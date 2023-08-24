World Championships 2023: Matthew Hudson-Smith wins 400m silver

Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith claimed a gutsy 400m silver at the World Championships as he finished an agonising 0.09 seconds behind Jamaican champion Antonio Watson in Budapest.

The 28-year-old led until the closing stages and held on to finish in 44.31 seconds to upgrade his 2022 bronze.

Hudson-Smith's stellar achievement comes despite an ongoing foot problem, having previously dealt with serious mental health struggles.

Watson clocked victory in 44.22 secs.

Hudson-Smith went out hard in pursuit of his first global title but could not respond as a measured Watson overhauled him in the push to the end.

The Briton had made his gold medal ambitions clear after setting a European record in the semi-finals and initially appeared unsure how to react to his achievement.

But he was able to enjoy the moment after being handed his medal, earning Great Britain's fifth of the championships following Josh Kerr's stunning 1500m victory on Wednesday.