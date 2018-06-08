World Cup 2018: Schedule, group matches, how to watch live

The 2018 World Cup is set for June 14-July 15 in Russia.

Group stage matches for the 2018 World Cup in Russia are set, and Sporting News is here to give you all the information you need as the world's best play the world's game on the world's biggest stage.

Qualification for the quadrennial competition, which crowns the best international soccer team, began way back in 2015 when a record 210 FIFA member associations across six federations. Thirty-one soccer teams earned the right to play for the FIFA World Cup trophy and Russia was given an automatic bid into the competition to complete the field as is customary for the event's host country.

When is the 2018 World Cup?

The World Cup will be played from June 14 through July 15.

Where is the 2018 World Cup?

The World Cup will be held at 12 different venues throughout Russia, ranging from the 35,212-seat Kaliningrad Stadium to the 81,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium, the site of the final, in Moscow.

World Cup teams, groups

2018 World Cup pairings

Group A: Russia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group B: Iran, Morocco, Portugal, Spain

Group C: Australia, Denmark, France Peru

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigera

Group E: Brazil, Costa Rica, Serbia, Switzerland

Group F: Germany, South Korea, Mexico, Sweden

Group G: Belgium, England, Panama, Tunisia

Group H: Colombia, Panama, Japan, Senegal

World Cup schedule

All times Eastern.

June 14

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia, 11 a.m., Moscow, Fox

June 15

Egypt vs. Uruguay, 8 a.m., Yekaterinburg, FS1

Morocco vs. Iran, 11 a.m., Saint Petersburg, Fox

Portugal vs. Spain, 2 p.m., Sochi, Fox

June 16

France vs. Australia, 6 a.m., Kazan, FS1

Argentina vs. Iceland, 10 a.m., Moscow, Fox

Peru vs. Denmark, 12 p.m., Saransk, FS1

Croatia vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m., Kaliningrad, FS1

June 17

Costa Rica vs. Serbia, 8 a.m., Samara, Fox

Germany vs. Mexico, 11 a.m., Moscow, FS1

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m., Rostov, FS1

June 18

Sweden vs. South Korea, 8 a.m., Nizhny Novgorod, FS1

Belgium vs. Panama, 11 a.m., Sochi, FS1

Tunisia vs. England, 2 p.m., Volgograd, FS1

June 19

Poland vs. Senegal, 8 a.m., Moscow, FS1

Colombia vs. Japan, 11 a.m., Saransk, Fox

Russia vs. Egypt, 2 p.m., Saint Petersburg, Fox

June 20

Portugal vs. Morocco, 8 a.m., Moscow, FS1

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, 11 a.m., Rostov, Fox

Iran vs. Spain, 2 p.m., Kazan, Fox

June 21

France vs. Peru, 8 a.m., Yekaterinburg, FS1

Denmark vs. Australia, 11 a.m, Samara, Fox

Argentina vs. Croatia, 2 p.m., Nizhny Novgorod, Fox

June 22

Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 8 a.m., Saint Petersburg, FS1

Nigeria vs. Iceland, 11 a.m., Volgograd, Fox

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m., Kaliningrad, Fox

June 23

Belgium vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m., Moscow, Fox

Germany vs. Sweden, 11 a.m., Sochi, Fox

South Korea vs. Mexico, 2 p.m., Rostov, Fox

June 24

England vs. Panama, 8 a.m., Nizhny Novgorod, FS1

Japan vs. Senegal, 11 a.m., Yekaterinburg, Fox

Poland vs. Colombia, 2 p.m., Kazan, Fox

June 25

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt, 10 a.m., Volgograd, Fox/FS1

Uruguay vs. Russia, 10 a.m., Samara, Fox/FS1

Iran vs. Portugal, 2 p.m., Saransk, Fox/FS1

Spain vs. Morocco, 2 p.m. ET, Kaliningrad, Fox/FS1

June 26

Australia vs. Peru, 10 a.m., Sochi, Fox/FS1

Denmark vs. France, 10 a.m., Moscow, Fox/FS1

Iceland vs. Croatia, 2 p.m., Rostov, Fox/FS1

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. ET, Saint Petersburg, Fox/FS1

June 27

South Korea vs. Germany, 10 a.m., Kazan, Fox/FS1

Mexico vs. Sweden, 10 a.m., Yekaterinburg, Fox/FS1

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 2 p.m., Nizhny Novgorod, Fox/FS1

Serbia vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. ET, Saint Petersburg, Fox/FS1

June 28

Japan vs. Poland, 10 a.m., Volgograd, Fox/FS1

Senegal vs. Colombia, 10 a.m., Samara, Fox/FS1

England vs. Belgium, 2 p.m., Kaliningrad, Fox/FS1

Panama vs. Tunisia, 2 p.m., Saransk, Fox/FS1

Round of 16: June 30-July 3

Quarterfinals: July 6-7

Semifinals: July 10-11

Third-place game: July 14, 10 a.m., St. Petersburg, Fox

Final: July 15, 11 a.m., Moscow, Fox

How to watch the World Cup live

All of the 2018 World Cup games will be aired on television on either FOX or FS1.

The games will be streamed on fuboTV. Click here for a free, seven-day trial.

