World champion judoka Klimkait wins opening match at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Canadian judoka Jessica Klimkait advanced to the quarterfinals in the women's under-57 kilogram category Monday at the Tokyo Games.

Klimkait, the reigning world champion from Whitby, Ont., defeated Bulgaria's Ivelina Ilieva by ippon at the Nippon Budokan.

She will face Poland's Julia Kowalczyk in her next bout.

Quarterfinal losers will fall into the repechage round for a chance at bronze later in the day.

In the men's under-73 kilogram category, Arthur Margelidon of Montreal defeated Saudi Arabia's Sulaiman Hamad by waza-ari. Margelidon will face Kazakhstan's Zhansay Smagulov in the round of 16.

Medal bouts are scheduled for Monday evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press