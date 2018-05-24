World Cup 2018 team preview: Can Mexico finally win a knockout match on foreign soil?

Welcome to Yahoo Sports’ team-by-team 2018 World Cup previews. With less than a month to go until this summer’s tournament, it’s time to get familiar with each of the 32 teams participating in Russia. Next up in Group F is Mexico.

For more analysis, lineup projections and predictions, head to our World Cup preview hub, bookmark it, and return as all 32 team previews and eight group previews roll in.

Outlook

Odds to win Group F: 15.4%

Odds to advance: 46.5%

Odds to win World Cup: 1.2%

Elo rank: 16

Yahoo Sports power rank: 11

Our writers say: El Tri has qualified for the knockout stages at the past six tournaments, and no doubt coach Juan Carlos Osorio expects that streak to continue this summer. Question is, can Mexico finally win a do-or-die World Cup match? It’s accomplished the feat just once, playing on home soil, way back in 1986. — Doug McIntyre

(Odds via BetOnline, converted to percentages – and therefore slightly exaggerated)

Hirving Lozano could be the key to Mexico’s attack at the 2018 World Cup. (Getty)

Basics

World Cup appearance: 16th

Best World Cup finish: Quarterfinals (1970, 1986)

2014 finish: Lost in the Round of 16 to the Netherlands

Qualifying: Topped CONCACAF’s Hexagonal final round

Schedule: Germany (Sunday, June 17, 11 a.m., FS1), South Korea (Saturday, June 23, 2 p.m., Fox), Sweden (Wednesday, June 27, 10 a.m., Fox/FS1)

Squad

Manager: Juan Carlos Osorio

Captain: Andres Guardado (M)

Top players: Hirving “Chucky” Lozano (F), Guardado, Hector Herrera (M), Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez (F), Jesus “Tecatito” Corona (F), Miguel Layun (D), Hector Moreno (D), Carlos Vela (F)

Full 23-man (or preliminary) squad

Breakdown

Why they’ll win games: Fitness concerns and quadrennial pessimism aside, this is a pretty darn complete team. There’s quality and experience throughout. No one player stands head and shoulders above the rest, but there is firepower, versatility and depth across the forward line. That’s why so many “top players” are listed above. At least two of Corona, Vela and Raul Jimenez will have to settle for places on the bench, because Lozano, after a breakout season in Holland, looks like Mexico’s best attacker. Behind that forward line, Herrera is an excellent two-way midfielder who basically won Porto the Premeira Liga title. There’s a lot to like here.

Story Continues

Why they’ll lose games: Injuries and uncertainty – but more on those two topics in a bit. There’s also a bit of an imbalance in defense, with Layun the only true top-level fullback. And there’s no natural holding midfielder. But most Mexico doubt stems from the fact that it hasn’t won a World Cup knockout round game on foreign soil … ever. Which is a remarkable statistic, given the nation’s soccer heritage.

How they’ll play: With a lot of tempo and pizzazz, generally. But specifically? Osorio is famous – or infamous, depending on whom you ask – for tinkering; for adapting his approach, whether that’s a formation or a specific tactic, game to game. He deviated from the qualifying formula in March, going to a 3-3-1-3 formation. Chances are, he’ll use more than one system in Russia.

Projected lineup (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Edson Alvarez, Carlos Salcedo, Hector Moreno, Miguel Layun; Diego Reyes, Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado; Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Hirving Lozano.

“If the World Cup started tomorrow, there are five players who couldn’t be there: Nestor Araujo, Diego Reyes, Andres Guardado, Jonathan dos Santos and Giovani dos Santos.” That’s an Osorio quote from May 14. It’s not exactly what you want to hear a month before the tournament. And there’s already one negative update.

It appears Guardado will be good to go, but Araujo won’t be. He’ll miss Russia due to a knee injury suffered in March. If healthy, he was a starting center back. Now Osorio will be forced into a shakeup.

Assuming Moreno, his other starting center back, is healthy, there are three options: 1. Slide Reyes from holding midfield back to center back; 2. Slide Salcedo from right back into the middle; or 3. Bring in a direct replacement. The first two, though, would require a subsequent adjustment – perhaps the introduction of Alvarez into the 11? The third option … uh … might bring Rafa Marquez into the picture.

Rooting Guide

What makes them unique: We’re going to look at this section from an American perspective. Because El Tri are the U.S. men’s national team’s greatest rivals. They’re also, however, the most popular team in the United States. Mexican national team games almost always outdraw USMNT games on American television. Its games outsell U.S. games on American soil. So that – the tens of millions of Mexican Americans who feel unbridled love for El Tri – is what makes this team unique here. And it’s why you should hop aboard and root for it …

Why to root for them: Leander Schaerlaeckens laid out the case here. And it’s a strong one. Love they neighbor.

Why to root against them: Only if you’re too embroiled in the rivalry and detest Marquez for wronging you so many times over the years.

What else makes them unique: Marquez, who was in Mexico’s preliminary squad and could participate in his fifth World Cup, was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury last August for alleged ties to a drug kingpin. That’s pretty unique too!

If you’re going to watch one game … The Germany showdown will be massive. There’ll be quality and tension and – especially with Brazil likely waiting for the group runner-up in the Round of 16 – stakes.

Group A: Russia | Saudi Arabia | Egypt | Uruguay

Group B: Portugal | Spain | Morocco | Iran

Group C: France | Australia | Peru | Denmark

Group D: Argentina | Iceland | Croatia | Nigeria

Group E: Brazil | Switzerland | Costa Rica | Serbia

Group F: Germany | Mexico | Sweden | South Korea

Group G: Belgium | Panama | Tunisia | England

Group H: Poland | Senegal | Colombia | Japan

– – – – – – –

Henry Bushnell covers global soccer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Question? Comment? Email him at henrydbushnell@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter @HenryBushnell, and on Facebook.

More World Cup from Yahoo Sports:

• 2018 World Cup preview hub

• FC Yahoo Mixer: The Ronaldo vs. Messi debate

• How Vladimir Putin can use the World Cup to his benefit

• Ramadan dilemma for World Cup-bound Muslim players: faith or football?

• USMNT’s qualifying failure, as told by the two coaches responsible