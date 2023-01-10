World’s best restaurant to close after starting to pay interns for the first time

Chef René Redzepi said Noma would close for good at the end of 2024 and become a ‘full time food laboratory’ instead - Christian Charisius/Reuters

For the past two decades, foodies have flocked to Copenhagen to pay hundreds of pounds each to sample Noma’s 20 course tasting menu of dishes painstakingly constructed from the freshest foraged ingredients.

But despite charging customers £650 for such dishes as grilled reindeer’s heart on a bed of fresh pine, the three Michelin starred “world’s best restaurant” has now been forced to close as it can no longer afford to pay its 100 staff fairly.

“Financially and emotionally, as an employer and as a human being, it just doesn’t work,” said Chef René Redzepi, one of the masterminds behind specials like live shrimps and ants and duck brain served in its own skull and eaten with a spoon made from its own tongue.

The move comes just three months after the restaurant began to pay its interns for the first time.

The gruelling long hours and uncompromising macho culture of the hotly competitive world of international fine dining were “unsustainable”, chef Redzepi said amid reports that paying Noma’s stagiaires had added at least £40,000 to its monthly wage bill.

“We have to completely rethink the industry,” the hugely influential pioneer of the New Nordic culinary style told the New York Times.



“This is simply too hard, and we have to work in a different way,” he said and added he had reevaluated the fine dining business model after the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added Noma would close for good at the end of 2024 and become a “full time food laboratory” instead.

The shock announcement is certain to make tables at Noma even more sought after but it has also drawn attention to the seedy underbelly of first class eating, which is often built on unpaid or cheap labour.

Trainee chefs used to travel to work for free in Noma to gain experience in celebrated kitchens and under famous chefs in three month stints.

The practice is widespread and long established in elite kitchens but once there stagiaires are confronted with long hours toiling to realise the vision of their often mercurial culinary masters.



At Noma, the work can be particularly intensive with ingredients having to be found, harvested or, in the case of ants that taste like lemongrass, captured alive.

In the kitchens, the interns work on highly detailed dishes such as a beetle made of berry leathers and black garlic.

In Copenhagen, which Noma has transformed into a global food capital, workers in elite restaurants have increasingly been using social media to call out abusive working practices in a country which prides itself on its high wages and social model.

Noma has denied exploiting its stagiaires to serve up delicacies like its celebrated celeriac celeriac shawarma. The interns were given a great stepping stone in their careers through their work experience.

“While our industry has been characterised by long working hours, this is something we at Noma constantly work to improve,” a Noma spokeswoman told the New York Times.

Mr Redzepi has admitted to having fulfilled the stereotype of a tyrannical chef when he first opened Noma in 2003. In a 2015 essay, he confessed to having verbally and physically bullied his staff.



Now 45, he has used therapy and walking meditation to control his temper and workaholic impulses, and has written books on leadership.

“In an ideal restaurant, employees could work four days a week, feel empowered and safe and creative,” he said. “The problem is how to pay them enough to afford children, a car and a house in the suburbs.”

He denied he was closing Noma because it had achieved its third Michelin star and topped the influential World’s 50 Best Restaurants list for a record-breaking fifth time, which means it can no longer be considered for the list.

While Noma will be stopping its regular service, the premises will become a food lab to develop dishes and products for its e-commerce business Noma Projects.

The dining rooms will be opened for only occasional pop-ups and Mr Redzepi’s new role will be closer to chief creative officer rather than chef.