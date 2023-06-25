French chef mocked for 'rustic' £70 tart

Clara Marz spent £70 on the pudding as a birthday present to herself

A celebrity French pastry chef has provoked ridicule after charging £70 for a tart crudely topped with whole strawberries still attached to their leaves and stalks.

Cédric Grolet, who was named the World’s Best Pastry Chef in 2018, is best known for his trompe l’oeil desserts, with delicate cherry and raspberry shapes made of white chocolate which cut open to reveal a jam filling made from the real fruits.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old has a patisserie in Knightsbridge’s five-star Berkeley Hotel while his Cédric Grolet Opéra in the centre of Paris still attracts three-hour queues four years after it opened.

Before winning the illustrious title, Mr Grolet was deemed best head patissier in France in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The Telegraph had called Mr Grolet “the greatest pastry chef on Earth” while another critic hailed his desserts as almost too beautiful to eat.

But the star baker, who has millions of followers on social media, has seen his reputation start to crumble following a less than glowing review from a TikTok influencer.

Cédric Grolet told an interview that life as an award-winning chef is 'not easy' - Stephane De Sakutin/AFP

Earlier this month, Clara Marz expressed her disappointment with the chef’s latest “rustic” strawberry tart, for which she paid £70 as a birthday present to herself, in a video to her 600,000 followers.

Holding the tart close to the camera, she said it was cracked in two.

“I’m super disappointed,” Ms Marz said.

“The pie crust is super salty, and the filling is way, way too sweet.”

Ms Marz also complained of poor customer service at the boutique, claiming that when she pointed out to staff that the dessert was broken in half as it was being boxed, the employee simply pushed the parts together with her fingers. The Telegraph contacted the Cédric Grolet Opéra for comment.

But what French internet users really noticed was the gulf between the price tag and the product, which appeared to be a typical pastry base with strawberries plonked haphazardly on top.

Amid a storm of mockery, one Twitter user posted a photo of a whole apple topped with a shortcrust biscuit and the caption: “Cédric Grolet-style apple crumble, €54.99 per slice”.

Another user simply posted a photo of a cardboard box of strawberries. “Sell this Cédric Grolet strawberry pie at €550. Price to be discussed.”

A half-eaten baguette smeared inside with jam ran with the comment: “Strawberry revisited by Cédric Grolet, €139.”

Others sought to put Mr Grolet to shame by revealing elaborately wrought strawberry tarts, with the fruit finely sliced and arranged.

‘We know it comes with a certain price’

In a follow-up video, Ms Marz hit back at those who criticised her as a bourgeois “rich kid” while defending the tart’s price tag. She said the dessert, which serves six, works out at about £11 a slice, which she said is the going rate for one of Cédric Grolet’s creations.

“Guys it’s been … years we know it comes with a certain price, we know,” she said. “A slice for 13 euros doesn’t shock me.”

Grace Dent, a food critic for The Guardian and BBC, said Mr Grolet was “outrageous on every level” but his patisserie at the Berkeley had convinced her “that £90 is a perfectly reasonable price for five small tarts and a glass of Laurent-Perrier.”

In a television interview with CliqueTV last December, Mr Grolet spoke about the challenges of social media fame and the platform it offers for everyday critics. His fellow guests on the show were incredulous that he should be criticised.

“Frankly, it’s not easy because today I have to do everything right. People are watching me and at any moment can be mean.”

While the furore over Mr Grolet’s tart is a reminder that, in the internet age, even the best practitioners of their craft cannot afford a slip-up, it’s unlikely to hold back the daily crowds flocking to his store.