World Burn Care Market Size, Share & Trends Report 2022-2030

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Burn Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Advanced Dressings, Biologics), by Depth of Burn (Minor, Partial Thickness), by Cause, by End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global burn care market size is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030

Increasing incidences of burn injuries are anticipated to fuel the demand for cost-effective treatment over the forecast period. As per the WHO, 96.0% of fatal fire-related burns occur in low to middle-income countries. According to the data published by the WHO, on average, 265,000 deaths are caused by burns every year.

The majority of these deaths occur in low to middle-income countries and half of them occur in South East Asia. Moreover, around 1,000,000 people in India are moderately or severely burnt and around 173,000 children in Bangladesh are burnt each year.

It also reported that in the U.S., approximately 4,500 burn victims die annually and 10,000 die due to burn-related infections. Owing to this substantial increase in the number of burn incidences, the patient population for burn care and treatment has increased. This, in turn, is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, due to the rising incidences of burns, the demand for treatment options is increasing and as a result, the overall healthcare expenditure on burn care is increasing. Treatment options for burn care include advanced dressings, biologics, traditional burn care products, and others.

The foam dressings developed from semipermeable polyurethane are waterproof and can be used on heavily exuding wounds. As a result of which they are preferred over normal dressings which are not waterproof and need to be changed regularly.

Burn Care Market Report Highlights

  • The moist wound dressing segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the rising technological advancements and increasing demand for advanced treatment options

  • The partial thickness burn segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributable to the favorable reimbursement policies in the developed countries

  • The hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the market in 2021 owing to the increasing incidence of burn injuries and hospitalizations each year

  • The thermal burns segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2021 owing to a high incidence of fire-related burn injuries

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Outlook
2.2 Segment Outlook
2.3 Competitive Outlook
2.4 Market Snapshot

Chapter 3 Burn Care Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent market analysis
3.1.2 Ancillary market analysis
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 User Perspective Analysis
3.3.1 Consumer behavior analysis
3.3.2 Market influencer analysis
3.4 List of Key End-users
3.5 Market Dynamics
3.5.1 Market driver analysis
3.5.1.1 Rising incidence of burn
3.5.1.2 High demand of skin graft
3.5.1.3 Increasing awareness regarding treatment options
3.5.2 Market restraint analysis
3.5.2.1 High cost of burn care treatment
3.6 Market Analysis Tools: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7 Market Analysis Tools: PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 4 Burn Care Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.1 Burn Care Market: Product Movement Analysis
4.2 Advanced Dressings
4.2.1 Advanced dressings market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.2.1.1 Alginate dressing
4.2.1.2 Collagen dressings
4.2.1.3 Hydrogel dressings
4.2.1.4 Hydrocolloid dressings
4.2.1.5 Wound contact layers
4.2.1.6 Film dressings
4.2.1.7 Foam dressings
4.2.1.8 Other advanced dressings
4.3 Biologics
4.4 Traditional Burn Care Products
4.5 Other Burn Care Products

Chapter 5 Burn Care Market: Segment Analysis, By Depth of Burn, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.1 Burn Care Market: Depth of Burn Movement Analysis
5.2 Minor Burns
5.2.1 Minor burns market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.3 Partial Thickness Burns
5.4 Full Thickness Burns

Chapter 6 Burn Care Market: Segment Analysis, By Cause, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.1 Burn Care Market: Cause Movement Analysis
6.2 Thermal Burns
6.2.1 Thermal burns market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.3 Electrical Burns
6.4 Radiation Burns
6.5 Chemical Burns
6.6 Friction Burns

Chapter 7 Burn Care Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
7.1 Burn Care Market: End-use Movement Analysis
7.2 Hospitals
7.2.1 Hospitals market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
7.3 Clinics
7.4 Others

Chapter 8 Burn Care Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By, Product, Depth Of Burn, Cause, And End-use
8.1 Definition & Scope
8.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
8.3 Regional Market Dashboard
8.4 Regional Market Snapshot
8.5 Market Size, & Forecasts, Volume and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2030

Chapter 9 Burn Care Market-Competitive Analysis

  • 3M

  • Hollister Incorporated

  • Cardinal Health

  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation

  • Coloplast Corp.

  • DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

  • Smith & Nephew

  • ConvaTec Inc.

  • Molnlycke Health Care AB.

  • Johnson & Johnson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gx0o68

