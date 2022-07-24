World Cup fixtures 2022: match dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar tournament

England will play on the opening day of the Qatar 2022 World Cup after being drawn in Group B.

The honour of opening the 2022 World Cup finals on November 21 goes to Senegal and Holland with hosts Qatar having to wait until later in the day for their big moment, also in Group A.

It will be the first time since 2006 that the hosts have not opened the tournament after FIFA confirmed the match schedule for the group stage of the finals.

Senegal, Africa Cup of Nations winners, and three-time World Cup runners-up Holland will play at the Al Thumama Stadium at 10am, six hours before the Qataris take the stage.

The hosts will go head-to-head with Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Here is the fixture list in full, right the way up to the final on December 18. All kick off times are GMT.

World Cup 2022 fixtures

Group stage match dates and kick-off times

Monday, November 21

Senegal v Holland: Al Thumama Stadium, 10am

England v Iran: Khalifa International Stadium, 1pm

Qatar v Ecuador: Al Bayt Stadium, 4pm

USA v Wales: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 7pm

Tuesday, November 22

Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Lusail Stadium, 10am

Denmark v Tunisia: Education City Stadium, 1pm

Mexico v Poland: Stadium 974, 4pm

France v Australia: Al Janoub Stadium, 7pm

Wednesday, November 23

Morocco v Croatia: Al Bayt Stadium, 10am

Germany v Japan: Khalifa International Stadium, 1pm

Spain v Costa Rica: Al Thumama Stadium, 4pm

Belgium v Canada: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 7pm

Thursday, November 24

Switzerland v Cameroon: Al Janoub Stadium, 10am

Uruguay v South Korea: Education City Stadium, 1pm

Portugal v Ghana: Stadium 974, 4pm

Brazil v Serbia: Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Friday, November 25

Wales v Iran: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 10am

Qatar v Senegal: Al Thumama Stadium, 1pm

Holland v Ecuador: Khalifa International Stadium, 4pm

England v USA: Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

Saturday, November 26

Tunisia v Australia: Al Janoub Stadium, 10am

Poland v Saudi Arabia: Education City Stadium, 1pm

France v Denmark: Stadium 974, 4pm

Argentina v Mexico: Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Sunday, November 27

Japan v Costa Rica: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 10am

Belgium v Morocco: Al Thumama Stadium, 1pm

Croatia v Canada: Khalifa International Stadium, 4pm

Spain v Germany: Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

Monday, November 28

Cameroon v Serbia : Al Janoub Stadium, 10am

South Korea v Ghana: Education City Stadium, 1pm

Brazil v Switzerland: Stadium 974, 4pm

Portugal v Uruguay: Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Tuesday, November 29

Holland v Qatar: Al Bayt Stadium, 3pm

Ecuador v Senegal: Khalifa International Stadium, 3pm

Iran v USA: Al Thumama Stadium, 7pm

Wales v England: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 7pm

Wednesday, November 30

Australia v Denmark: Al Janoub Stadium, 3pm

Tunisia v France: Education City Stadium, 3pm

Poland v Argentina: Stadium 974, 7pm

Saudi Arabia v Mexico: Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Thursday, December 1

Croatia v Belgium: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 3pm

Canada v Morocco: Al Thumama Stadium, 3pm

Japan v Spain: Khalifa International Stadium, 7pm

Costa Rica v Germany: Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

Friday, December 2

Ghana v Uruguay: Al Janoub Stadium, 3pm

South Korea v Portugal: Education City Stadium, 3pm

Serbia v Switzerland: Stadium 974, 7pm

Cameroon v Brazil: Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Last 16

Saturday, December 3

Match 49 - 1A v 2B - Khalifa International Stadium, 3pm

Match 50 - 1C v 2D - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 7pm

Sunday, December 4

Match 52 - 1D v 2C - Al Thumama Stadium, 3pm

Match 51 - 1B v 2A - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

Monday, December 5

Match 53 - 1E v 2F - Al Janoub Stadium, 3pm

Match 54 - 1G v 2H - Stadium 947, 7pm

Tuesday, December 6

Match 55 - 1F v 2E - Education City Stadium, 3pm

Match 56 - 1H v 2G - Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9

Match 57 - Winner of Match 49 v Winner Match 50 - Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Match 58 - Winner of Match 53 v Winner Match 54 - Education City Stadium, 3pm

Saturday, December 10

Match 59 - Winner Match 51 v Winner Match 52 - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

Match 60 - Winner Match 55 v Winner Match 56 - Al Thumama Stadium, 3pm

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 13

Match 61 - Winner Match 57 v Winner Match 58 - Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Wednesday, December 14

Match 62 - Winner Match 59 v Winner Match 60 - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

Third-place play-off

Saturday, December 17

Match 63 - Khalifa International Stadium, 3pm

World Cup final 

Sunday, December 18

Match 64 - Lusail Stadium, 3pm

