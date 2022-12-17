World Cup 2022: Achraf Hakimi's motherly love & road to top with Morocco

Emma Sanders - BBC Sport
·5 min read

Fifa World Cup

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

The images of Achraf Hakimi embracing his mother after each momentous victory on Morocco's route to the semi-final have gone viral during the World Cup.

They have been some of the many special snapshots that have captured a memorable and historic tournament for Morocco in Qatar - and they still have one last dance.

Head coach Walid Regragui may have described the third-place play-off as the "booby prize", but when Hakimi and Morocco face Croatia on Saturday it is a chance for the African side to create another celebratory evening for fans back home.

Paris St-Germain full-back Hakimi has been at the centre of Morocco's journey, and after their semi-final defeat by France he tweeted the "dream of a team, of a whole country, is over".

But is there one more special night to come from Morocco, who already became the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup?

'The sacrifices led to a positive outcome'

Hakimi's status as one of Morocco's most successful footballers has already been set, and he had his moment in the last 16 in their historic victory over Spain.

After 120 minutes of knife-edge football, and in the midst of a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, Hakimi stepped up with the expectations of a nation on his shoulders to score the winning spot-kick.

He nonchalantly dinked the ball down the middle to spark scenes of wild jubilation - before emotionally celebrating the 3-0 shootout victory with his mother in the stands.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmLvIuoKoJh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

A game before, after victory over Belgium, Hakimi posted "I love you mom" on social media, alongside an image of her kissing him.

That picture was later displayed on a mural in Barcelona after Morocco were knocked out by holders France in the semi-final. His father had watched the game at a fan park in Madrid.

Hakimi has a lot to thank his family for as their heritage has played a large part in his football journey, and why he holds so much love for Morocco.

Despite growing up in Getafe - a suburb of Madrid - Hakimi turned down offers to represent Spain. His mother cleaned houses in the Spanish capital, and his father was a street vendor.

"We come from a modest family that struggled to earn a living," Hakimi said in 2018. "Today I fight every day for them.

"They sacrificed themselves for me. They deprived my brothers of many things for me to succeed."

Hakimi's father told Maghrib Foot: "When Achraf arrived in Madrid I had to take him every day at 16:30 and I used to come back home at 21:30. I drove 50km to the training camp and 50km back home.

"My message to the parents is to make sacrifices if they want their kids to succeed. I thank God for everything because the sacrifices that I made led to a positive outcome.

"Achraf's success makes me proud, especially when I meet people who tell me that he is a role model for all the Arabs and the Moroccans."

Motherly love could be on display again on Saturday too as Morocco aim to leave Qatar on a high, picking up a third-place medal and confirming their status as one of the greatest African teams.

They come up against Real Madrid's former Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric, but Hakimi and his team-mates have already quietened the likes of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Belgium's Kevin de Bruyne.

Hakimi's bond with Mbappe

Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe
Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe have been team-mates at Paris St-Germain since 2021 and are close friends

Hakimi began his football journey in Real Madrid's youth set-up before joining Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and current club Paris St-Germain.

He has become one of the world's best right-backs and has developed a strong friendship with France superstar and PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

The 24-year-old swapped shirts with Mbappe after they went head-to-head at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday, and hugged on the pitch despite contrasting emotions.

While Mbappe was jubilant in victory, Hakimi's dream of World Cup glory had ended - but his achievements with his national team had brought great pride.

"In Paris you play for the team of the city, but it's not the same to play with the team of your country," Hakimi said before the World Cup.

"Millions and millions of people are going to support you because you play for them. It's like you play for your grandfather and their grandfathers. You play for a lot of people, a lot of Moroccans."

The players prayed in front of supporters and were applauded off the pitch following their semi-final exit, while Hakimi and Mbappe sat together in the tunnel reflecting on their experiences.

It was a scene many did not expect to see in Qatar as Morocco had to overcome higher-ranked European opposition in Spain, Belgium and Portugal to reach the last four.

They will now face a Croatia team - that were beaten finalists in 2018 and who Morocco drew 0-0 with in the group stages in Qatar - hoping for one last moment of glory.

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Latest Stories

  • Analysis-Turkish court raises stakes in search for a challenger to Erdogan

    Six months from an election in which Turkey's opposition has its best shot at unseating President Tayyip Erdogan in 20 years, a jail sentence against one of its brightest hopes has raised the stakes in the struggle to agree a presidential challenger. The six-party alliance, including the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has laboured for months to unite around joint policies ahead of next year's vote. Several sources say they disagree on a candidate and have not even begun to openly discuss the issue, handing an advantage to Erdogan as he battles to win back support eroded by inflation, a fall in the lira, and a sharp drop in living standards.

  • MUN eyes changing lyrics to Ode to Newfoundland, 2 months after scrapping 'dated' anthem

    Memorial University is reconsidering its decision to scrap the Ode to Newfoundland at its graduation ceremonies after the provincial government urged the school to reinstate it. The Ode was removed from convocation ceremonies after a unanimous vote by the school's president, Vianne Timmons, and seven vice-presidents earlier this year. That decision ended a tradition of singing the Ode at convocation ceremonies that dated back to the 1950s. The presidential council said at the time it dropped the

  • Tom Petty's Malibu Home That Inspired Hit Song for Sale for $10 Million — See Inside!

    "When Tom first walked into the home, he just loved the essence and the spirit,” listing agent Chris Cortazzo says

  • 2022 saw a record number of ‘botched’ executions, report finds

    More than a third of the country’s execution attempts this year were “botched” or deemed visibly problematic, according to a year-end report released Friday by the Death Penalty Information Center.

  • 4-year-old boy left standing on sidewalk by 14-year-old carjacker, Tennessee cops say

    The owner left the car idling with her son inside, police say.

  • Surge of winter virus cases continues

    With Christmas just around the corner, hospitals are feeling strained. The federal government saying COVID-19 cases are increasing in at least 90 percent of the country. These numbers prompted the White House to once again offer free at-home testing kits.

  • World Cup: Despair and pride for Moroccans as tournament run ends

    Moroccan hopes of being the first African side to reach the last two ended in a 2-0 defeat by France.

  • World Cup 2022: Bellingham, Gakpo, Fernandez and other breakout stars

    BBC Sport examines the young players who have impressed with their performances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

  • Argentina vs France predicted lineups and team news for World Cup final

    Lionel Messi and Argentina face Kylian Mbappe and France for a shot at glory in Qatar

  • Kylian Mbappé lookalike causes chaotic scenes in Doha ahead of World Cup final

    Chaotic scenes occurred as a Kylian Mbappé lookalike walked through Souk Waqif in Doha, Qatar on December 16 two days before the World Cup final takes place between France and Argentina.

  • Fifa chief Gianni Infantino confirms expanded 32-team Club World Cup from 2025

    Fifa president Gianni Infantino has confirmed the introduction of a new quadrennial men’s Club World Cup that will kick off in 2025 and feature 32 top teams from across the globe.The Fifa Council met in Qatar on Friday to discuss a variety of matters, including international match calendars and competitions for men’s and women’s football."The new men's Club World Cup will take place in 2025 and will feature 32 teams - the best teams in the world, of course," Mr Infantino said, adding that the location of the tournament is not yet decided.

  • Infantino gives FIFA wish list of new and revamped events

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A 32-team men's Club World Cup in 2025. A new version of the tournament for women. National teams from different continents playing each other more often between World Cups. FIFA president Gianni Infantino shared his wish list Friday to create and revamp games and events under the soccer body’s control. A “FIFA World Series” was floated of four-team friendly tournaments in March before major championships in even-numbered years, plus combining the international breaks in Septe

  • World Cup 2022: Croatia v Morocco

    Morocco head coach Walid Regragui says his players can be proud that they are playing a seventh game at the 2022 World Cup, even though it is not Sunday's final.

  • FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters

    A Minnesota man who idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and was allegedly building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week after a retired police officer reported his behavior to authorities, according to federal charges. The warning signs -- strikingly similar to the circumstances that preceded the shooting at Colorado's Club Q last month -- prompted a monthslong federal investigation into River William Smith, and resulted in a far different outcome. FBI agents arrested the 20-year-old man Wednesday after he purchased three hand grenades and four auto sears from an FBI informant, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

  • Lindgren, Thompson, Nylander named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren, Buffalo Sabres centre Tage Thompson and Toronto Maple Leafs right-winger William Nylander have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Lindgren led the NHL with four wins and 111 saves while posting a 1.50 goals-against average and .949 save percentage last week. The 28-year-old Lindgren, who signed with Washington during the off-season, has appeared in 12 games this season. He has a 6-3-2 record with a 2.79 GAA and .910 save perc

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Bonino scores again to lead Sharks past Coyotes 3-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bonino scored for the fourth straight game, James Reimer won in his return from injury and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Tomas Hertl and Bonino scored in a span of 1:02 early in the first period to set the tone and help the Sharks win for only the third time in 10 games. Nico Sturm added a goal in the second period as San Jose earned just its third victory in 15 games at the Shark Tank this season. Reimer returned from a lower-bod

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last