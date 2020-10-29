World Bank, UN Call For Reopening of Schools Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Stressing Learning of Children in Impoverished Countries Has been Affected Due to Absence of Online Learning

Washington, October 29: The coronavirus pandemic has come as a major roadblock to children's learning. Taking note of the fact, the UN and World Bank pleaded in a new report asking schools to be reopened despite Covid-19 risks. According to an AFP report, the education of children especially in poor nations has been badly affected.

The report mentioned that children in impoverished countries have been deprived of education since the lockdown began as they couldn't get acquire knowledge through online learning. Delhi Schools to Remain Shut Till Further Order, Says Dy CM Manish Sisodia.

"Prioritising reopening schools and providing much-needed catch-up classes are critical," said Robert Jenkins, education chief at the UN children's fund UNICEF as quoted in the report. Germany, France to Impose New Lockdowns as COVID-19 Cases Surge.

In an interview published earlier this month, the World bank head expressed concern about the pandemic on children's education. World Bank President David Malpass said 1 billion kids in developing nations may be out of school due to pandemic.

A similar warning was also issued last month by the United Nations where it warned that at least 24 million students across the world could drop out of school as a consequence of the Covid-19 outbreak. In order to curb the rising spread of coronavirus, Germany and France were bracing for new lockdowns.