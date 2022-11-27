World Cup 2022: Canada vs. Croatia live results, highlights, analysis

Alphonso Davies will look to lead Canada to its first World Cup win against Croatia on Sunday. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

XXXX

Start time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: CTV and TSN

How to stream: TSN.ca

Canada will face another tough test on Sunday after dropping a hard-fought match to Belgium ion Wednesday. They will take on 2018 World Cup runners up Croatia, who are coming off a 0-0 draw against Morocco in their opener.

Canada was drawn into Group F, and there are no easy teams to beat up on. Canada's opponents will be second-ranked Belgium, 12th-ranked Croatia and 22nd-ranked Morocco. Canada is currently ranked 41st, making them a long shot to reach the Round of 16.

Davies is Canada's best player and is a legitimate superstar on the world stage. David is making a name for himself playing for Lille in France's top domestic league. Other names who could make an impact include Stephen Eustáquio, Tajon Buchanan, and Cyle Larin.

You can find the full roster here.

More from Yahoo Sports