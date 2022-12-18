World Cup 2022 live: Argentina vs France team news and build-up as Messi faces Mbappe

World Cup 2022 live: Final build-up for Argentina vs France and latest team news - Reuters

10:59 AM

A good omen for Argentina?

10:55 AM

FA confirm Southgate will remain as England manager

The FA has confirmed that Gareth Southgate will stay on as England manager until Euro 2024, as revealed exclusively by Jason Burt last night.

The coach had been considering his future after England's defeat to France in the World Cup quarter-finals.

10:30 AM

Third-place play-off

Croatia clinched the bronze medal yesterday with a 2-1 victory over Morocco.

That's their third top three finish since their debut in 1998.

Gvardiol opened the scoring with a wonderful diving header early on, before Dari equalised for Morocco. Orsic then scored what would be the winner with a sumptuous curling effort.

10:13 AM

The last time Argentina won the tournament

10:08 AM

This World Cup final could be momentous for so many reasons

Never before has the build-up to a World Cup final been so dominated by two players – one from each side – with the added dimension that they are not only club team-mates but are also the prize assets of the nation state that is hosting the tournament. Given the final is being contested by two grand footballing countries, who have both won the greatest prize twice before, in Argentina and France, then that would appear too simplistic a statement. And yet when it comes to Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, it simply isn't. Even Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud, even Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez – arguably their country’s best performers outside of the golden duo at this World Cup – would agree.

You can read Jason Burt's piece here.

09:59 AM

More Messi and Mbappe stats for you

09:47 AM

A cracker in 2018

The last time these sides met was in the quarter-final four years ago. France ran out 4-3 winners in a fantastic match.

Griezmann opened the scoring with a penalty, before Angel Di Maria equalised before half time. Argentina then took the lead through Gabriel Mercado, but France replied soon after with the goal of the tournament from right-back benjamin Pavard.

Mbappe was in fantastic form, scoring two goals in quick succession, before Sergio Aguero bagged a late consolation.

If today's match is half the game, we will be in for a treat.

09:42 AM

As I was saying about Griezmann...

09:36 AM

The World Cup final is a match that changes lives

It is hard to think of words to describe the emotion of winning a World Cup, as I did with France in 1998. For us, it was the perfect story. When you're a footballer you always dream of winning a World Cup. To do it at home, in Paris, was special. It's an indescribable feeling. It was a special afternoon. Brazil were the favourites, with Ronaldo in that team. However, Zinedine Zidane's magic won the day and helped us fulfil one of our greatest dreams. The fans have not forgotten it. The pressure was enormous to play at home, with our people. We were lucky to have them close to us but we had the feeling that we couldn't fail. My life changed completely in that moment, and a new life began. People in the street looked at you differently. It was different. I remember that the season after winning the World Cup I signed for Olympique Marseille, and every time I went to eat in a restaurant I didn't pay. Everything was free.

You can read Robert Pires' piece here.

09:32 AM

Unsung heroes

While much has been made of today being Mbappe vs Messi, other players have been key to France and Argentina's World Cup runs.

For France, Antoine Griezmann has arguably been their best player. Playing in a deeper role than usual, Griezmann has showed off his defensive capabilities.

Against Morocco, he was always in front of the back four at the right time, making several key interceptions and winning tackles. If he hadn't had such an accomplished display, the North Africans would probably have got some more clear-cut chances.

Julian Alvarez has been strong throughout Argentina's run. He scored two in the semi-final, although the third will be remembered for Messi giving Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol the runaround.

Alvarez has scored four this tournament, which is a goal every 91 minutes that he's played. He's also scored with half of his shots.

If France focus too much on Messi, Alvarez could punish them.

09:25 AM

Kylian Mbappe does not track back – it could win or lose France the World Cup final

France are preparing for another World Cup final but their victories over England and Morocco in Qatar were far from convincing. Didier Deschamps' team triumphed in Russia four years ago with a functional approach which relied on their attacking talent producing in moments. France were dull but stable, whereas at this tournament they are hanging on by their fingertips. This is especially true on their troublesome left flank, which is a defensive Bermuda Triangle. Kylian Mbappe is allowed to 'cheat' and not track back, the back-up left-back Theo Hernandez plays like he is on an ice rink and their team-mates are scrambling to plug the gaps. England's Bukayo Saka tormented Hernandez before he was replaced by Raheem Sterling, while Morocco's dynamic right flank of Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech cut through France repeatedly without landing a knockout punch. France survived on both occasions, but Argentina and Lionel Messi will target this vulnerability in Sunday's final.

You can read Daniel Zeqiri's piece here.

09:22 AM

Argentina fans gather on eve of final

Last night, thousands of Argentina fans gathered ahead of today's big match.

They're hoping that their talisman, Lionel Messi, can win his first World Cup at the ripe age of 35.

A man wearing a Messi mask in Buenos Aires - Raul Martinez/Shutterstock

Argentina fans gather in Buenos Aires - Raul Martinez/Shutterstock

Fans put up a giant Messi jersey in his hometown of Rosario - Marcelo Manera/Getty Images

09:17 AM

The best place to watch the World Cup final? Diego Maradona's house

It’s common for crowds to gather outside the old house of the late football star Diego Maradona when Argentina wins at the World Cup. What’s less common is for people to be invited inside – though now a select few are getting to experience exactly that. The house, a large two-story wood and brick building at 4575 Jose Luis Cantilo Street in Buenos Aires’ Villa Devoto neighbourhood, held the first World Cup viewing party on November 30 for Argentina’s 2-0 victory against Australia, nearly two years to the day since Maradona, a national icon and the scorer of the Fifa Goal of the Century, died at age 60. Most recently, friends and acquaintances of the house’s current owners, Ariel Fernando Garcia, a local businessman, and his wife, Marcela Vozza, gathered together at the home to watch the semi-final victory over Croatia on Tuesday, where a large screen and tents were set up by pool in the backyard. The couple, originally from the neighbourhood, bought the house last month, not to live in it, but to preserve Maradona’s legacy.

You can read Christine Gilbert's piece here.

09:15 AM

Macron arrives in Qatar

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Qatar ahead of the World Cup final.

Macron is a big football fan and attended the 2018 final, where he enthusiastically celebrated France's victory.

He also attended France's victory over Morocco in the semi-final.

He would become the only French President to see two World Cup wins in his tenure if France win today.

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte - Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive to attend the FIFA World Cup final match France vs Argentina - Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup - Alexei Nikolsky/AP

French President Emmanuel Macron poses with Antoine Griezmann during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium - Michael Regan/Getty Images

09:00 AM

Our experts' predictions

Our football writers have predicted today's result. Understandably, roughly half of them have predicted France to win and the other half have said that Argentina will triumph.

All I hope is that we have a good match, and not another final where there are no goals in 90 minutes like 1994, 2010 and 2014.

You can read our experts' predictions here.

08:43 AM

Predict the score

Will Messi finally get his hands on the World Cup? Or will France become back-to-back winners?

08:37 AM

This is the day

The day is finally upon us. After 63 matches and 166 goals, the World Cup final is here. And what a blockbuster clash we have in store.

We have Lionel Messi, one of football's best ever players who will be playing his last World Cup match, going up against Kylian Mbappe, the next generation's global superstar who has already won the tournament.

To make things even spicier, the two players are the leading goalscorers in the tournament, with five goals each. Three of Messi's have been penalties, but much of his great work has been creating opportunities for others, as he did in the semi-final. Mbappe dazzled in the first four games, particularly with a double against Poland, but hasn't been firing on all cylinders in the last couple of matches. Will he turn it on for the big occasion.

Argentina started off their World Cup poorly, with a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. They upped their game for the remaining two group matches, beating Mexico and Poland 2-0.

In the last 16, they managed to survive a bit of a scare against Australia to win 2-1. They scraped past the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, having squandered a 2-0 lead. Argentina struggled when the Netherlands started hitting the ball long, but managed to hold their nerve in the penalty shoot-out, with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez the hero.

In the semi-final, they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over Croatia, with Messi and Julian Alvarez leading them to victory.

France have been strong throughout the tournament. They beat Australia and Denmark to reach the last 16, before a much-changed side succumbed to a 1-0 loss against Tunisia in their final group match.

They coasted past Poland in the semi-finals, before battling through a difficult encounter with England in the quarters. France did well to beat Morocco in the semi-finals, despite the North Africans dominating much of the play.