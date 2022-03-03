World Book Day 2022: Where can I get a £1 token, which supermarkets are taking part and what is the theme?

The study has made recommendations about how to improve this (PA)

World Book Day is a day of costumes and characters where children impersonate protagonists from their favourite books.

Inevitably, there will be Harry Potters and Hermione Grangers commemorated across the UK– and 100 other countries around the world celebrating all things literature in school.

This year sees the 25th anniversary of the fair with book bargains and £1 book tokens being gifted to children to encourage a reading for fun.

Here’s all you need to know about World Book Day and what it entails this year:

When is World Book Day?

World Book Day 2022 is on Thursday March 3 2022.

The action-packed event falls on the first Thursday of March every year in the UK.

What is the theme this year?

The 25th anniversary of World Book Day is in 2022, with this year’s theme being marked by the message: “You are a reader.”

Children are encouraged to dress as their favourite book characters whether goodies or baddies to encourage them to engage with literature.

How can I get a £1 book token and when are they valid until?

Every young person under 18 will receive one of millions of £1 book tokens to mark the occasion in the UK and Ireland.

Tokens, from National Books Trust Ltd, will be distributed physically or digitally according to your school.

Book vouchers will also be available in McDonald’s Happy Meals through March and in some children’s magazines.

Parents and guardians who home-school their children can apply for a token here.

The tokens are valid from Thursday February 17 to Sunday March 27 2022, while some booksellers may honour the arrangement past that date while stocks last.

What can I buy with the £1 book token?

They can be exchanged for a range of limited edition books or the amount can be used towards purchasing a book or audiobook at full price.

The £1 books available in 2022 include 14 titles from authors such as Matt Lucas, Sharna Jackson and Michael Morpurgo.

Tokens cannot be used for online purchases.

Which supermarkets and book stores are taking part in 2022?

Major supermarkets including Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Morrisons will be accepting tokens as well as most large bookstores such as Waterstones and WH Smith.

To find which stores are participating near you, enter your postcode here.