World champions to part-timers - Martin needs patience

Mackenzie Martin has played just an hour of the new season for Cardiff [Getty Images]

Mackenzie Martin has been urged to be patient after his roller coaster year came full circle.

Cardiff's number eight has spiralled from semi-professional rugby to the Six Nations and facing world champions South Africa - and then back again in the space of 12 months.

His rise was as staggering as it was rapid so when he rounded off a stellar debut season against Queensland Reds in Brisbane in July, little could he imagine his next start would be against part-timers Bridgend in second-tier Super Rugby Cymru.

For some the experience - on his 21st birthday on Saturday - could have been humbling, a breaking point even.

But it is all part of a very gradual process under regional boss Matt Sherratt to ensure longevity for the barnstorming back-row.

"Mackenzie doesn't have to be brilliant now. I see him as a Cardiff player for the next 11 or 12 years so we have to be patient with his development," said Sherratt.

"He has not played as much as he would want but he started the season late, after being away with Wales, and wasn't fully fit."

It is a tough lesson in patience but Sherratt believes Martin's willingness bodes well. The number eight's appearance against Bridgend came at his own request.

"It's a massive credit to Mackenzie that he asked to play for the Rags [Cardiff's semi-pro team] on Saturday, a lot of players who have appeared for Wales would see that as a big step down," added Sherratt.

"He will get rugby but we have Alun Lawrence playing the best rugby of his life, James Botham and Ben Donnell can both play number eight and we have Taulupe Faletau in the background, so it's a very competitive position.

"But I have weekly conversations with him about his long term development and making sure his training week is consistent in getting him better Monday to Friday and not being obsessed with his name being on the team sheet on weekends."

Martin was among ten Cardiff players to tour Australia with Wales in the summer [Getty Images]

Martin is not alone. Clubmates Cam Winnett, Alex Mann, Ellis Bevan, Efan Lloyd, Efan Daniel and Jacob Beetham also won first Wales caps last season and many are also having game-time managed. Mann has played just 20 minutes of this season's opening six games for Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship.

"I speak a lot to the young players about progress in rugby and it's very rarely a straight upward line, the reality is that there are ups and downs along the way," said Sherratt.

"Between the age of 19 and 23, you go from being among the best in your age to competing against the likes of Taulupe Faletau, so you're going to have drop offs with injuries and not being selected."

Sherratt - who has coached with Worcester, Bristol, Ospreys and Wales - believes how players handle the ups and downs can be key to future success.

"Its really interesting to see how players react to that period because for some it may be the first time they've experienced not being selected," he added.

"Mackenzie is in that period of his career. He played well for us last year, deserved his Wales call and did brilliantly, but it's about building these players for the long term."