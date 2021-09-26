World Contraception Day 2021: Theme, History, Significance and All You Need to Know

World Contraception Day is marked on September 26. The day is observed to recognise the importance of family planning in the lives of people all over the world. The advanced technologies have increased individuals’ capacity to make choices for their own sexual and reproductive health, in the past few decades. The day was established with the goal of increasing contraceptive knowledge and empowering young people to make educated decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.

The yearly global campaign is centred on a vision in which every conception is wanted. World Contraception Day was established in 2007 by ten international family planning organisations.

The day aims to make people aware about contraception and to facilitate couples to make an informed decision about starting a family. The WCD supports safe and preferable methods of family planning and contraception.

Ahead of the day, the UN experts have issued a statement, “Access to family planning and contraception services, free of coercion or impediment, is a component of the right to health that is central to women’s autonomy and agency and key in the realization of women’s rights to equality and non-discrimination, life, sexual and reproductive health rights and other human rights.”

“Every women and adolescent girl has the right to access contraception and family planning services, information and education,” the experts added.

The right of all couples and people to choose the number and spacing of their offspring independently and responsibly was stated during the International Conference on Population and Development in 1994, and is embodied in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development within goal 3.7.

The campaign believes that not only women, but also their partners, health care professionals, and other relevant persons, should be as informed about contraception as possible.

Many individuals need to modify the type of contraception they use for a number of reasons, which is why they should be aware of the many options available. Furthermore, it promotes the notion of a person’s autonomy over their body. It also aids in the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases.

Young adults must also be aware about the importance of contraception. According to research, it is also helpful for mothers in the twelve months following childbirth. According to the WHO, over 95% of women prefer to avoid getting pregnant within 24 months of delivery. However, over 70% of these people do not have access to contraceptives.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here