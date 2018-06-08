World Cup 2018: Schedule, group matches, how to watch live
Group stage matches for the 2018 World Cup in Russia are set, and Sporting News is here to give you all the information you need as the world's best play the world's game on the world's biggest stage.
Qualification for the quadrennial competition, which crowns the best international soccer team, began way back in 2015 when a record 210 FIFA member associations across six federations. Thirty-one soccer teams earned the right to play for the FIFA World Cup trophy and Russia was given an automatic bid into the competition to complete the field as is customary for the event's host country.
When is the 2018 World Cup?
The World Cup will be played from June 14 through July 15.
Where is the 2018 World Cup?
The World Cup will be held at 12 different venues throughout Russia, ranging from the 35,212-seat Kaliningrad Stadium to the 81,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium, the site of the final, in Moscow.
World Cup teams, groups
2018 World Cup pairings
Group A: Russia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
Group B: Iran, Morocco, Portugal, Spain
Group C: Australia, Denmark, France Peru
Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigera
Group E: Brazil, Costa Rica, Serbia, Switzerland
Group F: Germany, South Korea, Mexico, Sweden
Group G: Belgium, England, Panama, Tunisia
Group H: Colombia, Panama, Japan, Senegal
World Cup schedule
All times Eastern.
June 14
Russia vs. Saudi Arabia, 11 a.m., Moscow, Fox
June 15
Egypt vs. Uruguay, 8 a.m., Yekaterinburg, FS1
Morocco vs. Iran, 11 a.m., Saint Petersburg, Fox
Portugal vs. Spain, 2 p.m., Sochi, Fox
June 16
France vs. Australia, 6 a.m., Kazan, FS1
Argentina vs. Iceland, 10 a.m., Moscow, Fox
Peru vs. Denmark, 12 p.m., Saransk, FS1
Croatia vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m., Kaliningrad, FS1
June 17
Costa Rica vs. Serbia, 8 a.m., Samara, Fox
Germany vs. Mexico, 11 a.m., Moscow, FS1
Brazil vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m., Rostov, FS1
June 18
Sweden vs. South Korea, 8 a.m., Nizhny Novgorod, FS1
Belgium vs. Panama, 11 a.m., Sochi, FS1
Tunisia vs. England, 2 p.m., Volgograd, FS1
June 19
Poland vs. Senegal, 8 a.m., Moscow, FS1
Colombia vs. Japan, 11 a.m., Saransk, Fox
Russia vs. Egypt, 2 p.m., Saint Petersburg, Fox
June 20
Portugal vs. Morocco, 8 a.m., Moscow, FS1
Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, 11 a.m., Rostov, Fox
Iran vs. Spain, 2 p.m., Kazan, Fox
June 21
France vs. Peru, 8 a.m., Yekaterinburg, FS1
Denmark vs. Australia, 11 a.m, Samara, Fox
Argentina vs. Croatia, 2 p.m., Nizhny Novgorod, Fox
June 22
Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 8 a.m., Saint Petersburg, FS1
Nigeria vs. Iceland, 11 a.m., Volgograd, Fox
Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m., Kaliningrad, Fox
June 23
Belgium vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m., Moscow, Fox
Germany vs. Sweden, 11 a.m., Sochi, Fox
South Korea vs. Mexico, 2 p.m., Rostov, Fox
June 24
England vs. Panama, 8 a.m., Nizhny Novgorod, FS1
Japan vs. Senegal, 11 a.m., Yekaterinburg, Fox
Poland vs. Colombia, 2 p.m., Kazan, Fox
June 25
Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt, 10 a.m., Volgograd, Fox/FS1
Uruguay vs. Russia, 10 a.m., Samara, Fox/FS1
Iran vs. Portugal, 2 p.m., Saransk, Fox/FS1
Spain vs. Morocco, 2 p.m. ET, Kaliningrad, Fox/FS1
June 26
Australia vs. Peru, 10 a.m., Sochi, Fox/FS1
Denmark vs. France, 10 a.m., Moscow, Fox/FS1
Iceland vs. Croatia, 2 p.m., Rostov, Fox/FS1
Nigeria vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. ET, Saint Petersburg, Fox/FS1
June 27
South Korea vs. Germany, 10 a.m., Kazan, Fox/FS1
Mexico vs. Sweden, 10 a.m., Yekaterinburg, Fox/FS1
Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 2 p.m., Nizhny Novgorod, Fox/FS1
Serbia vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. ET, Saint Petersburg, Fox/FS1
June 28
Japan vs. Poland, 10 a.m., Volgograd, Fox/FS1
Senegal vs. Colombia, 10 a.m., Samara, Fox/FS1
England vs. Belgium, 2 p.m., Kaliningrad, Fox/FS1
Panama vs. Tunisia, 2 p.m., Saransk, Fox/FS1
Round of 16: June 30-July 3
Quarterfinals: July 6-7
Semifinals: July 10-11
Third-place game: July 14, 10 a.m., St. Petersburg, Fox
Final: July 15, 11 a.m., Moscow, Fox
How to watch the World Cup live
All of the 2018 World Cup games will be aired on television on either FOX or FS1.
The games will be streamed on fuboTV.
