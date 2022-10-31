World Cup 2022: Start date, which teams have qualified, and how to get tickets for Qatar

Qatar World Cup 2022 start date when start can england win football qualification fifa teams qualifiers qualified countries tickets venues

Qatar will host the 2022 Fifa World Cup this year; the first to be hosted by an Arab country and the second held entirely in Asia. It is the 22nd edition of the quadrennial tournament, which began way back in 1930.

After losing the European Championship 2020 final on penalties to Italy, Gareth Southgate's England side will be looking to go one better on the world stage this time.

When does the World Cup 2022 start?

The tournament starts on November 20, with a match between Qatar and Ecuador. That start date is a day earlier than originally planned after the host nation, Qatar, successfully lobbied Fifa for their team to be allowed to open the tournament before any other matches were played. Originally, the opening match was going to be Senegal v Netherlands on November 21.

The final (and 64th match) will kick-off in Lusail on Qatar National Day: December 18, 2022.

The World Cup is taking place in the winter, rather than the traditional summer slot, despite Qatar's bid committee originally claiming that it would be possible to play games in fully air-conditioned stadiums amid summer temperatures of up to 50C.

However, those plans were quickly scrapped and Fifa nodded through a request from the hosts to hold it at the beginning of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, something that may have affected their bid had it been part of the original proposal.

Which teams have qualified for the Qatar 2022?

Hosts: Qatar

From Europe: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Wales

From the rest of the world: Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico, Ecuador, USA, Canada, Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Japan, Costa Rica and Australia.

England concluded their quest for qualification against San Marino on November 15 last year. In total, 13 European teams have qualified for the World Cup finals: the winners of each of the 10 qualifying groups, plus three teams via the play-offs.

Story continues

Wales edged out Ukraine for the final European spot at the World Cup after Portugal and Poland made it through the play-offs.

Gareth Bale and Wales will join Group B, which contains England, USA and Iran.

Cosa Rica edged New Zealand 1-0 in their intercontinental playoff in Doha to claim the last available berth.

What are the 2022 World Cup groups?

What is the match schedule and kick-off times?

Where is the 2022 World Cup taking place?

The tournament takes place in the State of Qatar, the smallest country in size (11,600 km2) and population (2.7 million) ever to host the World Cup. This will be its first time in an Arab and Muslim-majority country and the second time in Asia after being held 11 times in Europe, three times in North America, five times in South America and once in Africa.

What are England's chances?

While England may have come up short in their first major men's final since 1966, losing to Italy on penalties, their charge to the Euro 2020 final has shortened their odds when it comes to this year's World Cup.

Brazil are currently still many bookies' favourites, despite their Copa America defeat by Argentina, but England and France are close behind them, followed by Germany and Spain. Argentina, Belgium, Portugal and Netherlands will all be expected to challenge.

What is the format?

The World Cup grew from 24 teams (1982-1994) to 32 teams in 1998 and this will be the final incarnation of eight groups of four teams with the top two from each going through to a knockout Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, plate match and final. From 2026, when the tournament returns to the United States, it has been expanded to 48 teams.

What times will the matches kick off?

Temperatures will still reach an average of 30C during the mid-day sun so the following kick-off times (in GMT) have been agreed for the group matches: 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm. The knockout matches will kick off at 3pm and 7pm.

What venues will be used?

There are five host cities and eight stadiums, four of them in the Doha area. Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Ras Abu Aboud Stadium and Al Thumama in Doha have been constructed specifically for the tournament while Khalifa International on the outskirts of the capital has been significantly upgraded.

Qatar World Cup 2022 dates tickets venues when start can england win football qualification Lusail Stadium fifa - GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP

Why is Qatar such a controversial choice?

How long have you got? Ever since it won the final round of the election in 2010, beating USA 14-8, the bid process has been blighted by evidence and allegations of corruption, leading to the resignations of Fifa president Sepp Blatter, and a wider investigation into bribery by the FBI and Swiss police that have led to multiple convictions.

Qatar has also been heavily criticised for the treatment of around 1.6 million migrant workers constructing stadiums and World Cup infrastructure projects.

Labour conditions on official World Cup sites are widely regarded to have been of a higher standard than on wider infrastructure projects but campaigners argue this does not absolve organisers or Fifa from responsibility for the plight of those affected.

Qatar has defended its progress in this area, including recent labour reforms, but has also cautioned that there was more work to do.

In addition, homosexuality remains illegal in Qatar and given that inclusivity and anti-discrimination are cornerstones of Fifa's stated mission, the decision of 22 old men to award the game's marquee event to a place where LGBT fans could, by the letter of Qatar law, face prosecution makes all those proclamations of solidarity sound phoney.

Why are French cities refusing to broadcast matches?

Paris will not broadcast World Cup matches on giant screens in public fan zones amid concerns over rights violations of migrant workers and the environmental impact of the tournament in Qatar.

It follows similar moves by other French cities, including Lille, Strasburg and Bordeaux, despite France being the defending champions. Some other European teams or federations are also looking at ways to protest.

Pierre Rabadan, deputy mayor of Paris in charge of sports, said the decision against public broadcasting of matches was due to "the conditions of the organisation of this World Cup, both on the environmental and social level".

He said in an interview with France Blue Paris that "air-conditioned stadiums" and the "conditions in which these facilities have been built are to be questioned".

Rabadan stressed that Paris was not boycotting the soccer tournament, but explained Qatar's "model of staging big events goes against what (Paris, the host of the 2024 Olympics) wants to organise".

The move comes despite the city's football club, Paris Saint-Germain, being owned by Qatar Sports Investments. "We have very constructive relations with the club and its entourage yet it doesn't prevent us to say when we disagree," Rabadan said.

Will fans be allowed in?

England supporters travelling to the World Cup will be given the opportunity to go “glamping” in the Qatar desert during the tournament as organisers look for ways to cope with the demand for accommodation.

Qatar organisers are planning on using cruise ships for 175,000 fans to stay on “floating villages” moored to harbours, and they have stepped up their plans for camp sites as an alternative to hotels near the eight venues for the finals.

The camp sites have been likened to “glamping” rather than an expedition into the great outdoors. Facilities would include toilets, showers and dining areas created on the land on the outskirts of the five cities hosting the tournament.

It is estimated by Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy that more than one million people will head to the Middle East to watch the 64 matches, which will culminate in the December 18 final.

Security chiefs are planning to attend Arab Cup games to assess security as the final draws closer.

Latest ticket news

Fans enrolled in a scheme in which they agreed to publicly promote and not “disparage” the World Cup in Qatar have been offered a free trip to watch the opening match of the tournament.

The “most active” of those to have signed up for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy’s ‘Fan Leader Network’ have been invited to nominate a small number of supporters to attend the match between the host nation and Ecuador.

The network of more than 450 fans from 59 countries was set up two years ago in a bid to help shape the supporter experience during the tournament in the tiny Gulf state and those involved were given a forum to share privately any concerns they may have had.

They also had to sign a code of conduct agreeing to “support the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022” and not to “disparage Qatar the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (or other relevant entities related to the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022) or the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022”.

In addition, they had to flag up any “offensive, degrading or abusive” comments made by others about social media content they posted on the tournament.

The code of conduct stressed fan leaders were not being asked to be “a mouth piece for Qatar” and should be “clear and conspicuous” about their involvement in the scheme.

Some of those involved have already attended the finals draw, the Arab Cup and the Lusail Super Cup, with six of them recently meeting World Cup ambassador and former England captain David Beckham.

News they had been offered free flights, accommodation and tickets for the opening game comes at what has been the culmination of a 12-year build-up to one of the most controversial events ever staged, which has been plagued by the death and abuse of migrant workers within Qatar and protests against the country’s anti-gay laws.

A spokesman for the Supreme Committee said: “The Fan Leader Network was set up to engage and communicate directly with football fans worldwide who may have an interest in learning more about the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

“Fans are the cornerstone for any successful tournament and through this network of over 450 individuals from 59 nations, we have been able to understand how fans from a vast variety of footballing cultures enjoy sporting events and offer them direct access to tournament organisers to share their feedback and ask questions about the tournament and host country.

“Our fan leaders are made up of superfans, regular football tournament attendees, grassroots football enthusiasts and official and unofficial fan group members who have all expressed an interest in learning more about the tournament and the host country. It is an unpaid and voluntary role.

“As the tournament nears, we have invited our most active fan leaders to personally nominate a small selection of fans to join us as our guests to participate in the opening ceremony for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, as a manner of thanking them for their collaboration and recognising their role as leaders within their communities.”

How can I get tickets for Qatar?

Tickets are available through the Fifa website, with more than 800,000 tournament tickets sold during the first and second phases which have already been and gone.

There will be a chance to buy tickets closer to the start of the tournament on a "first come, first served" basis according to Fifa, but opportunities might be scarce.

Tickets for the final can set you back from £156 to £1,223. Alternatively, there are package deals to follow your team for several matches.

This article is regularly updated with the latest information.