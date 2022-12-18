World Cup 2022 final LIVE: Argentina vs France score and updates as Mbappe stars after Messi goal

Argentina face France in the World Cup final in Qatar as Lionel Messi faces one last chance to win football’s greatest prize. Messi’s final appearance at the World Cup could see the 35-year-old win the tournament for the first time, perhaps cementing his position as the greatest player in the history of the sport.

Standing in Messi and Argentina’s way are the defending champions France, as Les Bleus aim to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back World Cups. France forward Kylian Mbappe comes into the final level with Messi at the top of the golden boot standings on five goals, as two of the game’s biggest stars go head to head on the grandest stage.

It will decide a World Cup that has produced shocks and stunning moments on the pitch, while being dominated by controversy off the field in Qatar. But amid coverage of the host country’s human rights record, treatment of migrant workers and attitude to LGBTQ+ rights, Qatar has also been presented with a dream final where history will be made.

Will Messi achieve immortality by finally winning the World Cup, or can France spoil the party to defend their title? Follow all the action in our live blog, below:

80’ - GOAL! Mbappe sneaks penalty into the corner after Otamendi hauls down Kolo Muani (ARG 2-1 FRA)

58’ - SAVE! Lloris down smartly to deny Alvarez at the near post (ARG 2-0 FRA)

49’ - CHANCE! De Paul catches volley sweetly but straight at Lloris (ARG 2-0 FRA)

36’ - GOAL! Di Maria finishes brilliant team move (ARG 2-0 FRA)

23’ - GOAL! Messi converts penalty after Di Maria fouled (ARG 1-0 FRA)

16’ - CHANCE! Di Maria blazes cutback well over (ARG 0-0 FRA)

Argentina 2-2 France

16:48 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Kylian Mbappe has given his country a brilliant chance to win this game now. He’s also taken the lead in the race for the Golden Boot. Can France go on to win now? This has been an unbelievable turnaround.

Six minutes of the 90 to play and Argentina are holding on.

GOAL! Argentina 2-2 France (Mbappe, 81’)⚽️

16:44 , Michael Jones

81 mins: FRANCE ARE LEVEL!

Lionel Messi loses the ball on the halfway line immediately after the game restarts. Kingsley Coman sends it inside to Adrian Rabiot who flicks it on to Kylian Mbappe.

He nods the ball over to Marcus Thuram who chips it into the penalty area. Mbappe breaks free of his marker and meets the ball with a first time shot that fizzes past Emi Martinez into the back of the net.

From nowhere France have equalised. Incredible scenes.

GOAL! Argentina 2-1 France (Mbappe, 80’)⚽️

16:43 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Mbappe scores! He guides the spot kick into the bottom left hand corner. Emi Martinez leaps the correct way but can’t get a hand to the ball.

Argentina may just start to worry now.

Penalty to France!

16:42 , Michael Jones

Argentina 2-0 France

79 mins: Randal Kolo Muani collects the ball as it gets flicked over the top and knocks it into the penalty area. He squeezes ahead of Nicolas Otamendi and is brought down by the defender.

Kylian Mbappe has the chance to get one back for France.

Argentina 2-0 France

16:38 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Didier Deschamps is quite animated on the sidelines, trying his best to get something more out of his team but it’s just not happening for France.

Argentina’s De Paul brings the ball down the right side and sends it up to Alvarez who is marshalled wide of the penalty area by Upamecano.

Argentina 2-0 France

16:35 , Michael Jones

72 mins: More changes for France. Antoine Griezmann and Theo Hernandez are taken off to be replaced with Eduardo Camavinga and Kingsley Coman.

Can France get a goal and set up an exciting finish to this World Cup final?

Argentina 2-0 France

16:34 , Michael Jones

69 mins: France’s biggest defeat under Didier Deschamps was a 3-0 friendly defeat to Brazil in Porto Alegre in June 2013 and they’re heading for a similar result this afternoon.

Le Bleus have still not had a shot on target in this match. Kylian Mbappe receives the ball out left and cuts inside before smoking a snapshot over the crossbar.

Argentina 2-0 France

16:29 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Angel Di Maria is given a loud round of applause as he leaves the pitch for Argentina. Marcus Acuna comes onto the pitch to replace the goalscorer.

Di Maria has been excellent today, can his teammates now finish off this match with a win?

Argentina 2-0 France

16:27 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Save! Mac Allister makes a good run through the middle of the pitch and carries the ball into the penalty area. Dayot Upamecano comes across and leans on the midfielder just as he takes a shot.

The Brighton man hits it low and straight at Hugo Lloris who keeps it out with a body save. That would have been it for France is that one went in.

Argentina 2-0 France

16:26 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Two thirds of the game played and Argentina are heading for a comfortable victory. France still haven’t created a decent opportunity at goal and they look so vulnerable to getting counte-attacked.

Argentina 2-0 France

16:22 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Kylian Mbappe now has a go at De Paul and kicks him on the ankles during a late tackle. The French forwards are showing signs that they’re not happy with how this game is going.

Chance! Julian Alvarez is slipped into the left side of the penalty area and smokes a low shot towards the near post only to be denied by a fine save from Hugo Lloris low to his right.

Argentina 2-0 France

16:20 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Adrian Rabiot takes down Rodrigo de Paul and collects the first yellow card of the match. Is that a sign of growing frustration from the French midfielder?

Argentina 2-0 France

16:14 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Nicolas Otamendi makes a mistake allowing Kylian Mbappe to win the ball and weave down the right side. He comes up against Enzo Fernandez inside the penalty area and earns France a corner.

Griezmann has the delivery but Emi Martinez shuffles into the middle of the box and plucks the ball out of the air with ease.

Argentina 2-0 France

16:13 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Chance! Another sweeping move from Argentina sees them transition up the pitch with speed. The ball comes out wide to Di Maria who curls a lofty ball across to Del Paul.

The midfielder meets the dropping ball on the volley and smokes a shot towards goal but Hugo Lloris gets in behind it and keeps the ball out.

Second half: Argentina 2-0 France

16:09 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Lionel Messi is 45 minutes away from becoming a World Cup winner. He gets the second half underway. There have been no further changes at the break with Didier Deschamps two first half subs the only difference to the starting line-ups.

Argentina pick up where they left off with Messi working the ball up to Alvarez. He feeds it across the pitch to De Paul who pulls the ball back ot Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez dinks one into the box to match Alexis Mac Allister’s run but Hugo Lloris comes quickly off the line to claim the ball.

HT Argentina 2-0 France

16:06 , Michael Jones

France failed to register a shot on target or take a touch inside the opposition’s box during the first half. They were sorely lacking during the first 45 minutes and need to vastly improve in the next half.

HT Argentina 2-0 France

16:01 , Michael Jones

Lionel Messi is the first player to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final in a single edition of the World Cup.

With 12 goals and 8 assists, Messi’s 20 goal involvements are the most of any player on record at the World Cup (1966 onwards).

HT Argentina 2-0 France

15:58 , Michael Jones

...before Angel Di Maria added a second before the break.

HT Argentina 2-0 France

15:57 , Michael Jones

Lionel Messi sent Argentina in front from the penalty spot...

Half-time: Argentina 2-0 France

15:52 , Michael Jones

45+7 mins: Advantage Argentina. The World Cup is firmly in the hands of Lionel Scaloni’s side as the two teams head down the tunnel for the half-time break.

A soft penalty gave Lionel Messi the opportunity to open the scoring and he obliged from the spot before Angel Di Maria converted a flowing counter-attack to double their lead.

Both players featured in the Argentina squad that lost the 2014 final to Germany. Will they be on the winning side this time around?

Argentina 2-0 France

15:48 , Michael Jones

45+3 mins: Emi Martinez boots an Argentina free kick high up the pitch. It’s one of the few touches the goalkeeper has made during this half.

The defending world champions haven’t troubled Argentina’s goal at all.

Argentina 2-0 France

15:45 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Seven minutes of added time to play at the end of this first half. It’s been 45 minutes that France will want to forget, they need to reset ahead of the second half.

Can Les Bleus sneak in a goal before the break to make things interesting?

Argentina 2-0 France

15:42 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Didier Deschamps isn’t happy. He makes a double change before half-time with Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele both hooked off.

Randal Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram come on.

Argentina 2-0 France

15:41 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Argentina are bossing this game. France haven’t been able to generate anything at all. This is not going the way any France fans would have been hoping for.

GOAL! Argentina 2-0 France (Di Maria, 36’)⚽️

15:36 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Two for Argentina! They win the ball back inside their own half and work it up to Leo Messi who flicks the ball around the nearest Frenchman to send Alexis Mac Allister storming forward on the counter-attack.

He carries the ball all the way to the penalty area before slipping it across to Angel Di Maria arriving from the left side. Di Maria shoots first time and drills the ball into the deck where it bounces over Hugo Lloris and finishes in the far bottom corner!

Argentina 1-0 France

15:35 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Argentina fans react to Messi penalty securing early lead.

Argentina 1-0 France

15:32 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Half an hour to play and France still look half asleep. They haven’t offered much at all though will feel hard done by with that soft penalty.

Messi looks for Di Maria on the left once again and he keeps the ball in play before having a cross cleared inside the box.

Argentina 1-0 France

15:28 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Can France find a way back into ths game? They’ve started slowly but work the ball up to Olivier Giroud who holds it up strongly and wins his team a free kick.

Griezmann floats the ball into the middle but Argentina deal with the initial ball. Theo Hernandez and Lionel Messi clash trying to get to the cleared ball but Hernandez fouls Messi in the process.

GOAL! Argentina 1-0 France (Messi, 23’)⚽️

15:24 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Lionel Messi scores from the spot! Argentina have been the better side so far and they’ve taken the lead in the World Cup final.

Messi has now scored in each of the knockout games of the 2022 World Cup.

Penalty to Argentina!

15:23 , Michael Jones

Argentina 0-0 France

21 mins: Julian Alvarez flicks the ball over to Angel Di Maria on the left wing. He brings the ball under control and shifts it inside of Ousmane Dembele.

Di Maria drives into the box and gets a touch from Dembele. There’s minimal contact and Di Maria throws himself to the ground hoodwinking the referee into pointing to the spot.

VAR doesn’t overturn the decision either.

Argentina 0-0 France

15:20 , Michael Jones

19 mins: Now then, here’s an opportunity for France. Les Bleus win a free kick just outside the box on the left side.

Antoine Griezmann lifts the ball over to the back post where Olivier Giroud leaps over Di Maria and powers a diving headed effort over the crossbar!

Argentina 0-0 France

15:18 , Michael Jones

16 mins: Chance! Argentina have been the sharper team over the first 15 minutes. France have been uncharacteristically sloppy. Theo Hernandez gives the ball away deep in his own half and Argentina break quickly.

Messi sends the ball into the right side of the box where Rodrigo de Paul latches onto the ball and squares it across to Angel Di Maria. The pass bobbles just before he meets it and Di Maria laces his first time effort high and wide!

Argentina 0-0 France

15:14 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Hugo Lloris needs a bit a treatment after getting hit in the ribs by the solid Cristian Romero but will be fine to play on.

When the match restarts Argentina work the ball over to Angel Di Maria on the left wing who drives up to the box and pulls it back towards Messi on the edge of the area.

Messi has to stretch to reach the pass but can’t control it properly and France clear.

Argentina 0-0 France

15:10 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Argentina continue to push forward. They work the ball across the front edge of the box to pick out Rodrigo de Paul who shoots and wins the first corner of the game when Raphael Varane deflects the effort wide of the target.

The delivery from Messi isn’t the best and France deal with the initial ball. Lloris comes out to claim the recycled cross but gets fouled and France are awarded a free kick.

Argentina 0-0 France

15:07 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Chance! Alexis Mac Alister fancies one from outside the box and drills a low swerving effort towards the French goal but it comes straight to Hugo Lloris who clings onto the ball.

These opening stages have belonged to Argentina for sure.

Argentina 0-0 France

15:04 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Close! Lionel Messi’s first involvement sees him work the ball over to the left wing where Angel Di Maria keeps the ball alive and whips it into the box.

Rodrigo De Paul controls it and plays a quick one-two with Messi before lifting the ball into the middle of the area and allowing Julian Alvarez to turn a volley towards goal.

Hugo Lloris drops to his right to keep out the shot before the offside flag goes up against Alvarez anyway.

Kick off: Argentina 0-0 France

15:02 , Michael Jones

Here we go. The final of the 2022 World Cup kicks off with Antoine Griezmann sending the ball out of the centre circle. History will be made by one of these teams.

Will Lionel Messi become a World Champion or will France win back-to-back world titles? Let’s find out.

Argentina vs France

14:56 , Michael Jones

Lionel Messi leads out Argentina for his last ever World Cup game.

The 35-year-old confirmed earlier in the week that he won’t be playing in another World Cup following today’s final. This is his last chance to win the trophy and be remembered alongside the likes of Pele and Maradona.

Hugo Lloris captains France for the second time in a World Cup final. Will he lead his team to victory once again?

The national anthems are played and kick off is up next...

Argentina vs France

14:53 , Michael Jones

The pre-match light show takes place with a giant statue of the Jules Rimet trophy placed in the middle of the pitch. Iker Casillas brings the actual trophy out and places it onto a pedestal next to the pitch.

The players are waiting in the tunnel. There are a few nervous faces and a few excited ones too but most of the 22 players just look determined.

Will France go back-to-back?

14:51 , Michael Jones

France have reached the World Cup final for a fourth time, all since 1998. This is twice as many as any other nation in this period.

On top of that Les Bleus are looking to become only the third nation to win back-to-back World Cups, after Italy (1934-38) and Brazil (1958-62).

Lionel Messi’s day of destiny is a rare shot at World Cup final redemption

14:48 , Michael Jones

In the Argentina camp, there’s an encouraging line they’ve now heard from Lionel Messi a lot through this World Cup, but that has some lament to it. The 35-year-old has been repeatedly saying how much he is enjoying this World Cup, before occasionally offering a wistful caveat.

“I would have liked to enjoy more of the games with the national team.”

Some of that sentiment is down to the “s***” he says the team suffered after the shock defeat to Saudi Arabia. Some of it is down to everything that came before, and the circus around a significant number of those 171 international appearances. There were the three lost finals between 2014 and 2016, with Messi admitting to friends he has woken up in the middle of the night thinking of the Maracana eight years ago, when Argentina lost to Germany in the World Cup final. There was all the pressure, even some bad feeling.

For Lionel Messi, it all comes down to this

Messi or Alvarez?

14:45 , Michael Jones

Lionel Messi or Julian Alvarez are in the running to become the third Argentine player to win the Golden Boot at the World Cup after Guillermo Stabile in 1930 and Mario Kempes in 1978.

However, they face competition from Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud who are also in with a chance of lifting the Golden Boot.

‘Like a home game for Argentina'

14:41 , Michael Jones

Here’s our Assistant Sports Editor, Lawrence Ostlere, with an update from the Lusail Stadium just ahead of kick off:

“Twenty minutes to go until kick-off at the Lusail Stadium, and both teams are out on the pitch warming up.

“It has been incredibly busy en route from Doha with traffic jams and reports of problems on the metro too, but the stadium is starting to slowly fill up now.

“Most people here are supporting Argentina - it is going to be almost like a home game for them with the majority of fans willing Lionel Messi to finally lift the World Cup.”

Can Argentina emulate Spain?

14:39 , Michael Jones

Argentina could become the second side in World Cup history to lose their opening game and go on to lift the trophy, emulating Spain’s World Cup win from 2010.

Lionel Messi has mastered a football like no one else. But is that enough to be among the gods?

14:36 , Michael Jones

Lionel Messi has been on this planet for 35 years, five months and 24 days, and for most of that time he has dreamt of winning the World Cup. But at around 8pm on Sunday in Lusail he will stop dreaming; whether Messi joins Pele and Diego Maradona among the pantheon of legendary World Cup winners will be known, and it will never be rewritten.

From then on he will either be the man who won the World Cup or the man who didn’t, one match defining a career already packed full of historic moments, and the strange part is there’s only so much he can do about it. Messi will have the ball at his feet for about 60-90 seconds over the course of the final, and the reality is that many of the finer details of the most important game of his life will be beyond his control.

At the end of it all, his legacy may come down to a penalty shootout, and perhaps a single swing of someone else’s boot. Angel Di Maria delivered the match-winning touch of the 2021 Copa America final to finally win Messi an international trophy, and something similar might happen on Sunday; his destiny may lie with a teammate like Lautaro Martinez, a man who has mostly looked lost in Qatar, holding his nerve from 12 yards.

Messi has mastered a football like no one else. But is that enough?

What do the winners of France vs Argentina earn?

14:33 , Luke Baker

Argentina and France do battle in Qatar this afternoon to determine who will win the World Cup 2022.

Prestige, a shot at immortality and a chance to lift the iconic Jules Rimet trophy will likely be the main motivators but there is also additional prize money up for grabs for the World Cup final winners.

With a total prize pot of £362m dished out for the tournament, the spoils will be shared by all 32 teams - with those who have progressed further getting a greater slice of the pie.

Fifa allows each competing nation to decide what share of the prize money their players receive, so the exact sum that each player takes home varies from country to country.

The winners of today’s final between Argentina and France will earn £34.6m for lifting the trophy with the losers securing £24.7m, so the outcome of the final is worth a £9.9m increase in prize money.

Scaloni emotional ahead of final

14:29 , Luke Baker

Argentina boss, Lionel Scaloni says he is already emotional over the prospect of his team playing in the World Cup final and hopes that they win the trophy as reward for all the work that has gone into their campaign.

“I’m already getting emotional because they’ve given everything sincerely,” said Scaloni. “Let’s hope we win the title and if it can’t be, they should be proud, because it’s a moment to enjoy.”

Atmosphere building for Argentina vs France

14:26 , Luke Baker

The atmosphere is building nicely around the Lusail Stadium with both sets of fans represented. There are plenty more supporting Argentina over France which is to be expected with people hoping Lionel Messi can finally win the World Cup.

Messi vs Mbappe sees immoral World Cup set for an immortal conclusion

14:22 , Luke Baker

Ahead of a fixture of such a scale that it can overcome most players, a figure as experienced as Didier Deschamps knows exactly what he needs to tell his squad. He’s been here before, after all, as a captain and then as the victorious manager in the last World Cup.

Deschamps may have all the composure that comes with potentially being just the second coach in history to retain the trophy, but he is well aware that some players start to feel an anxious energy they can’t contain, with the knowledge that every individual could go down in history – for good or bad – infusing every moment.

As such, he of course tells the players to keep it simple. Individual roles are reduced to the most memorable missives. There is one common instruction, though.

“Get it to Kylian as soon as you can.”

Messi vs Mbappe sees immoral World Cup set for an immortal conclusion

How France reached the final

14:18 , Luke Baker

France started their World Cup campaign with a dominant 4-1 win over Australia before securing a 2-1 victory over Denmark as to reach the last 16 with a game to spare.

That enabled Didier Deschamps to rest players and, despite losing 1-0 to Tunisia, they won Group D. The last-16 then saw them triumph easily over Poland with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice in a 3-1 victory.

In the quarter-finals they faced Gareth Southgate’s England and took the lead through Aurelien Tchouameni, but Harry Kane equalised with a penalty. Olivier Giroud put France ahead once again with a fine finish from inside the six-yard box and Les Bleus won 2-1 after Kane missed a second spot-kick.

Last time out, the tournament’s surprise package Morocco were beaten 2-0 in the semi-final to secure France a place in their fourth World Cup final in seven tournaments.

They won the competition in 1998 and 2018 and lost in the final of the 2006 tournament.

How Argentina reached the final

14:14 , Luke Baker

Argentina have been playing must win football since their opening match when Saudi Arabia shocked them by coming from behind to win 2-1. Lionel Scaloni’s men responded with victories over Mexico (2-0) and Poland (2-0) to finish top of Group C and set up a last-16 tie against Australia.

The Aussies made it out of a tricky group featuring France, Denmark and Tunisia but they faltered in the first knockout round as Argentina secured a competent and controlled 2-1 win.

The quarter-finals were an intense affair for the South American side as they clashed fiercely with the Netherlands. The Dutch went two goals down but managed to scorw twice in seven minutes to force the game to extra-time and then penalties. Emi Martinez played his part in goal as Argentina won 4-3 in the shootout.

The semi-final promised to be a tricky test but a converted Lionel Messi penalty in the 34th minute unlocked the game for the Albicelestes and after Julian Alvarez added a second five minutes later they romped to an eventual 3-0 victory.

Argentina vs France team changes

14:11 , Luke Baker

Lionel Scaloni makes one change to the Argentina side that started against Croatia in the semi-final. Leandro Paredes is out with Angel Di Maria replacing him.

There are also two changes for Didier Deschamps France. Ibrahima Konate is replaced in defence with Dayot Upamencano whilst Adrian Rabiot returns to midfield ahead of Youssouf Fofana.

Argentina vs France official line-ups

14:10 , Luke Baker

Argentina XI: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Álvarez.

France XI: Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Antoine Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé.