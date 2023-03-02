World Book Day: Manchester commuters offered free books

Thousands of books will make their way to tram seats ready for early commuters

Thousands of free books will be placed on seats across Manchester's Metrolink to mark World Book Day.

The books will be waiting to be picked up by passengers who might be making their way to school, college, or work.

The giveaway aims to promote "a love of reading amongst children and their families".

World Book Day partnered with Transport for Greater Manchester, the National Literacy Trust and Manchester City Council to provide the books.

Free reads will also be handed out at three city libraries - Central Library in St Peter's Square, Abraham Moss Library and the Forum Library in Wythenshawe.

Councillor Adele Douglas of Manchester City Council said: "Research shows that reading literally can change lives, and what better day to champion and celebrate this than on World Book Day."

"So, whether you're on a tram, sitting at home, or out and about in one of our libraries, pick up a book and see where it takes you!"

