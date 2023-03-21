World Baseball Classic final live updates: Team USA faces Japan in championship game

For baseball fans, there's never really been this kind of drama this early in the spring. And now there's only one game left.

The defending champion team from the United States meets two-time winner Japan tonight in Miami for the 2023 World Baseball Classic title.

It's a matchup of two powerhouse squads. Team USA overwhelmed Cuba 14-2 in its semifinal on Sunday, while undefeated Japan pulled out a dramatic 6-5 walk-off victory over Mexico on Monday night.

A frenzied sold-out crowd will be on hand, hoping to see another classic matchup as Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly takes the mound for the U.S. and surprise starter Shota Imanaga gets the ball for Japan.

HOW TO WATCH: Time, TV channel, streaming info for WBC final

Team USA players celebrate after winninn the semifinal against Cuba.

Will Shohei Ohtani take the mound vs. Mike Trout & Co.?

Shohei Ohtani was standing at the entrance of Japan’s clubhouse late Monday night, surrounded by a handful of reporters, and was asked what everyone in the baseball world wants to know:

Will he pitch Tuesday night against USA in the World Baseball Classic final, even facing Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout?

Ohtani smiled, was a bit coy, but revealed that if asked, if needed, he indeed will pitch, as well as be Japan’s starting DH.

“Mentally, I will be prepared to,’’ Ohtani said, “but obviously, I’ll be DHing, so it’s going to be hard to find that time to get hot in the bullpen.’’

Angels manager Phil Nevin said Tuesday afternoon that Ohtani was cleared to pitch one inning in the game.

– Bob Nightengale

Team USA feeling nearly invincible

Paul Goldschmidt's home run vs. Cuba turned a 1-0 deficit in the first inning into a 2-1 lead for Team USA in a game they went on to win 14-2.

Being back in the World Baseball Classic final is just where they thought they’d wind up all along.

Team USA laughed its way to a 14-2 victory over Cuba on Sunday night, and then turned the postgame into a comedy club routine.

Starter Adam Wainwright struggled in the opening inning, but St. Louis Cardinals teammate Paul Goldschmidt bailed him out with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first.

“He comes in after the home run,’’ Wainwright says, “and the first thing he does, he goes right to me and he says, 'We got you.'"

Story continues

Said Goldschmidt: “I mean, honestly, for me, that was one of my favorite home runs I've ever hit in my entire life.’’

Trea Turner, who had never batted ninth in a starting lineup until this tournament, has already set a USA record with four home runs and 10 RBI in the WBC.

“I kept saying every time he went deep,’’ USA manager Mark DeRosa said, “Who is the idiot that's hitting him ninth? But that's the way this lineup's built.’’

– Bob Nightengale

Team Cuba stands for the national anthem prior to the World Baseball Classic Semifinals against Team USA at loanDepot park on March 19, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Jose Altuve is hit by a pitch by Daniel Bard during the Venezuela-United States World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game at loanDepot Park.

Who's on the Team USA roster?

Manager Mark DeRosa, right, and pitching coach Andy Pettitte pose for a photo Friday at Chase Field after a USA practice for the World Baseball Classic.

Six years after winning the 2007 World Baseball Classic title, Team USA has assembled its greatest group of Major League Baseball stars to date.

Managed by Mark DeRosa, the 30-man roster includes MVP winners in Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and Paul Goldschmidt (Clayton Kershaw had to drop out), and some of the game's other finest players like Nolan Arenado, Trea Turner, Tim Anderson and Pete Alonso.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WBC final live updates: Team USA vs. Japan