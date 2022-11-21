World Cup 2022: Fixtures, schedule, groups and where to watch on TV
England and Wales both came through their opening games of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 unbeaten on Monday.
England thrashed Iran and Gareth Bale earned Wales a draw against the United States, while the Netherlands beat Senegal in the day's other match.
Tuesday marks the first four-game day of the tournament, with Argentina and France both in action.
BBC Sport provides you with all the fixture and TV information available for the first World Cup to be held outside the northern hemisphere summer.
You can follow live text commentary of every game on the BBC Sport website, plus reports, news and analysis throughout the tournament.
TV coverage and channels for England's remaining group games (all GMT)
25 November, 19:00: England v USA - ITV
29 November, 19:00: Wales v England - BBC
TV coverage and channels Wales' remaining group games
25 November, 10:00: Wales v Iran - BBC & S4C
29 November, 19:00: Wales v England - BBC & S4C
Fixtures and schedule for all 2022 World Cup group games
Tuesday 22 November
Group C: Argentina v Saudi Arabia (10:00) - ITV
Group D: Denmark v Tunisia (13:00) - ITV
Group C: Mexico v Poland (16:00) - BBC
Group D: France v Australia (19:00) - BBC
Wednesday 23 November
Group F: Morocco v Croatia (10:00) - ITV
Group E: Germany v Japan (13:00) - ITV
Group E: Spain v Costa Rica (16:00) - ITV
Group F: Belgium v Canada (19:00) - BBC
Thursday, 24 November
Group G: Switzerland v Cameroon (10:00) - ITV
Group H: Uruguay v South Korea (13:00) - BBC
Group H: Portugal v Ghana (16:00) - ITV
Group G: Brazil v Serbia (19:00) - BBC
Friday, 25 November
Group B: Wales v Iran (10:00) - BBC & S4C
Group A: Qatar v Senegal (13:00) - BBC
Group A: Netherlands v Ecuador (16:00) - ITV
Group B: England v USA (19:00) - ITV
Saturday 26 November
Group D: Tunisia v Australia (10:00) - BBC
Group C: Poland v Saudi Arabia (13:00) - ITV
Group D: France v Denmark (16:00) - ITV
Group C: Argentina v Mexico (19:00) - ITV
Sunday 27 November
Group E: Japan v Costa Rica (10:00) - ITV
Group F: Belgium v Morocco (13:00) - BBC
Group F: Croatia v Canada (16:00) - BBC
Group E: Spain v Germany (19:00) - BBC
Monday 28 November
Group G: Cameroon v Serbia (10:00) - ITV
Group H: South Korea v Ghana (13:00) - BBC
Group G: Brazil v Switzerland (16:00) - ITV
Group H: Portugal v Uruguay (19:00) - ITV
Tuesday 29 November
Group A: Netherlands v Qatar (15:00), Ecuador v Senegal (15:00) - both ITV
Group B: Wales v England (19:00), Iran v USA (19:00) - both BBC (& Wales v England S4C)
Wednesday 30 November
Group C: Poland v Argentina (19:00), Saudi Arabia v Mexico (19:00) - both BBC
Group D: Tunisia v France (15:00), Australia v Denmark (15:00) - both BBC
Thursday 1 December
Group F: Croatia v Belgium (15:00), Canada v Morocco (15:00) - BBC
Group E: Japan v Spain (19:00), Costa Rica v Germany (19:00) - ITV
Friday 2 December
Group H: South Korea v Portugal (15:00), Ghana v Uruguay (15:00) - BBC
Group G: Cameroon v Brazil (19:00), Serbia v Switzerland (19:00) - ITV
Last 16
TV schedule for knockout stages will be confirmed after the group stages conclude.
Saturday 3 December
Game 49: Group A winners v Group B runners-up, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan (15:00)
Game 50: Group C winners v Group D runners-up, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan (19:00)
Sunday 4 December
Game 51: Group D winners v Group C runners-up, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (15:00)
Game 52: Group B winners v Group A runners-up, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (19:00)
Monday 5 December
Game 53: Group E winners v Group F runners-up, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah (15:00)
Game 54: Group G winners v Group H runners-up, Stadium 974, Doha (19:00)
Tuesday 6 December
Game 55: Group F winners v Group E runners-up Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (15:00)
Game 56: Group H winners v Group G runners-up, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (19:00)
Quarter-finals
Friday 9 December
Game 57: Winners of game 53 v winners of game 54, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (15:00)
Game 58: Winners of game 49 v winners of game 50, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (19:00)
Saturday 10 December
Game 59: Winners of game 55 v winners of game 56, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (15:00)
Game 60: Winners of game 51 v winners of game 52, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (19:00)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 13 December
Game 61: Winners of game 57 v winners of game 58, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (19:00)
Wednesday 14 December
Game 62: Winners of game 59 v winners of game 60, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (19:00)
Third-place play-off
Saturday 17 December
Game 63: Losers of game 61 v losers of game 62, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan (15:00)
Final
Sunday 18 December
Game 64: Winners of game 61 v winners of game 62, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (15:00)
*Match and TV schedule subject to change. Times in GMT
