pressure or hostility, Deshaun Watson looked relaxed, confident and more like a franchise quarterback in his second game for the Cleveland Browns. After his dreadful debut, the bar was low. But last week in Cincinnati, Watson rebounded and showed improvement across the board. However, not enough for him. “I have a long way to go,” he said Wednesday while preparing to play his first home game on Saturday against Baltimore. Following a rough return at Houston in

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors

  • Huntley at practice for Ravens, but Jackson isn't

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Tyler Huntley was at practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Lamar Jackson remained absent as he recovers from his knee injury two weekends ago, but Huntley was on the field during the portion open to reporters. He threw a bit without a helmet on, then participated in a drill while wearing one. Huntley has been in concussion protocol after leaving last weekend's win at Pittsburgh in the third quarter. If he and Jackson aren't available for Saturday's game at Clev

  • Nick Nurse on Raptors' offensive woes

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his teams methodology on offence and how the coaching staff helps players through slumps.&nbsp;