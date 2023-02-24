World Baseball Classic in Japan to still feature masks

·2 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Fans of the upcoming World Baseball Classic are going to see two versions, depending whether the games are in the United States or Taiwan, or in Japan.

In the United States and Taiwan, fans can cheer and need not wear masks. Taiwan dropped most of its mask mandates this week.

For Japan, it’s slightly more complicated as COVID-pandemic rules are changing more slowly. Cheering will be allowed, but masks will be worn at the Tokyo Dome.

The first three days of play in the WBC are March 8-10 in Taiwan and Japan. Play begins on March 11 at the two U.S. sites in Miami and Phoenix.

The tournament, featuring 20 national teams, ends on March 21 in Miami. The powers from Asia will be Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia.

Latin America will feature the largest contingent with Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Panama and Nicaragua. The United States and Canada have also entered strong teams.

After almost three years of strict COVID-19 rules, traditional cheering returned to this week during preseason games for Nippon Professional Baseball. That included the drum-beating, trumpet-playing, and constant singing that characterizes the game in Japan.

The Japan national team training for the WBC will play warm-up games this weekend and avid cheering will also be encouraged.

However, masks will still be worn.

“I expect a situation where fans will be able to cheer while wearing masks,” NPB General Secretary Atsushi Ihara told Japan’s Kyodo News recently. He was speaking about the upcoming Japanese season.

The Japanese government is expected to relax the mask-wearing guidelines on March 13, leaving many mask-wearing choices up to the individual.

WBC play in Japan ends on March 16, but the policy change is not expected to touch the tournament with masks still being worn.

The shift away from masks has been slow in Japan, where much of the public donned masks even before the pandemic. Few Japanese go without masks, even in outdoor areas like parks and broad sidewalks.

The government policy announced on March 13 will still recommend mask-wearing for crowded indoor settings -- the WBC venue the Tokyo Dome is indoors -- commuter trains, and hospitals.

Businesses will also be allowed to ask customers to wear masks.

—-

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Stephen Wade, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Sergio Garcia: Rory McIlroy's lack of maturity ended our friendship

    Sergio Garcia has expressed his “sadness” at the breakdown of his close relationship with Rory McIlroy, saying that the Northern Irishman “lacked maturity” when abruptly ending their friendship over the LIV Golf breakaway.

  • Veteran CFL quarterback Bethel-Thompson announces he'll play in USFL

    McLeod Bethel-Thompson is leaving the Toronto Argonauts on a winning note. The veteran quarterback announced on social media Wednesday he'll play with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in 2023. Bethel-Thompson became a CFL free agent earlier this month after helping Toronto win the '22 Grey Cup. "My next journey begins with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL and then will continue with considerable NFL interest in the fall," Bethel-Thompson wrote on his Instagram account. "I do not want this dec

  • Manitoba leans on veteran leadership of skip Jennifer Jones at Hearts

    KAMLOOPS — Six-time Canadian curling champion Jennifer Jones exudes a poise that's propelled her young Manitoba team to the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The 48-year-old Jones and her under-25 teammates reached the championship round in Kamloops, B.C., by stealing a point in an extra end for a 7-6 win Wednesday over Casey Scheidegger's wild card team. "An absolute massive win," Jones said with a relieved laugh. "Needed that one." The top three teams in each pool of nine advance

  • Rivalry Series: Canada caps thrilling reverse sweep with blowout win over USA

    Canada crushed the United States in Game 7 to complete an epic comeback after falling down 3-0 in the latest installment of the Rivalry Series.

  • 15-year-old hockey phenom from Yukon takes the spotlight at Canada Games

    A 15-year-old from the Yukon who's already seen as a top NHL prospect has taken the Canada Games by storm. Captain Gavin McKenna has led the territory's men's hockey squad on a historic streak, having recorded over 20 points so far in the Games. The forward was granted exceptional status and selected as first pick by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2022 Western Hockey League Draft. Scouts say he's already seen as a potential top pick when he's eligible for the NHL draft in 2026. But for now, McKe

  • Injury-riddled Montreal Canadiens claim forward Chris Tierney off waivers

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have claimed veteran forward Chris Tierney off waivers as they look to plug holes in their injury-riddled lineup. Tierney had two goals and an assist in 13 games with the Florida Panthers this season before being put on waivers Wednesday. He comes to Montreal as a reasonably priced Band-Aid for a team with three players on long-term injured reserve and six on injured reserve. Tierney comes with a cap hit of US$750,000 and will be an unrestricted free agent at th

  • Adidas and Dustin Johnson part ways ahead of 2023 LIV Golf season

    Adidas also didn't renew its deal with LIV Golf member Sergio Garcia.

  • LIV Golf gets another setback in court fight with PGA Tour

    A federal judge has ruled the PGA Tour can add Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, as defendants in its countersuit in the ongoing legal fight with LIV Golf. The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman was the second setback in the last week for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which has accused the PGA Tour of monopolistic actions as the rival league gets started.

  • Tommy Fury quiet on Jake Paul’s double-or-nothing offer before father John accepts

    After two failed bids to make the bout, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are due to box each other in Saudi Arabia on Sunday

  • NHL trade deadline: 5 potential trade destinations for Patrick Kane

    These five teams could make a play for Patrick Kane ahead of next Friday's NHL trade deadline.

  • Chuck Liddell reveals who his favorite fight was against

    MMA legend, UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell reveals his favorite fight in an interview with Paddy Pimbett on Chattin Pony Podcast. Liddell had a 30-fight career spanning 20 years. In his prime, he was considered one of, if not the post dangerous fighter on the UFC roster. He defended the 205-pound championship four times and holds wins over Randy Couture, Vitor Belfort, Alistair Overeem, Wanderlei Silva, Tito Oritz, among others. One of those fights rises ab

  • Ryan O'Reilly settling into life as a member of the Maple Leafs

    TORONTO — Ryan O'Reilly passed through the locker room's sliding doors and was immediately told he would be heading to a different sheet of ice. After one of the newest Maple Leafs was done with a series of drills alongside William Nylander and Michael Bunting, he joined the larger group on another rink across the hall. Before long, Reilly was following the crowd again — to a third pad, the one he first stepped on — to conclude the session. "I walked to that ice and they sent me to the other one

  • Guti warns Mbappe to have 'head down' if he joins Real Madrid

    He is already a superstar of football, but Kylian Mbappe would need to bring modesty with him if he ever joins Real Madrid, says Guti.

  • Swiatek to meet Gauff in semi-finals, Sabalenka's unbeaten streak ends in Dubai

    Coco Gauff set up an exciting semi-final encounter with Iga Swiatek, while Aryna Sabalenka missed the chance to make it 14 straight wins.

  • Thomas Pieters interview: Why I joined LIV and the story behind that tweet

    Hudson Swafford was never likely to appear for America in the Ryder Cup but the journeyman could still, unwittingly, have helped his country’s cause in the mission to make history in September by ensuring that Thomas Pieters will likely not be playing for the home team.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats deal veteran quarterback Dane Evans to B.C. Lions

    Dane Evans's CFL career will continue on the West Coast. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats traded Evans to the B.C. Lions on Thursday for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick. Evans was the Ticats' starter for their two Grey Cup losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2019, 2021). The move comes just over a year after Hamilton opted to commit to Evans as their starter — signing a two-year deal — and allow Jeremiah Masoli to join the Ottawa Redblacks as a free agent. But the Ticats (8-10) finished third

  • Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton has a Mercedes ready to win world championship again

    Hamilton is gearing up for his 17th season in F1 and his 11th with Mercedes.

  • 2023 starting pitcher rankings: Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer give Mets two of the top 10

    The National League dominates the top-end starters, but the American League seems to have greater overall depth entering the new season.

  • Bronny James' NBA draft stock is rising. Here's 8 things you should know about LeBron's son

    There are high hopes Bronny James will follow in the footsteps of his father, LeBron James. Here's some fun facts about the young hooper.

  • Max Verstappen sets pace again as Formula One testing begins in Bahrain

    Verstappen, 25, raced to his second consecutive world championship last year in his dominant Red Bull machine.