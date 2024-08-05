‘World-class’ star now ‘waiting for Arsenal’ to finalise summer transfer – report

Arsenal have been given the green light to sign one of Real Sociedad’s best players, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with Mikel Merino for the past few weeks. It was recently reported that the midfielder has agreed personal terms on a long-term contract.

Mundo Deportivo today claim that Merino is ‘waiting for Arsenal’ to make an offer. The 28-year-old hopes that the Gunners will make an approach and convince Sociedad.

The midfielder will consider Barcelona as an alternative option if Arsenal can’t reach an agreement. Sociedad are likely to demand £26 million to part ways with Merino.

Merino opens the door for Arsenal transfer

The Spaniard has been a mainstay for Sociedad over the last six years. He has made close to 250 appearances, but he is now prepared to secure a bigger challenge.

He has reportedly given the green light to join Arsenal and the onus is on the north London giants to find a suitable agreement with Sociedad in the coming weeks.

Merino would be a fantastic piece of signing for manager Mikel Arteta, considering his superb defensive skills as well as his creativity in the final third of the pitch.

The former Newcastle United man won a stunning 10.2 duels per game last term alongside 2.4 tackles and 6.2 recoveries. He also made close to two clearances on average.

He was also influential in the final third with eight goals and five assists in all competitions.