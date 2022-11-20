World Cup 2022 briefing: 10 things to look out for on day one

Gregg Bakowski
·7 min read

The main event

It was only in August this year that Fifa switched the tournament opener to Qatar v Ecuador, instead of Netherlands v Senegal. The change is in line with a long-standing tradition of the first matches involving either the hosts or reigning champions. So, now we have the curtain-raising opening ceremony followed by Qatar kicking things off, here are 10 things to look out for as the tournament begins:

1) A spectacular opening ceremony
With Qatar having been heavily criticised in the leadup to the tournament and resources seemingly limitless, one would imagine they won’t miss the open goal of putting on a fireworks display for the ages and perhaps a snazzy drone show to divert attention away from the stories beyond the football.

2) Musicians who took the money
Rod Stewart told the Times he had turned down an offer of “over $1m” to perform in Qatar and Dua Lipa said she would only play there if the nation improved its human rights record. With reputations on the line, which globally renowned artists will pitch up to perform?

3) Expect to be blown away …
… by the pitchside air-conditioning. The Al Bayt Stadium is expected to be 30C on Sunday – a little cooler than in recent days – but still expect to see the odd sight of huge grey machines pumping cool air into the arena while the match is under way.

4) A close opening match
Qatar have been given the most favourable Group A opener they could hope for. Ecuador are ranked only six places above the hosts but haven’t scored in their past three matches (all 0-0 draws). We could get a match which lifts the spirit of the underdog hosts, rather than crushing it.

5) Interest for Brighton fans
Moises Caicedo is Ecuador’s star player while the rampaging left-back Pervis Estupiñán was a driving force in their qualification campaign. Both have been in fine form for Brighton this year and their performances could swing the balance of the opening game. Midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento completes a trio of Seagulls representing La Tri at this World Cup.

6) An official matchball with AI-powered technology
The Al Rihla features a time-precise motion sensor to track every touch of the game at a rate of “500 times per second”, which is supposed to speed up VAR calls. Here’s hoping. We’re imagining the shop-bought replica won’t be so smart, though.

7) A stadium like no other
There can’t be many 60,000-capacity football stadiums that look like tents. The Al Bayt Stadium, 40km north of Doha, is certainly eyecatching and its design is a tribute to the hospitality of Qatar’s forefathers, who would welcome weary travellers into their tents. But let’s not forget how it was built.

8) Akram Afif
Qatar’s star player is a product of Doha’s Aspire Academy anda genuine livewire talent. The left winger loves nothing more than to take on defenders and was voted the 2019 Asian Footballer of the Year. If the hosts comes to life expect Afif to be the spark.

9) Support for LGBTQ+ Qataris … on social media
It is unlikely we will see support for the nation’s LGBTQ+ community in the Al Bayt Stadium but campaigns are under way online to highlight the plight of the hidden population of gay Qataris when the hosts play. Among them the Proud Maroons, led by Nas Mohamed, who says he is the first openly gay Qatari, and wants LGBTQ+ Qatar fans on social media to join the “LGBTQ+ National Football Supporters’ Group that Qatar never wanted” and be loud and proud when the Maroons are in action.

10) ‘Now is All’
Expect to see the official World Cup slogan getting a good show. Its message appears to be a call for critics to just stick to football and forget how this World Cup came to be. Not likely.

Talking points

Age is but a (squad) number
The Netherlands begin their campaign on Monday against Senegal and their manager, Louis van Gaal, was characteristically quirky when asked how he assigned his squad numbers. “In general I discuss that with the players Not now. I gave the players a number that fits their age,” he said. “That’s no joke. I never tell jokes at a press conference.” It seems a smart way to avoid bruising an ego though Matthijs de Ligt, 23, wearing the No 3 shirt alongside Virgil van Dijk, 31, wearing No 4 suggests Van Gaal was playing fast and loose with his own rule.

Germany’s teenage sensation
At the age of just 17, Youssoufa Moukoko is carrying great expectations after being included in Hansi Flick’s Germany squad. Asked which former strikers he hoped to emulate, Moukoko – born in 2004 – said he could only recall watching Miroslav Klose. “I have seen videos from him. The others I was not even there,” said the Dortmund forward, who turns 18 on Sunday. “I am here because the coach believes I can help the team,” Moukoko added. “I will give it all and enjoy it.” Reuters

Youssoufa Moukoko alongside his captain, the 36-year-old Manuel Neuer.
Youssoufa Moukoko alongside his captain, the 36-year-old Manuel Neuer. Photograph: Ronald Wittek/EPA

Messi’s shirt could be Cash magnet
Slough-born Aston Villa defender Matty Cash is expected to make his World Cup bow for Poland against Mexico on Tuesday, with their final Group C game against Argentina. Cash’s Villa teammate, Emi Martínez, is likely to start for the group heavyweights and Cash is hoping the keeper can save him a souvenir. “I asked him for Messi’s shirt, if that’s possible,” Cash revealed. The full-back could always ask Messi himself at full time, although perhaps he doesn’t fancy getting close enough. Reuters

Beyond the football

“Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arabic. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel [like] a migrant worker. Of course I am not Qatari, I am not an Arab, I am not African, I am not gay, I am not disabled. But I feel like it, because I know what it means to be discriminated [against], to be bullied, as a foreigner in a foreign country. As a child I was bullied – because I had red hair and freckles, plus I was Italian, so imagine.”

The start of Gianni Infantino’s press conference on Saturday is essential if deeply uncomfortable viewing, and it didn’t get much better from the Fifa president in a bizarre 57-minute attack on critics of the World Cup. Sean Ingle has more.

At one stage, Infantino pleaded with assembled reporters to “let people enjoy the World Cup.” Judging by these pictures of a fan village, taken by BBC reporter Rhia Chohan, he may be asking the wrong people.

Castillo’s passport problem

The Ecuador player who has made most headlines in the buildup will not be in Qatar at all. Byron Castillo has been the subject of a legal battle over his true nationality, with Chile among the rival nations to claim the right-back is actually from Colombia. The claim was dismissed by the court of arbitration for sport, but Ecuador were handed a three-point penalty for 2026 qualifying because the documents used to obtain an Ecuadorian passport for Castillo contained false information. To avoid further controversy, Ecuador’s football federation decided not to include Castillo in the World Cup squad – a decision criticised by their coach. “Byron should have been with us,” Gustavo Alfaro has said. As first-choice right-back, Castillo has played a key role in a defence that has not conceded a goal in six friendlies. “We are hurt because we know it’s unfair,” the head coach added. “We did everything straight.” Reuters

Byron Castillo and Japan’s Shogo Taniguchi challenge for the ball
Byron Castillo (left) was key in qualifying, but left out of the World Cup squad. Photograph: Martin Meissner/AP

And finally …

Qatar v Ecuador is not a fixture likely to tantalise neutrals, or take the spotlight away from the tournament’s many controversies. Tournament organisers (and Infantino) might hope for a repeat of the two sides’ most recent meeting. Qatar won that Doha friendly 4-3 in 2018, with Almoez Ali on target twice for the World Cup hosts.

Latest Stories

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Grizzlies beat Thunder, but Morant leaves with ankle injury

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Memphis beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110 on Friday night in a game where Grizzlies star Ja Morant left late with an ankle injury. Morant and John Konchar added 19 each for Memphis, with Morant finishing with 11 assists and Konchar grabbing 10 rebounds. There was no immediate word on the extent of Morant’s injury. Josh Giddy led Oklahoma City with 20 points and 11 assists. Jalen Williams had 16 points, s

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers' starter, but Carolina st

  • Andersson, Flames top Tkachuk, Panthers in OT 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lead the Calgary Flames over the Florida Panthers 5-4 Saturday night in a matchup of teams that made a major trade last summer. Adam Ruzicka had two goals and an assist for Calgary. Nikita Zadorov and Blake Coleman also scored. Florida got goals from Colin White, Sam Reinhart, Eetu Luostarinen and Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk spent six seasons with the Flames before going to Florida in a trade for Jonathan Huberdeau a

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Nick Nurse offers updates on several injured Raptors

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the status of a few injured players, the battle for rotation minutes and O.G.'s evolving offensive skills.

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Scottie Barnes' struggles are part of his maturation

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the ways Scottie Barnes is struggling and explain why fans shouldn't be too concerned. Listen to the full episode on our 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.

  • Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become

  • Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain and they added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot suffered Friday. Both players averaged 20-plus points on the season, and their

  • End zone picks for Vikings is Peterson's latest contribution

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings were scheming about how to top their postgame road win celebrations on the team plane after a remarkable comeback at Buffalo, and after dancing shirtless the previous week Kirk Cousins was more than ready to pass along the gold chains. Patrick Peterson was the perfect pick to be the featured partier. The 12th-year cornerback came up with two end zone interceptions against the Bills, including the game-sealing pick in overtime to further enhance his newis

  • Non-disclosure agreements complicate safe sport reporting in Canada

    TORONTO — The past few months have seen an outpouring of Canadian athletes decrying the maltreatment and abuse experienced in their sports. But how many other athletes have been silenced by non-disclosure agreements? And how will those gag orders impact the work of agencies hoping to clean up sport? Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge launched the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) in June, as a one-stop, independent complaint investigator. And the Standing Committee on the St