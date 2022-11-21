World Cup 2022: Fixtures, schedule, groups and where to watch on TV

England and Wales both came through their opening games of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 unbeaten on Monday.

England thrashed Iran and Gareth Bale earned Wales a draw against the United States, while the Netherlands beat Senegal in the day's other match.

Tuesday marks the first four-game day of the tournament, with Argentina and France both in action.

BBC Sport provides you with all the fixture and TV information available for the first World Cup to be held outside the northern hemisphere summer.

You can follow live text commentary of every game on the BBC Sport website, plus reports, news and analysis throughout the tournament.

TV coverage and channels for England's remaining group games (all GMT)

25 November, 19:00: England v USA - ITV

29 November, 19:00: Wales v England - BBC

TV coverage and channels Wales' remaining group games

25 November, 10:00: Wales v Iran - BBC & S4C

29 November, 19:00: Wales v England - BBC & S4C

Fixtures and schedule for all 2022 World Cup group games

Tuesday 22 November

Group C: Argentina v Saudi Arabia (10:00) - ITV

Group D: Denmark v Tunisia (13:00) - ITV

Group C: Mexico v Poland (16:00) - BBC

Group D: France v Australia (19:00) - BBC

Wednesday 23 November

Group F: Morocco v Croatia (10:00) - ITV

Group E: Germany v Japan (13:00) - ITV

Group E: Spain v Costa Rica (16:00) - ITV

Group F: Belgium v Canada (19:00) - BBC

Thursday, 24 November

Group G: Switzerland v Cameroon (10:00) - ITV

Group H: Uruguay v South Korea (13:00) - BBC

Group H: Portugal v Ghana (16:00) - ITV

Group G: Brazil v Serbia (19:00) - BBC

Friday, 25 November

Group B: Wales v Iran (10:00) - BBC & S4C

Group A: Qatar v Senegal (13:00) - BBC

Group A: Netherlands v Ecuador (16:00) - ITV

Group B: England v USA (19:00) - ITV

Saturday 26 November

Group D: Tunisia v Australia (10:00) - BBC

Group C: Poland v Saudi Arabia (13:00) - ITV

Group D: France v Denmark (16:00) - ITV

Group C: Argentina v Mexico (19:00) - ITV

Sunday 27 November

Group E: Japan v Costa Rica (10:00) - ITV

Group F: Belgium v Morocco (13:00) - BBC

Group F: Croatia v Canada (16:00) - BBC

Group E: Spain v Germany (19:00) - BBC

Monday 28 November

Group G: Cameroon v Serbia (10:00) - ITV

Group H: South Korea v Ghana (13:00) - BBC

Group G: Brazil v Switzerland (16:00) - ITV

Group H: Portugal v Uruguay (19:00) - ITV

Tuesday 29 November

Group A: Netherlands v Qatar (15:00), Ecuador v Senegal (15:00) - both ITV

Group B: Wales v England (19:00), Iran v USA (19:00) - both BBC (& Wales v England S4C)

Wednesday 30 November

Group C: Poland v Argentina (19:00), Saudi Arabia v Mexico (19:00) - both BBC

Group D: Tunisia v France (15:00), Australia v Denmark (15:00) - both BBC

Thursday 1 December

Group F: Croatia v Belgium (15:00), Canada v Morocco (15:00) - BBC

Group E: Japan v Spain (19:00), Costa Rica v Germany (19:00) - ITV

Friday 2 December

Group H: South Korea v Portugal (15:00), Ghana v Uruguay (15:00) - BBC

Group G: Cameroon v Brazil (19:00), Serbia v Switzerland (19:00) - ITV

Last 16

TV schedule for knockout stages will be confirmed after the group stages conclude.

Saturday 3 December

Game 49: Group A winners v Group B runners-up, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan (15:00)

Game 50: Group C winners v Group D runners-up, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan (19:00)

Sunday 4 December

Game 51: Group D winners v Group C runners-up, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (15:00)

Game 52: Group B winners v Group A runners-up, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (19:00)

Monday 5 December

Game 53: Group E winners v Group F runners-up, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah (15:00)

Game 54: Group G winners v Group H runners-up, Stadium 974, Doha (19:00)

Tuesday 6 December

Game 55: Group F winners v Group E runners-up Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (15:00)

Game 56: Group H winners v Group G runners-up, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (19:00)

Quarter-finals

Friday 9 December

Game 57: Winners of game 53 v winners of game 54, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (15:00)

Game 58: Winners of game 49 v winners of game 50, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (19:00)

Saturday 10 December

Game 59: Winners of game 55 v winners of game 56, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (15:00)

Game 60: Winners of game 51 v winners of game 52, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (19:00)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 13 December

Game 61: Winners of game 57 v winners of game 58, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (19:00)

Wednesday 14 December

Game 62: Winners of game 59 v winners of game 60, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (19:00)

Third-place play-off

Saturday 17 December

Game 63: Losers of game 61 v losers of game 62, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan (15:00)

Final

Sunday 18 December

Game 64: Winners of game 61 v winners of game 62, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (15:00)

*Match and TV schedule subject to change. Times in GMT

