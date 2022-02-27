‘The world is behind us’: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky shares Standard’s front page to Instagram

(Instagram)

Ukraine’s hero president Volodymyr Zelensky has posted an image of our front page to social media as he continues to lead his country’s resistance against the Russian invasion.

Mr Zelensky, 44, who has been hailed for his bravery throughout the crisis, posted Thursday’s front page covering the first day of Putin’s brutal attack on his country.

Accompanying the post on Instagram, he said: “The whole world knows the truth. All the world hears it.

“The entire world is behind us and we can feel it.”

Our front page shows teacher, Olena Kurilo, 52, covered in blood following a missile strike in the town of Chuguev.

The image was shared around the world as a symbol of Ukrainian resistance as Ms Kurilo became the face of “Putin’s bloody war”, as our front cover stated.

Ms Kurilo herself declared she “will do everything for Ukraine”, as the world unites to take on Russia.

Olena Kurilo stands outside a hospital after the bombing of her town (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Zelensky shared a series of front pages to his 12.4 million followers and received 688,441 likes and hundreds of comments.

The president, who was previously an actor and comedian, has remained in the capital, Kyiv, throughout the invasion.

He refused US offers to evacuate him despite being a target for Russian troops.

Speaking on Friday he said: “According to the information we have, the enemy has marked me as target No. 1, my family as target No. 2.

“They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state.”

Inspired by his leadership, thousands of Ukrainians have taken up arms to fight against the Russian invaders.

Men aged between 18-60 have been banned from leaving the country, while videos have emerged Ukrainians queuing to join the defence force.

Mr Zelensky has also called on the world to join the fight against Russia and to protect “peace and democracy” as fighting continues the country.

He said: “Ukrainians have manifested the courage to defend their homeland and save Europe and its values from a Russian onslaught. This is not just Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This is the beginning of a war against Europe, against European structures, against democracy, against basic human rights, against a global order of law, rules and peaceful coexistence.”