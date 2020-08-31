World Biomes Encyclopedia 2020

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Encyclopedia of the World's Biomes" book from Elsevier Science and Technology has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Encyclopedia of the World's Biomes is a unique, five volume reference that provides a global synthesis of biomes, including the latest science. All the book's chapters follow a common thematic order that spans biodiversity importance, principal anthropogenic stressors and trends, changing climatic conditions, and conservation strategies for maintaining biomes in an increasingly human-dominated world. This work is a one-stop shop that gives users access to up-to-date, informative articles that go deeper in content than any currently available publication.



Key features:



Offers students and researchers a one-stop shop for information currently only available in scattered or non-technical sources

Authored and edited by top scientists in the field

Concisely written to guide the reader though the topic

Includes meaningful illustrations and suggests further reading for those needing more specific information

Key Topics Covered:





Volume 1: Islands and Atolls

Life in and Surrounded by Water Mountains (Alpine Systems) - Life at the Top

Volume 2: Deserts

Life in the Extremes Ice Sheets and Polar Deserts

Ice of Life

Volume 3: Forests

Trees of Life Grasslands and Shrublands

Sea of Plants

Volume 4: Freshwater

Oasis of Life Oceans

One Blue Planet

Volume 5: Anthromes I

Carved up by Humanity Anthromes II

Sustainability in Concept and Practice

