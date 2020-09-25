‘A World of Calm’ Trailer: Soothing HBO Max Series Sets October Release Date

It’s usually not a good sign when a television show puts you to sleep, but that’s part of the appeal of HBO Max’s upcoming “A World of Calm,” which will has announced a release date on October 1. WarnerMedia also dropped the trailer for the star-studded series, which you can watch below.

The series, an adaptation of the popular Calm app that boasts a variety of relaxation and sleep aid-focused stories, features the voices of Mahershala Ali, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, Keanu Reeves, and Kate Winslet.

WarnerMedia has billed the series as “a timely antidote for our modern lives, each half-hour episode takes audiences on an immersive visual journey into another world. Each relaxing tale is designed to transform how you feel. Transporting the viewer into tranquility through scientifically-engineered narratives, enchanting music and astounding footage, to naturally calm your body and soothe the mind. Each story is brought to life by a different iconic voice and will take viewers on a journey everywhere from a noodle maker’s kitchen in Seattle, to the forests of Latvia, and beyond our solar system to the outer stretches of the universe.”

“A World of Calm” is executive produced by Nicola Moody, Michael Acton Smith, Chris Advansun, and Nutopia CEO and founder Jane Root. Sara Brailsford and Fiona Caldwell serve as co-executive producers and the series is co-produced by Calm and Nutopia.

The San Fransisco-based Calm company was founded in 2012 and has produced various apps and books for relaxation and sleep aid. The upcoming “A World of Calm” marks the company’s first television show and an unusual departure from most streaming service fare; WarnerMedia billed the series as its first show in the health and wellness space when the project was originally announced in July.

HBO Max, which launched in late May, is continuing to expand its content slate in a variety of other genres. Ridley Scott’s sci-fi drama “Raised by Wolves” premiered on the streaming service in early September, while adult animated comedy “Close Enough” premiered in July. HBO Max has also premiered several films, including the Seth Rogen-led “An American Pickle” and the Rachel Lee Goldenberg-directed “Unpregnant.” “Charm City Kings,” which was co-written by Barry Jenkins, will premiere on the platform October 8.

Check out the trailer for “A World of Calm” below:

