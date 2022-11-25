World Cup 2022 fixtures: Match dates, times, group stages and results

Daniel Zeqiri
·5 min read
World Cup 2022 schedule: Match dates, times, group stages and finals - GETTY IMAGES/MATTHEW ASHTON
World Cup 2022 schedule: Match dates, times, group stages and finals - GETTY IMAGES/MATTHEW ASHTON

The Qatar 2022 World Cup kicked off on November 20, with the opening game seeing the hosts lose 2-0 to Ecuador.

England, who flew to Qatar last Tuesday, played in the second game of the tournament, which saw Gareth Southgate's side scoring six against Iran, with Bukayo Saka grabbing two.

The Three Lions will also come up against USA and Wales in the group stage.

England's team sessions have moved to the morning in order to deal with the soaring temperatures.

James Maddison missed England's opener against Iran after struggling with a knee injury he sustained during Leicester's final Premier League match against West Ham, and is a doubt for Friday's match against USA.

Captain Harry Kane has returned to training following a scan on his ankle after picking up an injury in that first fixture.

Here is the confirmed fixture list in full, right the way up to the final on December 18.

Group stage fixtures

Sunday, November 20

Qatar 0 Ecuador 2

Monday, November 21

England 6 Iran 2

Senegal 0 v Holland 2

USA 1 Wales 1

Tuesday, November 22

Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2

Denmark 0 Tunisia 0

Mexico 0 Poland 0

France 4 Australia 1

Wednesday, November 23

Morocco 0 Croatia 0

Germany 1 Japan 2

Spain 7 Costa Rica 0

Belgium 1 Canada 0

Thursday, November 24

Switzerland 1 Cameroon 0

Uruguay 0 South Korea 0

Portugal 3 Ghana 2

Brazil 2 Serbia 0

Friday, November 25

Wales 0 Iran 2

Qatar 1 Senegal 3

Holland 1 Ecuador 1

England 0 USA 0

Saturday, November 26

Tunisia v Australia: Al Janoub Stadium, 10am (GMT), 1pm local time, 5am (ET)

Poland v Saudi Arabia: Education City Stadium, 1pm (GMT), 4pm local time, 8am (ET)

France v Denmark: Stadium 974, 4pm (GMT), 7pm local time, 11am (ET)

Argentina v Mexico: Lusail Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Sunday, November 27

Japan v Costa Rica: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 10am (GMT), 1pm local time, 5am (ET)

Belgium v Morocco: Al Thumama Stadium, 1pm (GMT), 4pm local time, 8am (ET)

Croatia v Canada: Khalifa International Stadium, 4pm (GMT), 7pm local time, 11am (ET)

Spain v Germany: Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Monday, November 28

Cameroon v Serbia : Al Janoub Stadium, 10am (GMT), 1pm local time, 5am (ET)

South Korea v Ghana: Education City Stadium, 1pm (GMT), 4pm local time, 8am (ET)

Brazil v Switzerland: Stadium 974, 4pm (GMT), 7pm local time, 11am (ET)

Portugal v Uruguay: Lusail Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Tuesday, November 29

Holland v Qatar: Al Bayt Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Ecuador v Senegal: Khalifa International Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Iran v USA: Al Thumama Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Wales v England: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 7pm

Daniel Sturridge scores against Wales at Euro 2016 - World Cup 2022 schedule: Match dates, times, group stages and finals - AP/Michel Spingler
Daniel Sturridge scores against Wales at Euro 2016 - World Cup 2022 schedule: Match dates, times, group stages and finals - AP/Michel Spingler

Wednesday, November 30

Australia v Denmark: Al Janoub Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Tunisia v France: Education City Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Poland v Argentina: Stadium 974, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Saudi Arabia v Mexico: Lusail Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Thursday, December 1

Croatia v Belgium: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Canada v Morocco: Al Thumama Stadium, 3pm (GMT),  6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Japan v Spain: Khalifa International Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Costa Rica v Germany: Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Friday, December 2

Ghana v Uruguay: Al Janoub Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

South Korea v Portugal: Education City Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Serbia v Switzerland: Stadium 974, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Cameroon v Brazil: Lusail Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Last 16 fixtures

Saturday, December 3

Match 49 - 1A v 2B - Khalifa International Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Match 50 - 1C v 2D - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Sunday, December 4

Match 52 - 1D v 2C - Al Thumama Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Match 51 - 1B v 2A - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Monday, December 5

Match 53 - 1E v 2F - Al Janoub Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Match 54 - 1G v 2H - Stadium 947, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Tuesday, December 6

Match 55 - 1F v 2E - Education City Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Match 56 - 1H v 2G - Lusail Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9

Match 57 - Winner of Match 49 v Winner Match 50 - Lusail Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Match 58 - Winner of Match 53 v Winner Match 54 - Education City Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Saturday, December 10

Match 59 - Winner Match 51 v Winner Match 52 - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Match 60 - Winner Match 55 v Winner Match 56 - Al Thumama Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 13

Match 61 - Winner Match 57 v Winner Match 58 - Lusail Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Wednesday, December 14

Match 62 - Winner Match 59 v Winner Match 60 - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET)

Third-place play-off

Saturday, December 17

Match 63 - Khalifa International Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

World Cup final 

Sunday, December 18

Match 64 - Lusail Stadium, 3pm (GMT), 6pm local time, 10am (ET)

Latest Stories

  • Soccer's growth changing Canada's sporting landscape

    Regardless of how Canada's performs at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, soccer is already both the single-most popular participatory sport in the country and Canada’s fastest-growing.

  • Why I Can't Go Home Again

    I won’t be moving back to North Carolina any time soon, though I miss it more than ever. The difference between the level of support and benefits the LGBTQ community gets in New York vs. what my home state chooses to offer is too profound to ignore.

  • Wembley arch lit up in rainbow colours for England-United States World Cup clash

    The start of the tournament in Qatar has been dominated by a row over a rainbow-coloured armband.

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher played big role in Christian Koloko's scuffle with Heat

    Christian Koloko was the one to get into the altercation with Caleb Martin, but Chris Boucher pulled some strings from behind the scenes.

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Wild for 5th-round pick in 2025

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The New York Rangers traded enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday for a 2025 fifth-round pick. Reaves had been a healthy scratch for eight of the past 12 games for the Rangers. He gives struggling Minnesota some extra muscle and a veteran presence. The 35-year-old is signed through only the rest of this season at a $1.75 million salary cap hit. He has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games of his second season with New York. Reaves has played in 869

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Jets face questions on offense after anemic effort vs. Pats

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets had a chance to leave Gillette Stadium in first place in the AFC East. Instead, they slid to the bottom of the division with another disappointing loss to the New England Patriots. New York’s inability to finish drives on offense proved costly on the scoreboard and the playoff picture as New England beat the Jets for the 14th straight time with a 10-3 victory Sunday. Rookie Marcus Jones' 84-yard punt return for a touchdown ruined a solid

  • Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov likely to get singles nods for Canada at Davis Cup

    Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov reached the final when they played in the Davis Cup together three years ago. They have reunited this week in Malaga, Spain, with a goal of leading Canada to its first title at the season-closing team event. "Teams are afraid of us," Canadian captain Frank Dancevic said Tuesday. "We have two top guys coming in, they've played a lot of matches and they're confident. I feel like we have a mental edge coming in for sure. "But people are going to come after

  • Kraken assign top prospect Shane Wright to the AHL

    The Seattle Kraken have finally decided to send Shane Wright down to the minors after the 2022 fourth overall pick's poor start to the season.

  • C.J. Miles offers advice to Raptors' Malachi Flynn

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Miles details what he would tell Malachi Flynn to keep him motivated and confident in his abilities despite inconsistent minutes. Full episode can be found on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or on our YouTube channel.&nbsp;

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • 'We know everything about you': Raptors to Koloko during draft combine interview

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains why he was so excited to be drafted by Toronto. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • 5 NHL players who retired too early

    These five NHL players hung up their skates earlier than they could have.

  • NL champ Phillies extend President Dombrowski through 2027

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The National League champion Philadelphia Phillies gave team President Dave Dombrowski a three-year contract extension that takes him through the 2027 season. “This is a great organization and I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by such tremendous personnel. We have made significant strides in many areas of baseball operations over the last couple of years, and I am committed to building upon them to form a championship organization for the city and our incredible fan base,"

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit