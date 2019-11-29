World champion Trump breezes into UK Championship second round

Reigning world champion Judd Trump made light work of his UK Championship opener.

Reigning world champion Judd Trump admitted he has harboured thoughts of holding all three Triple Crown titles simultaneously, after cruising into the second round of the Betway UK Championship.

The 30-year-old Bristol potter currently holds the Masters title as well as the global gong, and demonstrated his intent to add a second UK Championship to his tally with a 6-0 thumping of Moroccan Amine Amiri.

Only four other players in history have held each of the three most prestigious prizes in snooker at the same time, and while he insisted he doesn’t get lost in thoughts of making history while at the table, Trump explained he would love to add his name to the coveted list.

“I think about it off the table,” he said. “Only the greats of the game have been able to do it, so it would certainly be up there with the biggest accomplishments of my career if I was able to join them.

“But when you’re out in the match arena you forget everything and just concentrate on the game. The UK Championship is one of the big tournaments and I always want to do well here.

“There are always big crowds and a good atmosphere, and I’m in a good spell of form at the moment. You don’t know when that’s going to end so I’m just focused on enjoying myself and taking each game as it comes.”

Having claimed his third ranking event win of the season at the Northern Ireland Open earlier this month, Trump showed his class to whitewash Amiri, a tour rookie who earned his place with a gold medal at the African Games.

And despite acknowledging conditions in York were somewhat challenging, the world number one insisted he is looking forward to getting back underway at the last 64 stage at the weekend.

He said: “I think we both struggled a bit out there. I could tell he was quite nervous at the start, but he got more confident towards the end and it’s great to see snooker expanding and people coming over from different countries.

“I don’t mind who I play next. The UK’s one of the big ones and I haven’t done that well here for a couple of years, so it’s good to be in the mix at the tournament.

“The crowds were big even at such an early stage and it’s a tournament I always get excited by, but all the big events are coming up now and it’s nice to be able to look forward to getting stuck into all of them.”

Watch the UK Championship live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with analysis from Ronnie O’Sullivan and Jimmy White.