World Cup 2022 briefing: will USA be brilliant against Oranje?

Scott Murray, Will Magee, Luke McLaughlin and Gregg Bakowski
·10 min read
<span>Composite: Getty Images</span>
Composite: Getty Images

The main event

For a country perceived by many as having something of a tenuous relationship with the sport of soccer, the United States of America has made quite a contribution to the culture at the very top of the game. They’ve reached the semi-final of one World Cup (1930), hosted another (1994) and registered one of the all-time great shocks (1950) in which their supposed elders and betters, the self-styled fathers of the game, were handed their asses in a high hat. Throw in the garish but fondly remembered NASL, an all-senses assault which attracted nearly as many superstars as Studio 54, and that’s a sizeable legacy. And this is all before we get to the USWNT, four-time winners of the Women’s World Cup and reigning champions. They’ve more than done their bit on that side of the briny.

So you can bet your bottom dollar that the Netherlands won’t be daft enough to underestimate the USMNT as the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup kicks off on Saturday afternoon. The Dutch sailed through their group without drama, albeit without making too much of a case that they can go deep. Louis van Gaal however had no truck with reporters berating his side for lacking the wow factor and can legitimately point to the humiliations of neighbours Germany and Belgium, both significantly hyped going into this tournament, as a useful metric to measure his own team’s under-the-radar fuss-free competence. The Netherlands also possess one of this World Cup’s breakout hits in Cody Gakpo, with his variety pack of three goals in three games. Few gave the Dutch too much of a chance in 2010 or 2014 either, and look what so nearly happened then.

This is a World Cup like no other. For the last 12 years the Guardian has been reporting on the issues surrounding Qatar 2022, from corruption and human rights abuses to the treatment of migrant workers and discriminatory laws. The best of our journalism is gathered on our dedicated Qatar: Beyond the Football home page for those who want to go deeper into the issues beyond the pitch.

Guardian reporting goes far beyond what happens on the pitch. Support our investigative journalism today.

Historical precedent and optimistic spin only get you so far, though. The Dutch are good but not out of the top drawer, certainly not by their own lofty standards, and the USA will fancy their chances of springing a surprise. Despite only scoring two goals in the group, Gregg Berhalter’s team have received good notices for their attacking intentions. Sergiño Dest and Antonee Robinson maraud along the flanks in the modern style. Tyler Adams, Yusuf Musah and Weston McKennie are urgent presences in midfield. Meanwhile centre-back Tim Ream is enjoying an Indian summer at 35, the US posting back-to-back clean sheets at a finals for the first time since that aforementioned romp to the semis in 1930.

In fact, they’ve yet to concede a goal from open play in Qatar, and have only shipped nine in the 15 matches they’ve played this calendar year. The containment of the seemingly irrepressible Gakpo would be another feather in their cap. The question would then be: can Virgil van Dijk et al do a similar number on the up-and-coming Timothy Weah? If the US start clicking in attack, Van Gaal could be off to manage Belgium sooner than expected. SM

Talking points

Ghana miss another fateful penalty
If Uruguay intended to get inside their opponents’ heads by putting Luis Suárez – that is, “the devil himself” – up for media duties before their game against Ghana, they will feel it worked as intended. Whether or not mind games had anything to do with the way this match played out, André Ayew’s saved penalty – swiftly followed by two goals from Giorgian de Arrascaeta – inevitably drew parallels to the way Asamoah Gyan squandered the spot kick which resulted from Suárez’s infamous handball in Johannesburg. “This penalty miss put Ghana back in 2010,” said Didier Drogba at half-time. “It’s difficult to come back after missing a penalty like this.” So it proved, though Uruguay still failing to progress thanks to events elsewhere at least provided a hint of cosmic justice. WM

South Korea dispel group-stage curse
Having extended their 100% winning record against Portugal, South Korea have avoided another early exit from the World Cup. Having gone out at the group stage in 2018, 2014 and 2006, they were in danger of falling at the first hurdle for a fourth time in five attempts before Hwang Hee-chan’s late, late winner. The last time they reached the last 16, in 2010, they were dumped out by Uruguay, with Suárez scoring twice. Again, there is a satisfying circularity to South Korea being the side to deny the Uruguayans a place in the knockout rounds. WM

Beyond the football

A video shared on social media appears to show presenters on a Qatari television programme enjoying Germany’s exit while mocking the team’s stance on human rights. In the clip, presenters wave goodbye to Germany while clamping hands over their mouths – a send-up of a gesture that the German team had made before their opening defeat by Japan on 23 November in protest against Fifa’s decision to stop them wearing One Love armbands. “Human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted,” the German Football Association said in words that those Qatari TV presenters could do with reading again and trying to understand.

And here’s the celebrated visual satirist Cold War Steve takes on protests and power struggles at the Qatar World Cup. GB

Global media-watch

It was a “winter nightmare” (Süddeutsche Zeitung), an “enormous embarrassment” (Bild), a “new low point” that revealed the four-times world champions to have shrunken into a “football dwarf” (Spiegel). Ouch. Germany’s players and coaching staff hopefully avoided Thursday morning’s front pages after crashing out at the group stage for the second tournament in a row.

Newspapers and websites in Japan were the polar opposite. “Samurai spirit: Japan explodes with World Cup joy,” cheered Japan Today after the wild 2-1 comeback win over Spain. “Captain Yoshida rewrites history,” roared the Chunichi Shimbun. “World Cup redemption,” said The Mainichi, recalling manager Hajime Moriyasu’s experience of being beaten by Iraq in Doha in 1993, which cost the nation a place at USA 94. In the Japan Times, repetition was the only way they could get their heads around the achievement. “Japan is in the last 16 … Japan is in the last 16 … Japan is in the last 16 … The more accurate the sentence becomes, the more improbable and fantastical it feels, as though it flowed from the pen of Terry Pratchett or J.R.R. Tolkien.” GB

Japanese supporters celebrate in Tokyo after the game.
Japanese supporters celebrate in Tokyo after the game. Photograph: Kimimasa Mayama/EPA

The internet reacts

The whistle had barely blown on Japan’s win over Spain before various homemade versions of footballs hovering over bylines were being posted on Twitter. They seem rather nerdy – and some of the footballs look suspiciously like they were shop-bought on Wednesday night – but given many seasoned observers of the game were struggling to understand the basics of physics and perspective, perhaps the home videos and DIY explainers are useful. Here are a selection of them. GB

Ok, yes, we’ve been at it too.

Friday’s final group games also provided a couple of meme-worthy moments. First, here’s Granit Xhaka with an internationally-recognised gesture towards the Serbian bench. Earlier, Edinson Cavani gave the kind of violent takedown of VAR that would have Graeme Souness chuckling malevolently.

Today’s matches

Netherlands v USA (Round of 16, 3pm GMT, BBC1)
“If you think it’s boring why don’t you go home?” That was Louis van Gaal’s response to a journalist who suggested the Netherlands, despite easing through as Group A winners, have failed to light the tournament up. Van Gaal is predictably refusing to go quietly, if indeed this does prove to be his last World Cup, and his tactical mind is as sharp as ever. On the pitch Cody Gakpo is scoring goals, while at the other end Virgil van Dijk is marshalling a miserly defence. As England discovered in the group, though, the USA are an accomplished outfit and difficult to break down, while Christian Pulisic should feature despite being injured in the win against Iran. Van Gaal’s last stand? He would be delighted to grind into the last eight, and prolong one of Qatar’s best stories. LMc

Argentina v Australia (Round of 16, 7pm GMT, BBC1)
Lionel Messi performed with devastating intent in the concluding Group C victory against Poland. It was a vintage display of dangerous dribbling and perceptive passing; clearly he has no intention of wasting what should be his last shot at a World Cup. Are Australia intimidated? Not a bit. “He’s just a human, as we all are,” said Socceroos defender Milos Degenek. Messi aside, for all the quality in their squad, the feeling persists that Argentina are vulnerable following their early defeat by Saudi Arabia. Buoyed by progress to the last 16 for the first time since 2006, Australia will be determined and wily opponents. At a World Cup of shocks: why not? LMc

Lionel Messi on the ball during training on Friday.
Lionel Messi on the ball during training on Friday. Photograph: Martin Divíšek/EPA

Player to watch

Memphis Depay To British fans, the forward is mostly known for his unsuccessful stay at Manchester United. Whether he failed or the club failed him is open to debate. Now at Barcelona via a spell at Lyon, the 28-year-old is at his peak. He made his first start of the tournament in the Netherlands’ 2-0 win against Qatar and performed well, involved in both goals. Louis van Gaal could be persuaded that Depay can play a major role in the Oranje’s assault on the knockout rounds. “Dream Believe Achieve” is tattooed on Depay’s chest: He has the blueprint to go with talent and experience. A dangerous opponent and a world-class foil to the headline-grabbing Gakpo. LMc

Memphis Depay reacts during Netherlands’ 2-0 win over Qatar.
Memphis Depay reacts during Netherlands’ 2-0 win over Qatar. Photograph: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

And finally …

You might think a renowned manager such as Luis Enrique – “I am the best coach on the face of the earth” – would be hyperaware when his own nation, Spain, could be in danger of getting booted out of the finals. But no, he says he didn’t have a clue that his team had slipped to third in the as-it-stands table on Thursday evening. “Were we knocked out at some point? … When? Why?” he asked bemused journalists. “You see? Well, fantastic … Of course. I didn’t know. At no point did I find out … [if I had known we were] out three minutes, I would have had a heart attack.” It’s probably for the best Germany mounted a rapid comeback against Costa Rica. GB

Latest Stories

  • Robertson, Morrissey, Sorokin named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Dallas Stars left-wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Robertson had a league-leading six goals and added two assists over four contests last week to increase his points streak to 15 games (16 goals, 12 assists). The 23-year-old led the league with 18 goals ahead of Monday night's games, and his 35 points were one behind scoring leader Connor McDavid of the Edmont

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Canada scores milestones with each of its two goals at World Cup in Qatar

    DOHA, Qatar — Canada made history in Qatar with its first-ever goal at the men's World Cup. And it turns out its only other goal was also a milestone, albeit one scored by an opponent. FIFA says the own goal by Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd was the 100th of the tournament. It came in the 40th minute at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday with the Canadian men trailing 2-0. Canadian wingback Sam Adekugbe beat a Moroccan defender down the left flank and put a ball in on goal that deflected off Aguerd's

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Rodgers, Packers try to stop skid, extend streak over Bears

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers turned toward the crowd after scrambling for a dagger touchdown at Soldier Field last year and landed a verbal haymaker for good measure. “I still own you! I still own you!” he screamed. Rodgers will get a chance to show again that he still owns Chicago when the Green Bay Packers visit the Bears on Sunday. “WGN was one of the few channels we had on our TV, so I grew up watching Cubs games and Bulls games, so I’ve been a fan of Chicago sports for a while," h

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th

  • Oilers trade could solve Leafs' Alex Kerfoot problem

    Alexander Kerfoot has just one goal in 23 games this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs but the Edmonton Oilers are in the trade market for a forward following the loss of Evander Kane to injury.

  • Siakam has 18 points, 11 rebounds in return to lift Raptors to 100-88 win over Cavs

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam wasted little time in showing what the Toronto Raptors had been missing. Back after a 10-game absence, Siakam scored Toronto's first points of the game Monday, en route to 18 points and 11 rebounds to help the Raptors to a 100-88 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The performance earned high praise from teammate Scottie Barnes. "Great to have Pascal back out there. You see him doing amazing things, score the ball at a higher level, being efficient, rebounding, pushing the

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight

  • Blue Jays hire Don Mattingly as bench coach

    Longtime MLB manager and former Yankees star Don Mattingly is joining John Schneider's staff in Toronto.

  • Raptors president Masai Ujiri reveals inspiration behind 'vision 6-foot-9'

    The Toronto Raptors' identity is well-known around the NBA, and the mastermind behind the operation has given some insight into the inspiration behind his jumbo-sized rosters.

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.