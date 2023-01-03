World’s biggest bounce house returns to Miami — and even adults get to jump around

The world’s largest bounce house is coming back to Miami — and you don’t even have to be a kid to get bouncing.

Certified by Guinness World Records, The Big Bounce America arrives for two full weekends at Ives Estates Park in North Miami-Dade with not one but four giant inflatable attractions.

The main attraction is, of course, the world’s largest bounce house, which is 16,000 square feet and 32 feet high. Enter and you’ll discover giant slides, ball pits and climbing towers — even basketball hoops so that you can live out your Miami Heat dreams without injuring yourself.

There will also be games and competitions, with a DJ providing the soundtrack, with separate sessions for young children and adults.

But the main house is only one of the attractions. Here are the others:

Even adults get in on the action at The Big Bounce America.

Sports Slam: The latest addition to the bounce house family is basically an inflatable sports arena with nets, hoops, goals and balls, plus a climbing zone and a “battle zone” where you can compete in various games with family and friends. Stay on your podium the longest, and you get bragging rights until next year.

The Giant: There are 50 different obstacles in this 900-foot course, ending with a massive slide.

airSpace: Picture inflatable aliens, spaceships and moon craters, and you can imagine this space-themed inflatable. There’s a huge five-lane slide, too, plus three ball pits and a 25-foot inflatable alien presiding over all.

A pink alien presides over the airSpace space-themed inflatable as part of The Big Bounce America.

Josh Kinnersley, chief operating officer of The Big Bounce America, said the objective is simple: to have fun.

“After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for awhile,” he said in a statement.

You can buy tickets at the gate if you’re feeling lucky, but your best bet is securing tickets ahead of time. The Big Bounce America often sells out.

After its Miami tour, The Big Bounce America will make stops in Orlando, Jacksonville and Tampa.

The Big Bounce America

Where: Ives Estate Park, 20901 NE 16th Ave., Miami

When: Jan. 14-15 and Jan. 20-22

Tickets: Start at $19; thebigbounceamerica.com