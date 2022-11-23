World Cup 2022: Canada vs. Belgium live results, highlights, analysis

Canada's forward Alphonso Davies takes part in a World Cup training session at the Umm Salal SC training site in Doha. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

After waiting 36 years, Canada is finally back in the World Cup. Alphonso Davies and Co. have a stiff test to begin their run in Qatar as they take on FIFA powerhouse Belgium on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Canada looks overmatched on paper but this World Cup has already featured a number of upsets, including Saudi Arabia defeating Argentina and Japan coming back to top Germany. The Canadians looked good throughout their qualifying run and feature a pair of stars capable of making magic happen in Davies and Jonathan David.

Here's the lineup Canada will roll out to begin the match:

John Herdman's squad got a little bit of help on the scoreboard earlier on Wednesday when Croatia and Morocco played to a scoreless draw, meaning neither team took the three points that come from a victory.

Follow along below for all the latest updates, highlights and analysis as Canada looks to record the tournament's latest shocking result.

Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CTV and TSN

How to stream: TSN.ca

Canada will be thrown right into the fire to begin the 2022 World Cup, taking on a Belgium squad with championship aspirations. Belgium is coming off a third-place finish in 2018 and will be hoping to bring home the top prize this time as its aging star players reach the end of their international careers.

Canada was drawn into Group F, and there are no easy teams to beat up on. Canada's opponents will be second-ranked Belgium, 12th-ranked Croatia and 22nd-ranked Morocco. Canada is currently ranked 41st, making them a long shot to reach the Round of 16.

Davies is Canada's best player and is a legitimate superstar on the world stage. David is making a name for himself playing for Lille in France's top domestic league. Other names who could make an impact include Stephen Eustáquio, Tajon Buchanan, and Cyle Larin.

You can find the full roster here.

More from Yahoo Sports