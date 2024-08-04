‘World-class’ star has opted to join Arsenal after rejecting two UCL giants – report

Arsenal could be close to signing one of Real Sociedad’s best players, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Gunners have already signed David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori on permanent deals this summer and they are now working on the transfer of midfielder Mikel Merino.

The Spaniard has agreed personal terms on a long-term deal and it was reported yesterday that he would be ‘delighted‘ to join the club after turning down Atletico Madrid.

Mundo Deportivo today mention that the 28-year-old was an option for Barcelona in the transfer window, but he seems to have opted to sign for Arsenal instead.

Merino was a very popular name at the Catalan club, but they have moved on to other targets.

Arsenal in pole position to sign Merino

At the start of the summer, it was reported that Arsenal could face competition from Barcelona and Atletico for Merino, but both seem no longer in contention.

Merino personally turned down a move to Diego Simeone’s side while the Blaugrana have also given up with the Spaniard eyeing a return to the Premier League.

Hence, Arsenal are in pole position to secure his signature. The former Newcastle United man should be a fine acquisition with his defensive skills and creativity.

Merino, who was described as ‘world-class‘ by Kieran Tierney, won more than 10 duels per game last term with over six recoveries and 2.4 tackles. He was also good in clearing his lines.

He was likewise impressive in the final third with 13 goal contributions. Merino is available for around £26 million and would be a shrewd piece of signing for the Gunners.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com