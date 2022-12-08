World Cup 2022: Could Morocco win for Africa?

·5 min read
Morocco fans show their support during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on December 06, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar
Morocco fans show their support during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on December 06, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar

In our series of letters from African journalists, Maher Mezahi looks at Africa's chances of winning the football World Cup, finally fulfilling Pele's prediction.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

The world's biggest party took place at Education City stadium in Doha on Tuesday night when Morocco upset Spain in the 2022 Fifa World Cup round of 16.

The vast majority of the 44,000-strong crowd was overwhelmed by emotion after Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi sealed victory with a cheeky panenka penalty kick.

Moroccans poured out into the streets of Casablanca, Rabat, Marrakesh, and practically every capital city in Western Europe to celebrate.

Even King Mohamed VI joined the jubilant crowds.

After the team danced, hugged and cried in the dressing room, coach Walid Regragui made an extremely important declaration in his post-match press conference.

"At some point in Africa, we have to be ambitious and why not win the World Cup, even if it's going to be hard," he said.

The declaration was a sign of a paradigm shift in how African nations approach the World Cup, and it is fitting that it came from Regragui, who represents a paradigm-shift in African coaching.

Not only did he cut his teeth on the continent, spending his formative years coaching domestic football in Morocco, he is also part of the inaugural Caf Pro Licence class of 2018 - the very first group of coaches who secured football's highest coaching diploma entirely on the continent.

He represents everything that is right in African football: He's young, competent, cosmopolitan, fearless and a pan-Africanist at heart.

Morocco's head coach Walid Regragui is thrown in the air as Morocco players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout during a round 16 soccer game against Spain, at the Education City Stadium during the FIFA World Cup 2022, on Tuesday, Dec. 06, 2022 in Doha, Qatar
Morocco's head coach Walid Regragui has been a huge inspiration to his team

Senegal's Aliou Cissé, Algeria's Djamel Belmadi, Tunisia's Radhi Jaidi and South Africa's Benni McCarthy are other examples of the new African coaching prototype.

It is no coincidence that the 2022 World Cup was the first time all five African nations had African coaches to lead them.

But is Regragui right? Should Africa be asking itself if it can win a World Cup?

As an African football journalist, I often dread the week ahead of World Cups because, without fail, at least one Western media outlet will ask me about Pele's apocryphal mid-1970s prediction that an African team would win the tournament before the year 2000.

In the past, I mostly offered a cursory shrug of the shoulders, and replied that Pele said a lot of things that did not necessarily mean much, and left it at that.

This year, however, I re-considered my dismissive response.

In November, Cameroon football federation president Samuel Eto'o Fils declared that he was expecting Cameroon to beat Morocco in an all-African final.

He was immediately ridiculed online, mostly by his own compatriots, but his statement elicited a different response from me - it piqued my curiosity.

"What stopped an African team from winning a World Cup in years past?" I asked myself.

It begins with the colonisation of the continent.

The unfortunate reality is that throughout the seven World Cups that took place from 1930 to 1962, Egypt in 1934 was the continent's sole representative.

That is partly down to the brutal colonisation of the continent by Western European nations, and partly down to Fifa's former bosses refusing to grant Africa an automatic place at the tournament, even for countries that had gained independence.

Opening ceremony of 2010 World Cup in Johannesburg
Africa has hosted the World Cup only once - in South Africa in 2010

In 1966, the African continent boycotted the World Cup in England to send a message to Fifa that it demanded a guaranteed place at the tournament, which it then secured in 1970.

Over the next three decades, African teams managed brilliant upsets, including Algeria defeating West Germany, Morocco dispatching Portugal, and Cameroon bludgeoning Argentina (in more ways than one).

Despite this, Fifa continued to drag its feet, awarding African nations only two places in 1982, three in 1994, and then five in 1998.

So one reason Africa is yet to win a World Cup is that it has barely been participating.

Some might point to poor results in the last 12 years, but who is to say that increased participation would not have led to increased competition and improvement?

The prize money for simply participating in the World Cup could have been injected into grassroots football around the continent, significantly improving the quality of play.

Nearly a century after the inaugural World Cup was hosted in Uruguay, Africa will finally be awarded a more equitable number of places, when we will have 9.5 places in 2026 - inching us a bit closer to global parity.

The 2022 World Cup has also shown us that a lack of representation, not only in the form of qualification slots, but also in the form of hosting rights, can be extremely influential.

South Korea made the semi-finals in 2002 when they co-hosted the tournament, while the Black Stars of Ghana were a penalty-kick away from the semi-finals in 2010 in Africa's first World Cup in South Africa.

Is it merely a coincidence that Africa and Asia's best ever finishes came the only time the continents have hosted the tournaments?

The 2022 World Cup has shown us that the answer is: probably not.

Three Asian sides qualified for the knockout stages this year, and the Qatar World Cup has been, by far, the most successful tournament ever on the pitch for African countries.

The 24 cumulative points out of their 15 group stage matches smashed a previous record of 15 points set in the 2002 tournament.

&quot;Morocco believe that they are 270 minutes from being champions of the world. Maybe it is time that we also believe them&quot;&quot;, Source: Maher Mezahi, Source description: Journalist, Image: Maher Mezahi
"Morocco believe that they are 270 minutes from being champions of the world. Maybe it is time that we also believe them"", Source: Maher Mezahi, Source description: Journalist, Image: Maher Mezahi

Cameroon became the first African nation to beat Brazil at a World Cup tournament, Tunisia scored a victory over reigning champions France, and Morocco became the first African nation to win a group, with seven points to their name.

Watching droves of Saudi, Moroccan and Tunisian supporters spur their teams on to historic victories has been a breath of fresh air.

The cherry on top of this "World Cup of upsets" would be if Morocco could speak Regragui's words into existence and win the competition.

When considering how stoutly they defend and how good their goalkeeper Yassine Bono is, they will always have a chance in tournament play.

Morocco believe that they are 270 minutes from being champions of the world. Maybe it is time that we also believe them.

More Letters from Africa:

Follow us on Twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica

A composite image showing the BBC Africa logo and a man reading on his smartphone.
A composite image showing the BBC Africa logo and a man reading on his smartphone.

Latest Stories

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Winnipeg Jets score 5-2 comeback win over visiting Anaheim Ducks

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness may have liked the final score, but the coach wasn't happy with the way the Winnipeg Jets started their 5-2 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. “It's just not right to start a game like that,” said Bowness, whose team was outshot 18-7 in the first period and was down 2-0 early in the second. “Listen, I'm the head coach so I'm responsible for the way we start and getting our team prepared. So that starts with me. The second thing is, I'm not a babysitter. Th

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Harris, running game gives Steelers offense an identity

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When he’s at his best, Najee Harris is a blunt instrument. Powerful. Decisive. Destructive. Capable of imposing his will — usually in the form of a stiff arm — whenever the mood strikes. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back displayed that in a 19-16 win over Atlanta on Sunday, shoving Falcons safety Richie Grant into the turf with his right arm during a first-quarter run that showed why head coach Mike Tomlin remains committed to Harris after a sluggish start. While regularly f

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Was moving Gary Trent Jr. to the bench the right choice?

    Imman Adan and Jordan Hayles discuss the results of moving Gary Trent Jr. to a bench role so far and the lineups Nick Nurse has experimented with. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Canada's Grondin begins World Cup snowboard cross season with bronze medal

    Canada's Eliot Grondin began the men's snowboard cross season the way he ended it -- on the podium. Grondin, a 20-year-old native of Sainte-Marie, Que., finished third in Sunday's final at Les Deux Alpes in France, earning a bronze medal. Martin Noerl of Germany won gold, while Italy's Omar Visentin took silver. Grondin won the final World Cup event last season, and also won Olympic silver at the Beijing Games in February. Fellow Canadians Liam Moffatt and Evan Bichon finished 38th and 40th on S

  • Laurent Dubreuil wins third gold at Four Continents speedskating championships

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil won his third gold as Canada captured four more medals on the final day of racing at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships. Dubreuil dominate in the men's 1,000 metre race, adding to the titles he earned in Friday’s 500 and Team Sprint. The Lévis, Que., native crossed the finish line in one minute, 9.278 seconds, comfortably ahead of Koreans Seong-Hyeon Park (1:09.838) and Tae-Yun Kim (1:10.252). "In terms of results, it was a perfect weekend with three go

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Varlamov makes 21 saves as Islanders blank Blackhawks 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Martin, Zach Parise and Brock Nelson scored second-period goals and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves as the New York Islanders downed the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Sunday night. The Islanders fired 40 shots at Blackhawks netminder Arvid Soderblom in snapping a two-game losing streak and improving to 9-4-0 at home. The Blackhawks had ended an eight-game losing streak on Friday, winning 5-2 over the Rangers. But Chicago generated minimal offensive chances against the Islanders an