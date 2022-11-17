World Cup live: James Maddison misses England training – latest updates

England's Harry Kane takes part in a training session at the Al Wakrah SC Stadium in Al Wakrah, south of Doha, on Thursday - Paul ELLIS / AFP

James Maddison was the one missing man from England's second training session in Qatar, as the clock ticks down on their opening World Cup group game against Iran.

The Leicester midfielder limped out of their weekend win over West Ham but travelled to Doha with the rest of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad on Tuesday.

England staff are "managing load" for the 25-year-old to get him back to full fitness.

The Three Lions faced scorching temperatures of 32C during the training session on Thursday.

Our writers' predictions for the 2022 World Cup

Telegraph Sport's team of football writers lay out their projections ahead of the tournament's big kick-off on November 20.

Winners

Jason Burt: There was not a South American team in the semi-finals last time round and none have triumphed since 2002 but Brazil, followed by Argentina, are the likely winners. Both have very strong squads – their main challengers remain France – and should end Europe’s dominance.

Matt Law: Argentina. They arrive at the World Cup on the back of a 35-game unbeaten run (W24 D11), the longest in their history. Their last defeat came at the hands of Brazil, a 2-0 loss in the 2019 Copa América semi-final and this must surely be Lionel Messi’s last chance.

Mike McGrath: Argentina. Lionel Messi, probably in his last World Cup, has one last chance and has an excellent team around him.

Chris Bascombe: Brazil. Other than Argentina, I cannot make a compelling case for any other nation... although it could be argued Qatar has already won.

Sam Dean: Argentina. The world’s in-form side has not lost since 2019. The team is packed with speed, skill and defensive determination.

Who's who in the group stage?

Macron enters storm of controversy for defending champions

French President Emmanuel Macron has insisted that "sports should not be politicised," days after it was announced mto criticism that he would attend the World Cup in Qatar if France reaches the semifinals.

Speaking in Bangkok, Macron said issues about Qatar's human rights record and the environment were "questions you have to ask yourself when you award the event."

Qatar won the hosting rights for this year's tournament in a FIFA vote in 2010. Macron will go to the Qatar if the country's national team - the defending champions - reach the semi-finals.

The World Cup has sparked multiple controversies, from the living conditions of migrant workers to the impact on the environment of air-conditioned stadiums and the place of LGBTQ+ people, women and minorities.

Last month, the city of Paris said it will not broadcast World Cup matches on giant screens in public fan zones in protest at Qatar's human rights record. It follows similar moves by other French cities.

Fine line for Israeli fans amid frosty ties with Qatar

Israel has sent diplomats to help its citizens attending the World Cup in Qatar and plans to launch temporary direct flights there on Sunday, despite walking a diplomatic tight-rope.

Up to 20,000 Israelis are expected at the month-long matches in the Gulf emirate, an unprecedented influx. Qatar is close to Iran and has hosted leaders of the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas.

Having normalised ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2020, the Israelis have suggested Qatar could follow if it tilts away from Tehran. Doha has ruled that out, saying Israel must first make way for a Palestinian state.

In a sign of easing ties, a delegation from Israel's foreign ministry will be allowed to provide consular assistance from the Qatari capital for its citizens coming for the games.

The delegation's spokesperson, Alon Lavi, said it was already working out of a Doha hotel, with duties that include advising Israelis about local laws and avoiding friction with rival fans.

"We do not have all of the infrastructure that perhaps other countries have, and certainly given that we don't have diplomatic ties," Lavi told Israel's Army Radio. "Therefore the (potential) arrest of Israelis here is something that troubles us."

'It is significantly hotter today'

@Matt_Law_DT and @JBurtTelegraph setting the scene as England begin day 2 of training in Qatar.

More on Maddison missing from training

James Maddison did not train with his England team-mates in Qatar on Thursday.

The Leicester midfielder limped out of their weekend win over West Ham but travelled to Doha with the rest of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad on Tuesday.

Speaking after that session, the 25-year-old said: “We had a scan the day before we met up. It was a positive scan. I had a little problem in the week building up to the West Ham game and post-Everton game which was the week before for us.

“I wanted to play, I didn’t want to not give it a go because of the World Cup. That’s not the person I am.”

He was not present due to load management as the remainder of the squad trained in the sweltering midday sun at their Al Wakrah training base.

In pictures: World Cup build-up latest

A worker paints a plaster model of the FIFA World Cup trophy at a workshop in Hanoi - Nhac NGUYEN / AFP

Brazil's coach Tite (Front R) gathers players and staff around a television screen during a training session on November 16 - VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the Argentinian team peer out from the windows on their plane adorned with a picture of Lionel Messi in Doha - ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Temperatures not for the faint hearted

Gareth Southgate's England quad only have four more training days before their opener against Iran on Monday.

Temperatures have now hit 32C for this morning's session at Al Wakrah ground to the south of Doha. Sun cream essential.

England manager Gareth Southgate with Jack Grealish during training on Wednesday - Molly Darlington/Reuters

England's Conor Gallagher (centre) during the toasty session on Thursday - Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Latest from Qatar - England squad out training again

The England squad are out training again this morning, with all men present apart from James Maddison, Jason Burt writes from Doha.

Staff are managing the midfielder back to full fitness after he came off injured in Leicester City’s game. They are managing his ‘load’.

England are training earlier than yesterday and it is considerably hotter, at a toasty 30C.

25 of #England squad training. James Maddison not with group, managing workload

Inside Qatar fan village – where shelter from sun costs £960 a day

Fifa is selling hospitality packages to attend its “fan festival” in Qatar – and stay out of the blazing sunshine – for as much as £960 per day, while ordinary supporters in the festival will have to endure the tiny Gulf nation’s soaring temperatures.

The new initiative has been launched for the first time for this World Cup, and offers those willing to pay the price the use of a private dining and drinking area away from the sweltering heat – as well as a view of those who are enduring it.

For most of the 40,000 fans Fifa expect to attend the repurposed car park in Doha every day, there is precious little respite from the sun.

The most expensive “fan festival” hospitality package currently on offer by Fifa is the £960 “legacy lounge plus” deal which includes gourmet food, alcoholic drinks and “panoramic views” of the festival itself. Ordinary supporters are expected to flock to the Fifa fan festivals as one of the few places they will be able to buy alcohol in Qatar.

FIFA Fan Festival in Doha, Qatar - Muath Freij/Reuters

A pint of beer at official FIFA fan festival costs £12 - @SamWallaceTel/Twitter

Gay fans 'welcome to express themselves' in Fifa fan zone

LGBTQ+ fans will be free to share public displays of affection in the official World Cup fan zones without retribution from Qatari authorities, a Fifa official has said.

Homosexuality is illegal under Qatar's ultra-conservative laws and can be punishable with the death penalty.

Gerdine Lindhout, head of experiential marketing and promotion for football’s global governing body, told reporters: "We try to find a middle ground, but the culture here has changed. Respect the culture, use your common sense, but nothing is forbidden at the Fifa Fan Festival. We are very proud of it.

"This is all about celebration. Everyone who wants to express LGBTQ+, go for it. There are no limits for people. Based on the experience I have had, there is no risk. They are welcome to express themselves and their love to their partners. They won’t get into trouble for sharing public displays of affection [in fan festivals].

"I have been coming here for the last four years and have felt not just safe, but welcome. England fans should come here. It will be a life-changing experience. We welcome everyone, including the LGBTQ+ community."

'Pinch me moment' for Maddison

James Maddison says he is delighted to be gearing up for a World Cup rather than reclining on a sun lounger after repeated rejections helped fuel his return to the England squad.

The 25-year-old’s only cap to date came in 2019 and the midfielder was braced to miss out on the 26-man selection for Qatar.

But Southgate admitted Maddison’s form was too good to ignore upon surprisingly ending his three-year international absence when naming his World Cup squad last Thursday.

The midfielder said he never felt like the door was closed on him during that period and harnessed that disappointment “as motivation to try and get back in and force my way back in”.

Now the player who still feels like “that little boy who is kicking the ball around in the garden on or with (England) face paint on” is ready to deliver in Qatar.

"I’ve only had 30 minutes of international football,” Maddison said. “But I’m a player who has a lot of self-belief. If called upon, I believe that I am a player who can make something happen."

Maddison became the first player to speak upon England’s arrival in Qatar, saying “every moment at the minute is almost like a pinch me moment” having been prepared to watch the World Cup on TV.

"I was going to go on holiday," he added, downplaying concerns over a knee complaint after positive scans. "I was preparing for both. The dream and hope was obviously to be at the World Cup."

Watch: Moment Qatari officials ambush Danish TV crew live on air

A complete guide to the 32 teams in Qatar World Cup

08:38 AM

Mid-season World Cup could work to England's advantage

The controversial timing of the mid-season Qatar World Cup could actually benefit England, according to the team's former coach Sven-Goran Eriksson.

“I don’t like it, and I guess most people don’t like it at all. But it can be positive for England,” the Swede said of the decision to hold it during the Premier League season.

“England are not coming from a long, tough season in the Premier League where they are all very tired, all of the time. Now they are coming when not even half of the Premier League has been played, so they cannot be more tired than the other teams like Germany or France.”

Sven-Goran Eriksson is optimistic for the Three Lions - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

How mistakes of Euro final forced Gareth Southgate to rebuild

The days after the final of Euro 2020 were tough for Gareth Southgate, his staff and players. Yes, there was pride in reaching the final but also crushing disappointment in losing in a penalty shoot-out to Italy. The best night of their lives, after dramatically beating Denmark in the semi-final, had been replaced by the worst. They had fallen short and by the finest of margins.

But there was more. Because they were already in the stadium and preparing for the final they were largely unaware of the horrific violence and disorder around Wembley and Southgate had to deal with the aftermath of that while there was also the terrible racial abuse suffered by England’s black players – Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho – who had missed their spot-kicks. The manager was determined to help them and conversations took place during those days.

Uruguay tipped to perform better than England

Morning dear readers, and welcome to our live rolling blog of all things 2022 Qatar World Cup.

With just three days before the 2022 tournament kicks off – and four before England get their campaign under way against Iran – the omens are not looking good for Gareth Southgate's side. Not according to the number crunchers and analysts at Nielsen's Gracenote.

Following what they described as “extensive simulations, to assess the chances for each team to reach different stages of the tournament”, the company predicts Brazil will win the World Cup after England are knocked out in the quarter-finals.

The predictor will, writes Tom Morgan, be constantly updated as the tournament kicks, but, as it stands, the analysis spells doom for Wales in the group stages. Of course, if you want to use our predictor tool – just as Telegraph Sport columnist Jamie Carragher has done (see below video) – and control your own [nation’s] destiny, then now is your chance. Come on, your country (or countries) needs you!

Meanwhile, former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has backed Harry Kane, saying the Tottenham Hotspur forward can lead Southgate's side to glory.

"If he is fit and at his best I think England can do it.,” Eriksson said. "The only problem Southgate has is to pick the XI. He has a lot of options. Good options.”

Despite reports elsewhere, Eriksson believes England can be classed as one of the favourites. "I think this is one of those World Cups where you can't say whose going to win it,” he said. "If you asked 100 experts they will come up with different answers.

"I think there are five favourites, and England are one of them. If they have a little bit of luck, no bad injuries to important players, then everything is possible."

Stay with us for further World Cup updates throughout the day.