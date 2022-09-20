World Composite Vacuum Consumables Market Report 2021-2026 - Automotive Industry is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composite Vacuum Consumables Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global composite vacuum consumables market is expected to experience a healthy CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.

Increasing use of prepreg in the aerospace & defense and automotive industries, recovering marine market, and sustainable growth in the wind energy market are some of the major growth drivers of the global composite vacuum consumables market.

Vacuum consumables comprise vacuum bagging film, release film, peel ply, breather & bleeder, pressure sensitive tape, sealing tape, vacuum hose, and vacuum pump. Vacuum bagging film and release film are expected to remain the key vacuum consumable types over the next five years. Major composites part manufacturing processes, VARTM and prepreg lay-up, heavily rely on vacuum bagging films and release films during parts manufacturing.

There are many composite manufacturing processes where vacuum consumables play a crucial role, such as prepreg lay-up (autoclave and oven), vacuum assisted resin transfer molding (VARTM), wet lamination, and glass laminating. VARTM process is expected to remain the most dominant application of composite vacuum consumables over the next five years.

VARTM is a process of choice for fabricating large-sized components with complex structure. The process is widely preferred in the wind energy market for manufacturing longer wind turbine blades and in the marine industry for manufacturing boat's composite hulls and decks. It is also preferred in the automotive industry for manufacturing composite structural parts.

Aerospace & defense is expected to remain the largest end-use industry for composite vacuum consumables during the forecast period. High use of prepreg lay-up process for manufacturing structural composite components is the prime driver of vacuum consumables in the industry. Next generation aircraft, such as B787 and A350XWB have about 50% composites in the total structural weight of the aircraft, in which majority is manufactured through prepreg material.

Automotive industry is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations are forcing auto OEMs to incorporate advanced lightweight materials in the structural areas of an automobile. This trend is driving composites penetration, especially in electric and premium vehicles to enhance fuel efficiency and to achieve regulations, such as CAFE standards.

North America is expected to remain the largest market for composite vacuum consumables during the forecast period. The region is the world's capital of composites manufacturing with presence of many big and small composite part molders. It is the largest composites market for aerospace & defense, transportation, and marine industries and is also one of the leading wind composites market. All these four markets will continue to generate a healthy demand for vacuum consumables in the North American region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for composite vacuum consumables in the same period. High growth of composites and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft are some of the key reasons behind the massive growth in the Asia-Pacific's market. China, Japan, and India are expected to remain the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific's composite vacuum consumables market.

The supply chain of the market comprises raw material suppliers, film suppliers, vacuum consumable manufacturers, distributors, part molders, OEMs, and end users.

The market for global composite vacuum consumables is highly consolidated with key global manufacturers, Airtech International and Solvay S.A. (Umeco Plc), capturing majority of the market. New product development, regional expansion and long term relationship with prepreg manufacturers are some of the key strategies adopted by major players to gain competitive edge in the market.

The following are the key features of the report:

  • Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

  • Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

  • Market trend and forecast analysis.

  • Market segment trend and forecast.

  • Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

  • Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

  • Emerging trends.

  • Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

  • Key success factors.

Companies Mentioned

  • Airtech Advanced Materials Group

  • Solvay SA (Process Materials Division Recently Acquired by Composites One)

  • Diatex S.A.

  • Precision Fabrics Group

  • Kejian Polymer Materials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd

  • Metyx Composites

  • Vactech Composites

  • DuPont

  • K.R. Composites Pvt. Ltd.

  • Cramer Fabrics Inc.

The composite vacuum consumables market is segmented into the following categories:

Composite Vacuum Consumables Market, by Material Type

  • Vacuum Bagging Film

  • Release Film

  • Peel Ply

  • Breathers & Bleeders

  • Others

Composite Vacuum Consumables Market, by Application Type

  • Prepreg Layup

  • Infusion Process

  • Others

Composite Vacuum Consumables Market, by End-Use Industry Type

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Wind Energy

  • Marine

  • Transportation

  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wrh9j4

