World Cup 2022: American soccer reporter Grant Wahl dies in Qatar

Grant Wahl, a prominent U.S. soccer reporter with previous experience working for CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated, died in Qatar on Friday, according to his wife and U.S. Soccer.

U.S. Soccer Statement On The Passing Of Grant Wahl: pic.twitter.com/CBp1mCK1mQ — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) December 10, 2022

Yahoo Sports soccer reporter Henry Bushnell was present at Friday's Argentina-Netherlands match and observed Wahl seemingly unconscious in his press box seat at Lusail Stadium. Medics worked on Wahl for approximately a half-hour before taking him out on a stretcher.

Wahl's wife Céline Gounder tweeted her husband was dead minutes later, saying she was in "complete shock":