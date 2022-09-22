World Chicken Festival menu: Colonel Sanders look-a-likes, world’s largest skillet & more

Jacalyn Carfagno
·4 min read

It’s hard to know just where to start in writing about the World Chicken Festival in London, Ky. this weekend Sept. 22-25, but perhaps a good place is with the World’s Largest Stainless Steel Skillet, a feature of the popular festival since 1992.

Ten and a half feet in diameter with an eight-foot handle, it’s divided into four cooking areas and weighs 700 pounds — that’s before it’s filled with 300 gallons of cooking oil.

For three days (the skillet rests on Sunday) volunteers tend the 600 quarters of chicken that can be cooked in it at one time. In the 30 years since the first skillet (the current one was built in 1999) was fired up, more than 120,000 chicken dinners have been cooked in its oils.

The the World’s Largest Stainless Steel Skillet at London’s World Chicken Festival needs 300 gallons of cooking oil to make 600 quarters of chicken at one time.
The the World’s Largest Stainless Steel Skillet at London’s World Chicken Festival needs 300 gallons of cooking oil to make 600 quarters of chicken at one time.

World Chicken Festival attractions, lineup

But the skillet is by no means the only attraction at the festival.

There is live music concerts throughout the days and into the evenings, including Friday’s headliner 90s band Gin Blossoms and Saturday’s top bill, country music star Tracy Lawrence.

On Sunday afternoon for four hours, Town Center Park will feature a “Gospel Eggstravaganza” with a blend of gospel, cappella, hymns, Americana, folk, and inspirational music.

There are also the traditional festival attractions, including a midway with carnival games and rides, a parade and arts, crafts and plenty of food. There is, of course, the popular Colonel Sanders (note, he was a Kentucky Colonel only, no true military heritage there) look-a-like contest (sponsored by the Sanders Café & Museum in Corbin) but there’s also a family look-a-like contest, a chicken cook-off, a whiskers and beard contest in addition to a hot-wing eating contest, just to name a few.

A white suit, black glasses and a bucket of chicken will be a must for the Colonel Sanders look-a-like contest at the World Chicken Festival.
A white suit, black glasses and a bucket of chicken will be a must for the Colonel Sanders look-a-like contest at the World Chicken Festival.

But what has drawn a lot of attention lately is the rooster tail mullet contest, which went viral online from the festival’s Facebook page a couple of years ago.

For those eager to do something more than strutting like a rooster to burn off the fried chicken, there is also a “Run for the Roost” 5K Saturday morning.

World Chicken Festival becomes one of Kentucky’s largest festivals

The World Chicken Festival was the brainchild of a small group of London and Laurel County neighbors who began thinking in the late-‘80s about how to create an event that would celebrate the region’s connection to fried chicken. In addition to Sanders, whose first restaurant was in nearby Corbin, his nephew, Lee Cummings, also began his Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken in Laurel County. The first World Chicken Festival took place in 1990, the largest skillet was inaugurated two years later (initially it was only a display item but people were so impressed that it was converted into a working skillet), and the egg-citement has continued to grow since.

Main Street in downtown London will be packed for the annual World Chicken Festival.
Main Street in downtown London will be packed for the annual World Chicken Festival.
The World Chicken Festival will feature midway rides, games, live music concerts and of course, fried chicken.
The World Chicken Festival will feature midway rides, games, live music concerts and of course, fried chicken.

The festival grew from a relatively local event in its early years to one of Kentucky’s largest festivals by 2019 (there was no festival in 2020 due to COVID) with as many as 100,000 visitors “if the weather is perfect,” said Kelly Burton, a staffer with the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission who coordinates the event with Kim Collier.

The festival was established as a non-profit and works to benefit other community non-profits as well, Burton said. For example, the 84-Lumber Chicken Invasion in a contest sponsored by 84-Lumber which produces wooden chicken cutouts for contestants to decorate and be displayed on the courthouse grounds. It costs a dollar a vote for those who want to weigh in on the best chicken. Proceeds are split between the festival, to cover costs, and the London London Rotary Club.

If you can’t make the festival this year, rest assured it will happen again next year. It’s always the last full weekend in September, taking in Thursday afternoon and evening, all day Friday and Saturday. On Sunday they have to close down 5 p.m., Burton said, “so we can break everything down and make it look like business as usual Monday morning,”

World Chicken Festival

Where: Main Street, downtown London, Ky.

When: Sept. 22-25

Schedule of events: Chickenfestival.com/schedule-at-a-glance

Latest Stories

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe

  • P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons

    P.K. Subban has announced his retirement. The former Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenceman shared the news on his social media channels Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old Toronto native played 13 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. Subban registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games. The 43rd pick at the 2007 NHL draft added 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 96 post-season contests. The flashy blue-liner won the Norris in

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f

  • Canucks' Hughes on Boudreau: 'You want to run through a brick wall for him'

    Quinn Hughes has a long history with his head coach. The Vancouver Canucks star defenceman was a kid in the mid-2000s when Bruce Boudreau patrolled the bench for the American Hockey League's Manchester Monarchs. Quinn's dad, Jim Hughes, was his assistant. All these years later, and on the heels of an encouraging first act, the young blue-liner is keen to see what's in store for the Canucks with a full season of Boudreau at the helm. "He brings a lot of energy," Hughes, set to turn 23 next month,

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b